On Improving Prospects For Growth

A few days ago, Zero Hedge caught my eye with this comment: "More than 1 million people traveled through American airports on Friday, according to data from the Transportation Security Administration, fueling fears of even greater spread of the virus." So I updated my charts to see whether this was a big deal or not. Turns out there has been only a modest uptick in air travel in the past month.

Chart #1

Chart #2

Chart #1 shows the daily and 7-day moving average of the number of people passing through TSA airport checkpoints. Chart #2 compares the 7-day moving average from this year with the same days from last year. On a 7-day moving average basis, the latest datapoint is only slightly higher than the previous high witnessed in mid-October. Comparing this year to last year at the same time, the percentage decline lessened a bit, rising from a previous high of -62% at the end of October to -60% as of yesterday.

Chart #3

As Chart #3 shows, there has been a modest decline in the Vix "fear index" since the end of October, and a correspondingly modest rise in equity prices, which is probably due to the market breathing a sigh of relief that the uncertainties surrounding the US elections have declined. In any event, the stock market is not greatly concerned about the "second wave" Covid flareup, most likely because we now know there are at least two vaccines that will be available shortly, with more likely on the way. The electorate seems to be regaining some tolerance for risk these days, as witnessed by rising equity prices and increasing cases of civil disobedience around the country. Hooray!

Chart #4

Increased tolerance for risk might explain why gold - almost alone among commodities - has dropped rather precipitously in the past month or so. As Chart #4 shows, gold prices had probably soared a bit too high and are now coming back to semblance of reason. Both gold and TIPS prices had benefited in recent years from the perception that the economic outlook was being threatened by political instability, Covid, and a weaker global economy. Those worries are now slowly fading. Why pay a huge price for a safe haven asset when the outlook is slowly brightening?

Chart #5

Chart #6

Chart #5 confirms that gold had become super expensive relative to crude prices, and crude, for that matter had become super cheap. Meanwhile crude remains historically very cheap compared to the value of the dollar, as Chart #6 suggests. Among the commodity universe, gold stands out as very expensive, while crude stands out as still very cheap. Expect these prices to normalize further in the months ahead.

Chart #7

Wednesday's release of updated GDP data for Q3 brought with it the very welcome news that corporate profits surged. As Chart #7 shows, corporate profits have completely recovered to their previous highs, and remain very strong relative to GDP. This provides good fundamental support for the current level of equity prices.

Chart #8

Chart #8 is also encouraging: capital goods orders have increased meaningfully in recent months. This counts as more than a V-shaped recovery since it is a very important predictor of future economic strength.

