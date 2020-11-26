Though it may not seem like one of the most exciting industries to play in, the chemical space is renowned for being sturdy and a source of decent returns during select times. One company in this market is Olin Corporation (OLN). Olin is not a pure-play in the chemical space because of the company's Winchester segment. This part of the firm focuses on the production and sale of ammunition, both to commercial firms and the military. Even so, on the whole, it's looking like a decent prospect for long-term investors to consider buying into, even as shares approach their 52-week high point.

A look at Olin

Olin is, largely speaking, a company focused on various chemicals. Most of the business's operations fall under its Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment. This part of the firm manufactures and sells 'chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide'. This part of the firm accounted for 56% of the business's revenue in 2019 and has, unfortunately, been the hardest-hit so far for 2020. For the first three quarters of 2020, the segment generated an operating loss of $53.5 million. This compares to a gain of $303.8 million seen in the same period last year.

Olin's largest segment hasn't been the only part of the firm negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic downturn it caused. Its Epoxy segment, which produces 'allyl chloride, epichlorohydrin, liquid epoxy resins, solid epoxy resins and downstream products such as differentiated epoxy resins and additives' also took a beating. In the three quarters ending in September of this year, the unit produced operating income of just $13.6 million. This was down from $38.6 million a year earlier. The only segment to report a bottom-line improvement during this period was its Winchester business. Segment profits there rose from $33.1 million in 2019's first three quarters to $47.5 million the same period of 2020.

Even the robust Winchester unit, sadly, could not help the company fare well for 2020 as a whole so far. With revenue having dropped 13.1% in the first three quarters from $4.72 billion to $4.10 billion, margins contracted and management felt compelled to impair some of the company's assets. This drove the firm's net profit of $65.9 million last year to a loss position so far this year of $736.9 million. Because of the non-cash nature of the impairment, not all of this translated to pain from a cash flow perspective. Total operating cash flow so far this year is $305.3 million. This is down from $416.6 million seen last year for a decline of just 26.7%. Adjusted EBITDA has seen an even more challenging time, with the metric totaling $389.8 million so far in 2020. This is down nearly half from the $767.6 million seen in the first three quarters of the company's 2019 fiscal year.

The future is looking up

Right now, it's clear that 2020 will go down as a tough year for Olin. That said, investors should not expect this tough trend to continue moving forward. We don't actually have a solid idea as to what performance should end up being for the year, but management has provided some glimpse into 2021. Based on what all is in the works, the firm expects EBITDA in 2021 to be about $400 million, at the mid-point, above where it will be for this year. More likely than not, that will place it around 2019's reading. $100 million of this should come from the company's Lake City Army and VCM contracts. The Lake City Army contract will generate for the firm about $450 million to $550 million in incremental revenue. But it will cost the firm about $15 million in transition costs, plus will demand $75 million in working capital commitments. It will also involve about $10 million in annual capex and alone will generate about $50 million in incremental EBITDA by itself. Its VCM contracts will account for the remaining $50 million increase.

There are other factors baked into this as well. Management expects to pick up about $100 million from the absence of the second quarter shutdown that occurred. In addition, investors can expect between $50 million and $100 million in extra EBITDA associated with net productivity gains, plus another $50 million to $200 million created by management's exercise of its leadership positions. In all, this works out to the $400 million figure I gave, though it could be as low as $300 million and as high as $500 million.

This still doesn't tell us exactly where EBITDA should be, but management's guidance did say that we can expect levered free cash flow of between $2 and $3 per share. Levered free cash flow is often calculated as EBITDA less the sum of the change in working capital, plus capital expenditures, plus debt reduction performed throughout the year. This brings us to between $315.72 million and $473.59 million and assumes a capex budget of $200 million for the year. The mid-point here is $394.66 million. I do take issue with this method, though, because it does not strip out the very real cost that is interest expense.

Because of this, I modified the formula to give us actual free cash flow. This works out to $97.46 million at the mid-point. Backing up, this can give us operating cash flow of $297.46 million at the mid-point. This operating cash flow figure may seem low compared to the $305.3 million seen in the first three quarters this year, but it's important to keep in mind that this year's figure is only high because of changes in working capital. Adjusting for these changes, it would have only been about $123.5 million or $164.7 million on an annualized basis.

Putting all of this together, we can get some idea as to how attractive shares of Olin might be for investors moving forward. On a price/operating cash flow basis, next year's projected operating cash flow works out to a trading multiple for Olin of about 12.4. That's pretty reasonable for most firms and denotes some (though not a lot) of upside potential. In this frothy market, though, actual upside could be higher than what you would expect it to be in a more rational market. The company's price/free cash flow multiple, meanwhile, would be about 38. That is awfully high, but I don't care for this method because it punishes the business the more it allocates toward growth. If we could have maintenance capex as an estimate, we could arrive at a more appropriate measure, but we have to work with what we are given.

Takeaway

Based on all of the data provided, it seems to me like Olin is an interesting, reasonably-priced business. This year has been painful for sure, but on the whole, the company appears to be intact and the future is most certainly looking up. It's unlikely that Olin will make you rich, but for the long haul, it could go on to generate some upside potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.