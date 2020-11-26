Despite being in business for nearly two decades, this is a small company and a depressed stock.

Neuronetics, Inc. (STIM) is a commercial stage medical device company that markets products for psychiatric disorders in the United States and worldwide. I usually do not cover a device company, but here is a device (and company) that piqued my interest. Neuronetics announced on 11/23/2020 that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) granted clearance for their TouchStar treatment, a three-minute intermittent theta burst (“iTBS”) protocol, to be used with the company’s NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System. The news prompted a review of this microcap to see if there is some scope for investment.

The therapy

The NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is a non-drug, non-invasive, transcranial magnetic stimulation (“TMS”) system designed to stimulate underactive areas of the brain with electric currents induced using targeted, pulsed, magnetic field, similar to that of an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) machine. The TMS therapy is applicable to awake and alert patients. The NeuroStar TMS therapy is indicated for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (“MDD”) in adult patients who did not achieve satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medication in the current episode.

(source: company website)

The NeuroStar TMS therapy runs for 4 to 6 weeks, 5 sessions a week. Each session is between 19 to 37 minutes and involves positioning a small, curved magnetic coil above the patient’s head. Focused magnetic stimulation is delivered to the target areas of the patient's brain apropos an FDA cleared protocol. The patient can immediately resume normal activities, including driving to and from the session, as there are no effects on memory or alertness.

(source: company website)

A doctor decides if the TMS therapy should be applied, and what protocol to use. The new protocol provides a third FDA-cleared protocol, allowing clinicians to further customize the patients’ treatment. TouchStar treatment with the contact sensing technology helps in choosing shorter sessions of higher frequency pulses, by providing real-time feedback of the coil’s angle and contact with the head. This contact sensing technology is unique to Neuronetics and has patent protection up to 2024-2027.

Efficacy & safety

The efficacy of the NeuroStar TMS therapy has been established based on the largest TMS clinical data set from 12 depression studies across 900 patients. Response rate was 58% (N=307). Remission rate in the same population was 37.1%. A 6 months open label follow up showed that only 11% of patients experienced a relapse. 37% required reintroduction of TMS. 85% achieved clinical benefit. An NIMH-funded, independent, randomized controlled trial showed that people treated with TMS using the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy, were four times more likely to achieve remission compared to patients receiving sham (dummy device, similar to placebo) treatment (P = 0.0173; odds ratio = 4.05).”

Adverse events were transient, most common side effect being pain or discomfort at or near the treatment site, which mostly did not occur after the first week of treatment. A rare risk (<0.1% per patient) of seizure is associated with the use of NeuroStar TMS. This therapy has not been evaluated in patients without prior antidepressant treatment. The TMS therapy is contraindicated in patients with non-removable conductive metal including active or inactive implants in or near the head.

Market, competition, IP

MDD is estimated to affect 350 million people worldwide at 3% incidence rate. 13.3 million adult patients are estimated in the U.S., placing an economic burden of over $210 billion annually (2010 estimate). Neuronetics is targeting a total addressable market (“TAM”) of $9.6 billion among psychiatric practices, with favorable psychiatrist economies and broad U.S. reimbursement potential. The company is also looking at potential new indications and geographic expansion. The Japan TAM is estimated at $600 million.

The U.S. FDA first cleared the system in 2008. CE mark was issued in 2012. The system got approved in Japan in 2017, while reimbursement was acquired in 2019. The company has an installed base of 1,143 systems in the U.S. as of 9/30/2020, registering an increase of 11% Y-o-Y.

IP

Neuronetics has the first mover advantage, with proprietary technology and a broad intellectual property portfolio. Portfolio includes MT assist related U.S. patent expiring 2024, Iron core magnet related multiple U.S. patents expiring 2025-2027, and contact sensing related multiple U.S. patents expiring 2024-2027.

Comparison with competition

(Source: company presentation)

The company has a large direct sales force, 100% medicare coverage for 59.7 million covered lives, payor coverage from over 95 major U.S. private insurers representing 205 million covered lives, and reimbursement coverage for MT assist and treatment sessions.

Brainsway TMS was the second such machine to be FDA approved. They claimed that their “deep TMS” reaches 7 mm deeper than other machines, which gave them the advantage of shortening the treatment length to 20 minutes compared to up to 37 minutes for NeuroStar. However real patients and clinical practitioners are not very keen to recommend deep TMS as it is less flexible due to the stimulator shape and is associated with more side-effects. Brainsway has more number of indications approved though.

The third protocol that Neuronetics got the approval for - theta burst stimulation (“TBS”) - is currently the most sought after treatment because it gets the same result as TMS but in just three minutes. FDA first cleared this in 2018 for MagVenture, after it was established in trials that efficacy and safety of TBS was comparable to TMS.

Financials

Neuronetics has a market capitalization of $153.89 million on a stock price of $7.90, which is near the 52 week high of $8.44. The stock has appreciated over 92% in the 52 weeks. Total shares outstanding are 18.98 million. Shareholding pattern is 30.03%, 25.78%, 14.89%, 2.80% by institutions, hedge funds, PE/VC firms, insiders respectively and 26.50% by the public. Wall Street analysts average rating from four analysts is bullish with a score of 4.0/5. Price target has slightly increased over 3 months to $9.25.

Neuronetics had cash and cash equivalents of $50.72 million as of 9/30/2020. The company has a debt burden of $38.34 million. The company’s revenue as well as cash burn have decreased compared to the same period of previous fiscal due to the pandemic. Revenue in fiscal 2019 was $62.7 million. Revenue guidance for fiscal 2020 is in the range of $46.7 to $47.2 million, while total operating expenses are expected to be in the range of $59.0 to $61.0 million. Revenue estimate for 2022 is $62.1 million.

Risks

The company works in a space of increasing competition. Although it currently has leadership position, that may be superseded by someone else with better marketing skills.

The financial situation of the company is dire. They do not have enough cash to last then a year. Dilution is imminent. It is risky to invest in such companies.

Bottomline

This is an interesting little company with a marketed device. However the revenue has been affected by the pandemic, as their mainstay is in-office visits by patients. Ironically the MDD incidence is expected to increase due to the same pandemic. The iTBS clearance from FDA will definitely give a boost to the company’s performance in the year ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.