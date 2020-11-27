Introduction

The copper price has been gaining strength lately, and after checking in on First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF) here, I also wanted to have a closer look at Hudbay Minerals (HBM) which has encountered its fair share of bad luck. Fortunately, the large copper mine in Peru has reopened after encountering COVID-19 restrictions earlier this year, and the copper is currently sold at multi-year highs.

Data by YCharts

The Q3 results were stronger than expected thanks to the copper price

In the third quarter, Hudbay produced in excess of 25,000 tonnes of copper, almost 30,000 ounces of gold, in excess of 670,000 ounces of silver and north of 30,000 tonnes of zinc, of which the Peruvian activities (the Constancia copper mine) contributed almost 21,000 tonnes of copper and almost half a million ounces of silver.

Source: Management Discussion & Analysis

The copper was sold at an average price of $2.96/pound while the in excess of 55 million payable pounds were sold at $1.12 during the quarter. And although the silver sales of just over 700,000 ounces represent just a small portion of the total revenue, the average silver price of almost $28/oz also had a slightly positive impact (please note the 777 and Constancia mine silver and gold output is used to fulfill Hudbay’s requirements under the precious metals stream agreement with Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM). Until the New Britannia gold mine will enter production, I’m afraid Hudbay won’t capture much of the current high precious metals prices.

Source: Management Discussion & Analysis

The strong metal prices made up for the lower production, and in the third quarter, Hudbay reported a total revenue of just over $316M, an increase of almost 10% compared to Q3 2019 despite the 40% lower copper production. The operating expenses also increased, but Hudbay was able to report an operating income of almost $21M.

Source: financial statements

Unfortunately, this didn’t help the bottom line as the finance expenses (including the stream-related expenses) resulted in Hudbay reporting a net loss of approximately $24M.

The difference between growth capex and sustaining capex is important here

A net loss doesn’t have to be a death verdict for a mining company. After all, this is a sector where an initial capex is a sunk cost and has to be depreciated over several years, while the sustaining capex to keep mining operations going tends to be substantially lower than the depreciation expenses.

In Q3 2020, Hudbay Minerals reported an operating cash flow of $84.4M before changes in the working capital, and we still need to deduct the $9.4M in lease payments, while we should also deduct the interest expenses. As you can see on the image below, the company paid $44M in interest expenses during Q3, but keep in mind the interest payments on the bonds are made on a semi-annual basis, so we should probably just use the $21.7M used as interest expense in the income statement.

Source: financial statements

This results in Hudbay Minerals generating $53M in operating cash flow. We also see the total capex was almost $145M, which means Hudbay was still bleeding cash. However, it’s important to understand the difference between growth capex and sustaining capex, and according to the Management Discussion & Analysis, the total cash outflow related to sustaining capex was just over $58M.

Source: MD&A

This still means Hudbay Minerals was free cash flow negative even if we would only look at the sustaining free cash flow, but we shouldn’t panic just yet. As you can see above as well, the FY 2020 sustaining capex guidance is just $180M, which means that Hudbay spent about a third of the full-year capex in Q3 alone, and considering the company has almost spent $130M on sustaining capex during 9M 2020, the Q4 sustaining capex will decrease to just over $50M.

Investment thesis

This means we can likely expect the Q4 free cash flow to come in positive as not only will the sustaining capex decrease, the higher copper price will play a very important role in the Q4 performance, and there’s very little doubt Hudbay Minerals will report a positive free cash flow performance based on the sustaining capex. Meanwhile, the company continues to work towards production at the New Britannia gold mine (slated for 2022), and by then, Hudbay should be back in full production at Constancia, while the gold mine in Canada will also provide a meaningful contribution.

I have a long position in Hudbay Minerals and am looking into writing some out of the money put options in an attempt to further boost my stake.

