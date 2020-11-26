PerkinElmer (PKI) is a long term hidden gem which has created a lot of term value for investors over the past decade. A combination of good positioning towards attractive growth markets, combined with bolt-on M&A, has been a key driver behind decent long term returns for investors.

So far in 2020 shares have actually enjoyed a boost thanks to Covid-19 and given this price advancement as well as action on the M&A front, it is time to update the investment thesis.

The Old Thesis

My last take on PerkinElmer dates back from the summer of 2017 when the company announced the $1.3 billion purchase of EUROIMMUN. This purchase followed the sale of its medical imaging business to Varex Imaging (VREX) and given the share price performance of Varex ever since, this arguably has been a good decision.

The deal for EUROIMMUN was very attractive in my eyes as it added $310 million in sales while delivering 20% annual growth on average in the five years ahead of that purchase. This deal added meaningfully to the $2.1 billion revenue base of PerkinElmer, generated across the globe as that deal would not just add scale, yet further provide diversification across segments and geographic regions as well.

The core of the business is the discovery & analytical solutions business, generating $1.5 billion in sales from life science, food, environment and industrial end markets. Think of imaging, detection, software, service and IP which are driving these sales from products like chromatograph, sample introduction systems and atomic spectroscopy instruments, among others.

The diagnostics business generated $600 million in sales at the time. This business provides early detection for genetic disorders from pregnancy to early childhood and disease testing. This created a business with pro-forma sales around $2.4 billion although valuations were reasonably full around the $70 mark with pro-forma earnings trending around $3.25 per share, although net debt of $1.8 billion translated into an elevated leverage ratio of around 4 times with EBITDA trending around $450 million.

With shares trading around 21 times pro-forma earnings and leverage being on the high side, I looked forward to initiating a position on dips, yet those dips never took place anymore with shares only trending higher from there around he $70 mark, driven by the positioning which included an organic growth rate around 5% per annum.

Quality Pays Off

Having missed out on PerkinElmer in the summer of 2017, with no dips having occurred ever since to initiate a position, the developments have been positive from there onward.

Since the deal in 2017 the focus has been on integration and execution. The company has delivered on solid organic growth for quite a while as revenues topped $2.88 billion in 2019. Despite a $29 million restructuring charge, the company reported steep operating earnings of $362 million, for very compelling margins.

The GAAP earnings of $2.04 per share only reflect part of the earnings power, as adjusted earnings came in twice that number, at $4.10 per share. The vast majority of the reconciliation between both earnings metrics stems from amortization charges which I am happy to adjust for, as the earnings number around $4 per share are quite realistic.

Net debt just shy of $2 billion made that leverage ratios have come down slightly, with adjusted earnings running at close to $600 million, with realistic depreciation expenses upping that number towards the $700 million mark. Of interest was the original outlook for 2020 with sales seen at a midpoint of $3.07 billion this year, with adjusted earnings set to improve to $4.55 per share.

This guidance was of course ahead of Covid-19 as the first quarter results revealed flattish revenues with the pandemic having an impact in the final month of the quarter. Second quarter sales, for the quarter which ended in July, were very strong with sales up 12% and organic sales growth a percent stronger than that! Growth was far from created equal as the larger discovery and analytical solutions saw a 10% fall in quarterly sales to $391 million, while diagnostics was up 46% to $421 million, thereby (temporarily) becoming the largest divisions within the company.

New flows picked up late October. Third quarter sales grew 36% to $964 million. Discovery & analytics saw a small recovery with saw sales down 1% to $424 million as diagnostics revenues were up 94% to $540 million, with growth driven by an obvious reason. The company reported earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter alone, as the company guided for more strength in the fourth quarter. In the final three months of the year, revenues are seen at nearly $1.2 billion and adjusted earnings as high as $2.80 per share! These excess earnings have already cut net debt to just below $1.6 billion, with further deleveraging anticipated.

That is not the only good news as the day following the third quarter result the company obtained FDA Emergency Use Authorization for sample pooling. The essence of this is that allows for an increase in the number of tests performed without increasing resourcing, driven by very sensitive assay to detect low amounts of viral genetic mater. Uncertain how much of this good news is reflected in the fourth quarter guidance already.

Note that the company furthermore jacked up net leverage to $2.0 billion again as the company furthermore announced a deal to acquire Horizon Discovery Group in a $383 million deal. The enterprise value of the deal comes in just below that amount at $368 million, as PerkinElmer will add automated life sciences discovery and applied genomics solutions, including gene editing and modulation. With a staff of 400, the UK business generated $75 million in sales, for about a 5 times multiples in terms of sales, while not earnings accretion has been communicated. This is a relatively small bolt-on deal with no meaningful impact in the near term, at least.

A Final Thought

At the start of the year the company traded around $100 as moderating leverage, low interest rates, solid organic growth and an earnings multiple in the low-twenties attracted investors. By July shares had made up all lost ground during the initial Covid-19 response, as they hit a high in the $140s, before now trading at $127.

Here and now the company trades at 28 times the adjusted earnings originally foreseen this year. Of course earnings come in far higher than that, currently trending at around $10 per share, as the question is how high and long this earnings boom will be.

Nonetheless, I expect at least a few quarters of very elevated levels for the diagnostics business as I expect some kind of lasting effect here as well, even if a vaccine has arrived with the word likely becoming and remaining more vigilant to potential virus outbreaks. With a current enterprise value of $16 billion, multiples looks reasonable in terms of sales, even if we adjust for the boom this year. Furthermore, the entire pharmaceuticals' industry has seen some re-rating, allowing for potential M&A as well.

While I am not happy to chase the shares, I am happy to start initiating small around the $120s, looking to average down from there, depending on the Covid-19 developments as well of course.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.