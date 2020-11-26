The probability of enacting a single-payer system is estimated to be in low digit percentage over the next 8 years.

Leverage will be reduced before the year-end and is not significant as compared with cash flows.

Returns in about 1 - 1.5 years are expected in the range of 40-50% with subsequent long-term compounding in line with historic 12-14%.

Source: Company Website. For single-payer proponents and many others, this corporate slogan will not generate positive feelings. But perhaps, there is more truth to it than one may think.

Introduction

I got interested in Cigna Corporation (CI) upon coming across an SA post by Thomas Lott about a year ago. Having read about the managed care industry for several years, the author's arguments resonated with me. However, initially, I opted for buying UNH and only recently followed with a CI position as well.

Cigna's business was covered well in several SA publications and we will provide the bare-bone minimum for those who are not familiar with it at all.

CI is one of big managed care providers in the US (others are UNH, ANTM, HUM, and Aetna, which is now a part of CVS) and consists of 4 segments:

Evernorth - primarily former Express Scripts with services such as mail pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, PBM ($1,249 M in Adj. Operating Income Pre Tax for 9 months of 2020)

US Medical - corporate and individual medical plans, Government solutions such as Medicare Parts C and D, Medicare Supplement, Medicaid ($1,523 M)

International Markets - all kinds of policies and medical care outside of the US ($319 M)

Group Disability and Other Operations - primarily group disability and life business ($132 M)

Good and bad about Cigna

Cigna is attractive because of the four factors combined:

Strong free cash flow generation

Secular growth due to population aging, an increasing number of insured, and ongoing penetration of underserved market segments in the US and abroad

Low valuations

Persistent and significant return of capital to shareholders in the form of buybacks (CI's dividend is negligible)

To a certain extent, these positives are shared by all big managed care providers but CI seems to have an edge I will describe later.

The industry reputation is controversial, to put it mildly. Patients are often not in love with their medical insurers. The same is true about doctors who find managed care providers obtrusive, invasive, and not so willing to pay doctors' bills quickly and in full. Both employers and individuals keep increasing their spending on medical insurance.

It seems nobody is happy with this vital industry but everybody is dependent on it. It causes continuous public policy discussions and investors have to assess political risks including the US switch to a single-payer medical system.

Valuations

CI's business model generates plenty of cash as is evident from the table below. We present the data since 2009 when David Cordani became the CEO (he is still in charge, only 54 years of age, holds about 1.7M of shares worth roughly $350M).

Source: CI's 10-K and author's calculations

In 2013, the company incurred a one-time cash outlay to exit a run-off business not indicative long term. Please note a jump in FCF in 2019 due to the Express Scripts acquisition. Based on three quarters and the company's assurances on the Q3 earnings call, FCF in 2020 will be similar to 2019 which implies an 11% FCF yield or 9 multiple. Free cash flow will not grow in 2020 because during 2019 Anthem was transitioning its customers out of Express Scripts plans. This process is finished and in 2021, CI's FCF will resume growth. Multi-year (2009-2019) FCF average multiple for CI is 13.2 or more than 40% above its current value.

While it is important to grasp CI's cash generation abilities, adjusted EPS is a more convenient metric. It smoothes out working capital and other one-time issues and the company forecasts it explicitly. Importantly, rest assured that CI's adjusted earnings are backed by real cash flows.

Cigna adjusts EPS for 3 main items: amortization of acquired intangibles, net realized (gains) losses, and the so-called "special items". From my standpoint, the first two items are legitimate making earnings more in tune with free cash flow. "Special items" lump together several charges with integration and transaction-related being often the biggest. I have a hard time understanding why the transaction benefits should be recognized while its costs should be neglected and the table below adjusts earnings only for intangibles amortization and net realized gains.

Source: CI's 10-K and 10-Q, Q3 20 earnings release, author's calculations

Adj. EPS for 2020 is my forecast and for comparison, I also indicate Cigna-forecasted adjusted EPS (adding back "special items") for 2020 and 2021 at mid-range. At the time of writing, CI was trading at about $205.

Over 2011-2019, the average P/Adj. E ratio was 15.8 with a standard error of 4.5. For companies like CI, it is important to use long-term averages to smooth out fluctuations during different regulatory regimes. The current P/Adj. E (using 2020 forecast) is only 11.6. Equally important, CI forecasts about 11% Adj. EPS growth in 2021. Please note that all CI forecasts exclude the impact of future stock repurchases. Typically, these repurchases are material and forecasts can turn out conservative. Being overleveraged during 9 months of 2020, CI still repurchased 16 million shares of stock for $2.9B.

The figure of 15.8 for the average P/Adj. E is further confirmed by M&A data. In July 2015, ANTM tried to acquire CI for about $188 per share (part of the consideration was in shares and the $188 price uses the unaffected ANTM share price of May 28, 2015). Assuming Q2 2015 TTM Adj. EPS of $8.03 (the average of 2014 and 2015), we are coming up with the P/Adj. E of 23.4 or 50% premium over our average. This transaction has never closed.

Applying 15.8 multiple to the 2020 Adj. EPS produces $279 for the current share value. Incorporating Cigna-forecasted 11% growth in 2021, we can expect CI to trade north of $300 in early 2022 as compared with recent $205-220. This augurs 40-50% returns in a bit over a year.

If you think it is too good to be true you are not alone. In his article about a year ago, Thomas Lott predicted similar returns and I was a bit skeptical. At that time, however, CI was trading at $150...

Short term, CI looks cheap. Before reviewing risks and negatives, let us consider a long-term picture.

Long-term tailwinds

Save for drastic political changes, Cigna is all but guaranteed to grow for many years to come. Population aging, gradual growth in the number of insured people, international opportunities related to the middle class forming in many countries of the world, medical inflation, growth of supplemental areas such as dental and behavioral - these trends will be playing out as long as we can see. In absolute nominal figures, healthcare spending will keep increasing and big managed care providers will be getting a share of this pie.

Gradual reforms, such as ACA (aka "Obamacare") will allow managed care providers to adapt. This is something they have successfully done so far. CI intends to grow at about 10-12% long term but these figures might be conservative. While adapting to ACA from 2009 to 2017 (to exclude transformative Express Scripts acquisition at the end of 2018), its revenue had grown at a CAGR of 14.7%.

In several ways, CI may be more adaptable and better positioned than peers.

First of all, its medical costs seem growing slower than comps' - please see the slide below. This is probably the best indicator of adaptability under today's circumstances.

Source: company's presentation

Secondly, based on standard ratios like P/E, P/B, and P/S, CI is the cheapest among peers. And this is not due to slow growth as we have shown. It is more likely that the market has not fully accounted for the synergies of the Express Scripts acquisition yet.

Thirdly, CI is less of an insurer than you might think. Many of Cigna's commercial customers are self-insured with Cigna managing their medical plans on a fee basis. I did not find data comparing Cigna-funded and self-insured medical business directly but here are some indications. US Medical segment reported $12.5B in commercial health insurance premiums in 2019. This figure includes medical costs of about 80%. At the same time, fees were about $9.2B with no medical costs! I would be really careful comparing these figures (there are lots of subtleties here that I will not delve into) but superficially it seems that from its commercial customers (i.e. corporations and individuals not counting Medicare) CI generates much more in fees than in underwriting. After closing the sale of its Group Disability and Life business, Cigna's insurance business will shrink further. Typically, fee-based businesses are more flexible, enjoy better margins, and higher-valued by Mr. Market. Under normal circumstances, underwriting is complemented by the generous net investment income. Today, however, it is not the case.

And finally, due to demographic trends, Medicare Advantage (aka Part C) has become a very attractive business for managed care. In 2019, about one-third of all Medicare beneficiaries - 22 million people - are enrolled in Part C. But this proportion is forecasted to grow to more than 50% between 2030 and 2040 (some reports forecast a 70% proportion). CI is not a big player in this segment: in the same 2019, out of 22 million Part C recipients, CI competed for only 4 million. And this provides a significant growth opportunity simply by increasing the footprint. I am attaching a slide illustrating the potential.

Source: company's presentation

With this growth, Medicare Advantage will represent a significant share of all US premiums (today it is half of the commercial premiums), and increasing this Government-related source of revenue will make the company more resistant to possible changes in the commercial segment.

Leverage

Within financial factors, only leverage can explain low valuations. CI had to borrow heavily to acquire Express Scripts and still carries about $36B of debt on its balance sheet.

Several factors mitigate this leverage. Firstly, CI has $5B of cash though only about $1B at the corporate level. Secondly, CI can use its $8B of annual free cash flow for deleveraging. And thirdly, Cigna expects to close the sale of its Group Disability and Life business before the year-end (in early November they had 63 out of 65 required regulatory approvals). This will generate net after-tax proceeds of $5.3B to pay the debt. In early 2021, CI is likely to have about $26B of net debt with $8-9B of the forward free cash flow. The company can pay off all debt within several years but is more likely to pursue buybacks and M&As. Accretive use of CI's massive cash flow from early 2021 can catalyze the stock.

Medicare for all

Medicare for all (M4A), in terms of its severity, is the biggest risk for the managed care industry and negatively affects the valuations. Once enacted it can cause the total liquidation of the commercial medical insurance and numerous other changes in healthcare. What are the chances of M4A or any other single-payer medical system to get enacted?

The last 2 elections showed that the US is equally split between Republicans and Democrats. In their turn, Democrats are split between left-wing radicals/progressives and moderates. On a superficial level, for M4A to pass, radical Democrats should prevail in presidential elections with at least majorities in both House and Senate. If we assume that both parties have roughly equal chances in elections, and moderates and radicals have roughly equal chance to prevail in case of a Democratic win, then radical Democrats have a probability of 1/64 (1/4*1/4*1/4) or about 2% to control all three branches of power.

This extremely crude model wrongly assumes that Presidential, House, and Senate elections are not correlated while in reality, they are. It also ignores the likelihood of fiscally responsible Democrats (Blue Dogs) voting together with Republicans. It does not take into account a need to overcome a filibuster in Senate as well as countless other complications. However, similar simple models are successfully used in Bayesian statistics to estimate a priori probabilities. Increasing the confidence interval, we can state the probability for M4A in a particular election cycle to be in low single digits.

In my opinion, the current composition of three power branches excludes M4A enacting during the current cycle. It means that during the next 8 years, the risk of M4A for the managed care industry will remain in the low single digits. Then, due to the vital nature of its product, demographic trends, and low valuations, the managed care industry is a safe and promising investee.

Horror stories and dirty tricks

The managed care industry has a questionable reputation that depresses valuations even in the absence of the direct M4A threat. And here one cannot avoid touching upon "Deadly Spin" by Wendell Potter.

The book was written in 2010 and consists of two parts. In the first part, the author mostly describes his work for Cigna Corporation as an executive in charge of corporate PR. This part is informative, exciting to read, and discloses inner processes within a medical insurer. The second part describes the author's revolt against the industry and his contribution to the fight against the evil industry. In my opinion, this part is eclectic, repetitive, and politically biased - I was not able to finish the book. Still, to the best of my knowledge, it is the only book in which a corporate insider reveals some truly ugly facts about managed care. And please do not be in a rush to discount it due to its age - it seems very much up to date regarding many issues and Mr. David Cordani, not CEO yet, appears on its pages (he is depicted neutrally as opposed to some other execs).

Mr. Potter very vividly describes some so-called "horror stories" in which Cigna customers were literally doomed to die due to Cigna's cynical or erroneous medical decisions. A roster of dirty tricks and strategies that Cigna and other insurers were using to terminate coverage for sick people or wiggle out of paying claims can make anybody sick. But do you think that government bureaucrats in charge of rationing care will make better decisions than Cigna managers? Once you recall your interactions with employees of IRS, TSA, Immigration, and other Government agencies, you will probably agree that the answer to this question is not so obvious. And there is no way you can avoid rationing of healthcare be it based on costs or waiting time.

To be fair, the situation has somewhat improved since Mr. Potter's corporate career. But not due to the industry's self-improvement. Effective 2014, the infamous "medical pre-existing conditions" exclusions were prohibited in all health insurance plans.

Is managed care really an evil industry as Mr. Potter and some others imply or state directly? This question is not purely theoretical even for the most cynical investors as it is correlated with investment risks. I will frame my answer by asking additional questions:

Do you believe that managed care is the main cause of medical inflation? If yes, then how would you explain the inflation of dental costs almost entirely beyond managed care influence? And what about drug prices that contribute significantly to medical inflation?

Do you think that managed care causes more horror stories than the doctor's mistakes? For several years I was setting up and managing my wife's medical practice in Northern Jersey (that was not my main occupation). During these years, I was interacting closely with doctors and hospitals and knew about doctors' mistakes and negligence - while inevitable in any human activity, they are too costly in medicine. However, for media, it is easier and more rewarding to target big evil corporations rather than modest doctors.

Do you believe that medical insurers are more cynical and morally inferior than property and casualty insurers or banks?

In his book, Mr. Potter several times compares managed care with the tobacco industry. Do you agree with it? Or do you think he goes too far completely ignoring the purposes of these industries?

In our financial analysis, we never assumed that the industry will become more ethical or popular than it has been. In fact, we used CI's historic multiples even though they are supposed to expand due to depressed interest rates.

Conclusion

The sheer complexity of the industry may keep potential investors on the sidelines - I know it from personal experience. Very few can confidently claim a thorough understanding of its multiple controversies and dimensions. But a conscientious investor has to face at least one nagging question head-on: why is Warren Buffett not invested? From a purely financial standpoint, UNH, CI, and others seem to pass the tests.

In the past, as I remember, Buffett successfully ventured into managed care. But it was many years ago and medical insurers were not his top positions. No doubt he knows the industry well: Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) owns malpractice insurers and holds a significant stake in DaVita (DVA), a dialysis company right in the crosshair of US healthcare discussions that recently sold its medical unit to UNH.

I can see three potential answers:

Buffett does not want to be too exposed to Government actions in healthcare be it M4A or some other legislation. Buffett is avoiding reputational risks related to horror stories and managed care controversial practices. We know from his own words, it was the reason he had not invested in Big Tobacco. Currently, Berkshire through a JV with AMZN and JPM is trying to reform or disrupt the industry without Government intervention. It is not logical or even ethical to hold significant stakes in managed care at the same time.

Following the logic of my story, you can guess that reasons 2 and 3 seem more probable to me. Neither of them matters much for a retail investor. If you think that healthcare spending will keep growing and M4A is a low-probability event, managed care companies are attractive investments and Cigna is well-positioned.

