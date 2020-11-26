Investment Summary

Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) remains challenged coming into 2021, amidst macroeconomic crosscurrents affecting end-markets and restocking headwinds faced throughout this year. We believe that XRAY's recovery story will be underscored by significant cost-saving measures, that will outweigh the organic drivers to the top, over the coming years. Combined with valuation premiums relative to peers and a disconnect to current pricing, XRAY does not present as a value or growth proposition at this stage, by our analysis.

We believe that XRAY will continue to face near-term Covid-related headwinds, and believe that recovery prospects are well-priced into current valuations. Additionally, the wider dental market looks set for a period of slow growth over the coming quarters, compounded by pandemic uncertainties, as case numbers remain out of control. Thus, patient volumes, low utilisation of existing clinics and placements, alongside cost-saving measures, are likely to hinder top-line drivers in the near term. Balancing this view is XRAY's product adoption in the marketplace, such as Primescan, and the integration of technology into XRAY's product mix that provides additional insulation from the above headwinds. Furthermore, news of a vaccine may help global dental sales show signs of a turnaround. Therefore, we believe these pointers may mitigate some of the downside to XRAY's pricing activity going forward.

Thus, we believe that the symmetry in risk to reward for XRAY remains balanced, and therefore cannot provide an overwhelming conviction that advocates for immediate entry. For investors seeking deep value propositions with asymmetrical risk-reward skewed to the upside, then XRAY does not fit within that domain at present. Here, we link YTD performance with some of the risks investors must consider in their own reasoning, in particular to valuation and the wider market.

Market Crosscurrents Are Impacting Visibility

Management has pulled full year guidance, particularly on the back of volatility in Covid-19 cases that looks set in stone for the remainder of the year. Additionally, XRAY intends to expand the launch of Primescan and is hosting the DS world conference in Q4, which apparently is giving some difficulty on a reliable sequential comparison. Primescan continues along XRAY's vision of integrating technology and expanding the digital dentistry segment of the portfolio, and offers a high-grade solution for dental imaging.

Market reception has been excellent to date, according to management. The market is excited for this launch, and XRAY should certainly see upside over the next few quarters on its release. XRAY has also been focused on the commercialisation of Primemill, which allows zirconia restorations in an ultra-speed milling scenario, that contains the restoration process to ~5 minutes, which is about half the time. Being a single-visit procedure, this will continue to be seen favourably by patients in the current Covid-climate. Therefore, we would advocate that Primemill will continue absorption into the market, and see high utilisation over time to come.

However, looking beyond Covid-related turbulence and into core operations, XRAY will continue to see COGS headwinds from inelastic supply chain issues. As clinic supplies have been outpaced by demand in the wider market, the elasticity of supply pricing poses a disadvantage to XRAY's cost-targeting measures. In this vein, the company also faces risks to inventory write-downs, should pricing dynamics continue to impact inventory pricing.

We've already seen significant inventory write-downs from Q2 to Q3, which are a reflection of the high relative inventory costs sustained from Covid-related demand. Now that supply elasticity has caught up, inventory values have stabilised, relative to the high costs earlier in the year. Liquidity preservation measures and inventory impacts will impact operating leverage, and management has indicated an additional ~$250 million cost-targeting measure over the coming periods. To date, liquidity preservation measures have had a net 400% cash effect on the balance sheet, which has strengthened the current position, and may help to relieve margin pressures over the coming periods.

However, our thesis postulates that total performance over the coming quarters will be underscored by this liquidity preservation, rather than recovery of the wider dental market, or organic growth of the core business. Therefore, the sales recovery remains at the forefront of XRAY's recovery story, alongside performance at the margin level. One can't fault management for their liquidity preservation measures, however, the debate remains on the investment decision, and whether to consider holding XRAY on bottom-line growth alone.

Equally as important, are the market crosscurrents that are certainly impacting the entire dental segment as a whole. This is on the back of investor dynamics, disruption to end-markets and the all-out war between value and growth names, caused by the Covid-19 vaccine release. Unfortunately, the number of cases continues to expand globally, including throughout Europe and the US, thus causing more shutdowns and clinic closures at the back end of 2020.

The dental industry itself, is therefore dependent on recovery to sales volume and successful integration of technology, that allows consultations and examinations to be performed off-site, if it were. Those industries that have permeated technology throughout the traditional service delivery, have fared exceptionally well this year, such as virtual reality in neurological rehabilitation, and AI in cardiology, to name a few.

Therefore, investor sentiment is pin-balling between optimism and pessimism, which is creating volatility and uncertainty on future pricing outcomes for XRAY and the wider industry. Visibility on guidance is therefore equally as impacted, hence management's decision to suspend Q4 guidance. The valuation disconnect in XRAY to the risk-adjustment that must be included into all valuation outcomes is absent at this point, and shares are trading well above previous valuation numbers. This premium is unwarranted, and it can be successfully argued that the industry and company-specific risks are well priced into current valuations, which we will discuss a little later.

Nonetheless, XRAY can hardly command a premium, considering the crosscurrents plaguing this market segment, notwithstanding a steepening yield curve and rotation out of high-growth names into value propositions, which are likely to converge to the upside, even if momentum continues to lag (as it usually does). Evidence of sales recovery is outweighed by clinic closures and huge downturns in patient volumes, which may therefore impact the early adoption of Primemill and utilisation of Primescan placements in the early days.

Q3 Performance May Be Slightly Misleading

From the 3rd quarter, the key takeout was XRAY's performance well above expectations. Management certainly should be congratulated for this, especially by showing the Street better numbers over this period. XRAY did manage to indicate that global sales volumes are back on the gradual uptrend, although still heavily exposed to the pandemic. No indication of monthly trends were provided on the earnings call, but overall performance was likely driven via a build-up in service demand from earlier in the year. Top-line earnings across Q3 were healthy, with $895 million in revenues and came in well above expectations, but were mainly driven by pent-up demand, as mentioned.

Thus, the overall cadence of growth was likely disproportionate and almost seasonal on this basis. Management was quick to highlight that Q3 figures should not be used as a clear indicator of Q4 expectations, and this was backed up by the suspended Q4 guidance, as previously mentioned. We've modelled ~$3 billion in full-year revenues, a 25% YoY decrease that can be pinpointed directly to Covid-related headwinds. Adding to the caution management displayed on the call, was the prospect of further clinic shutdowns from geographical lockdowns, especially throughout Europe with the state of the pandemic there.

Even though revenues came in strong, the technology and equipment segments were down -8.5% YoY, compounded by weakness in digital dentistry and equipment sales. Consumables were also down ~9%, and the most heavily impacted in this segment was laboratory and preventative service revenues, on the back of Covid-related headwinds. The stability provided by a large percentage of fixed costs in the operating structure offered margin protection this quarter, thus mitigating weak top-line growth, but importantly, will serve as a leverage point in the liquidity preservation measures planned over the coming periods.

XRAY needs this kind of leverage, especially when absorbing challenges caused by weak ROIC of -0.76% that's caused the ROIC/WACC ratio to fall further below 0 from Q2, at -0.09%. Impressively, the company has managed to grow free cash quarter/quarter by ~15%, although this may be a reflection of decreased variable costs associated with lower sales volumes. Accounts receivable turnover has decreased by ~2.5bps YoY to 5.08x, whilst inventory turnover has increase to ~3.1x YoY.

The cash conversion cycle has remained flat YoY, however, the number of days of inventory to cash has blown out by 5 days to 191 days. This is likely a reflection of the increase in days sales outstanding, which has increased by just over a week to ~75 days. Thus, whilst revenues came in better than expected, payment terms have become relaxed and the company has increased their accounts payable turnover by ~3 days.

Additionally, margins have realised downward pressures YoY, although they made a recovery from Q2. Gross margins are down ~350bps YoY, whilst EBITDA level margins faced a headwind of ~200bps over the same time frame. Similar pressures have impacted operating margins, with a ~300bps decline YoY, however, operating leverage did show a large recovery quarter/quarter. The bottom line was helped by a ~200bps lower effective tax rate, whilst retained earnings increased as reflected by the lower payout ratio YoY. Therefore, whilst Q3 came in quite healthy, comparatively, the recovery may seem more than what is actually realisable. XRAY still has a decent amount of work to do in order to overcome the pandemic exposures that face the wider industry and the company itself.

Valuation

Shares are at a significant premium to the expected or mean valuation XRAY has traded at over the previous years. We reiterate that the recovery story of the company in the near term will likely be marked by a liquidity preservation exercise, instead of being underscored by organic growth or sales recovery. That's what we foresee, given the points raised so far. XRAY simply cannot command a premium at this stage, given these foreseeable challenges. Thus, a risk-adjustment must be performed to valuation multiples that accurately reflects the downside.

If we were to take the 5-year mean of XRAY's valuation multiples (annuals), then we would see a median 22% premium on today's valuation, when factoring all multiples. Because of the large outlier of the P/E in the data set, it is more appropriate to use the median in this case, to gauge a more correct insight into the data spread. Nonetheless, we believe it is appropriate to factor in a risk-adjustment of at least 7% to the current valuation (~300bps company risk, ~250bps Covid-19 headwinds, ~150bps pulled guidance).

Assigning the risk-adjustment pulls valuations more into line of what should be reflected on today's trading, in our view. We would therefore be more confident in assigning a blended price target based on our own EPS estimates. From our 2021 estimates, we see an EPS target of $1.48 in the base case, and would set a 1H 2021 price target of $51 using our 34.4x EBITDA multiple. Using the same methodology on FY2020 EPS estimates of $1.38, we see a price target of $48. Blending the 2 and taking the arithmetic mean, then we see a near-term price target of $50, which is right at about today's trading (subject to change pending publication times). This supports our thesis that the longer-term projections are already priced into current valuations.

The risk adjustment to the valuation is backed up by XRAY's lacklustre ROIC over the recent periods. Since 2016, ROIC has continued to slump, especially during 2017/2018. Even though scores have made a slight recovery, investment return has continued to remain weak over the recent years for XRAY. Since 2018, ROIC and EV/Invested capital have shown relatively high correlation. Considering the high covariance in ROIC and XRAY's market value, then it is certainly warranted to adjust valuation multiples, in the absence of robust return figures over capital investments.

Thus, we stand by the decision to bring the valuation in line, and we believe that multiples have gotten a bit ahead of themselves anyways, in the current market climate. Underperforming companies and shares should certainly not attract a premium, especially without the justification from factors such as ROIC.

Further Considerations

On the charts, shares have made a gradual walk northwards YTD, reverting to the mean ~12x since the selloff back in March. Investors can see the mean return in price distribution via the red regression channel, on the chart below. Since May, shares have trended relatively sideways, with a recent breakout in early November on the back of vaccine news. However, gains have been retraced to the mean level again, and are being tested at the longer-term resistance level once more. The distribution in price outcomes has snaked tightly around the mean YTD, indicating relatively low downside volatility. Thus, investors seeking low downside exposure may want to keep XRAY on their watch lists. Investors can see this pricing activity YTD, on the chart below.

In Short

XRAY will continue to face Covid-related headwinds and end-market pressures from macroeconomic crosscurrents in the near term. Beyond the pandemic, liquidity preservation measures and cost-targeting will likely be the thesis on performance, instead of driving the top via sales volumes. Offering some saviour is sales hopes coming into Q4, particularly Primescan and Primemill, both which aim to expand XRAY's digital dentistry portfolio, and align with the current narrative of tech integration into healthcare service delivery.

Early adoption of both platforms will undoubtedly boost underlying growth, however, serious uncertainty on the resounding effects of Covid-19 cases in the US and globally continue to plague visibility and guidance. Management has suspended Q4 guidance as such, and Q3 performance may be slightly murky, based on pent-up demand and flat sales in equipment and service revenue in the core business.

Based on liquidity preservation measures thus far, the company left the quarter well capitalised with ~$1.3 billion in cash to fortify the balance sheet, and with the cost-targeting measures in place, the runway on this will extend well beyond 2 years. Leverage remains well-contained at ~26%, alongside total debt to capital of ~33%, which is a healthy makeup in the capital structure. Interest expenses are well-covered at over 11x coverage, whilst short-term obligations have over 2.5x coverage from liquid assets and ~1.1x coverage from cash.

In view of the market crosscurrents from investor dynamics, in addition to headwinds impacting wider sector recovery, XRAY simply cannot command a premium on forward valuations. Thus, we've added a risk adjustment to reflect the forward risk symmetry, that bring multiples in line with current sentiment. We see a price target of ~$50 based on forward estimates, and this fits our thesis that the future value of XRAY's outlook is already priced into current valuations.

The story on the charts reflects this also, alongside slow fundamental momentum this year. Thus, XRAY does not present as a value or growth proposition, and the symmetry between risk/reward remains balanced, by our best estimation. Certainly, containment of the virus, alongside strong sales recovery and early adoption of Primemill and Primescan in key zones, will drive upside to the top in the coming periods, which investors will reward, should that scenario play out. However, based on the evidence we have, we have to remain neutral on this one. We look forward to providing additional coverage.

