Ithaca Energy Inc. (IACAF) CEO Bill Dunnet on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to today’s Ithaca Energy Q3, 2020 Financial Results Call. My name is Jordan, and I will be co-ordinating your call today. Questions should be submitted via email to Rhona MacInnes, the Corporate Affairs Directors at rmacinnes@itacaenergy.com. I’m now going to hand over to Bill Dunnet to begin.

Bill Dunnet

Thank you. Just to introduce myself. I’m Bill Dunnet, CEO. And I took over the role three months ago. So commenting on the past quarter is quite appropriate that brings us uptodate with the time before when I joined to the present time.

So first on the point is the concise overview we are giving today. And in general, it’s a good quarter in line with guidance and to just pick on a couple of key points to give you and then if there is a question, we’ll do with that through email to keep the call time to an optimal point.

On the quarter, to say despite the COVID restrictions, we had limited disruptions operations and we’ve come in at the high end of the guidance around 68,000 barrels a day. The other real positive is the major project and we’re doing in conjunction with BP is Vorlich and a field developments started off earlier this month and we have full [ph] wells running to expectations and we’ve taken over duty holdership to the field. So we're pleased with that. And all things are progressing to plan as we go forward.

As regards to the financial resilience, the guidance of $700 million EBITDAX, and we're going now at $547. The focus is to reduce the portfolio and development costs and breakeven prices. And we're deleveraging the driven but sorry, on-going deleveraging driven by solid free cash flow generation supported by material hedging, which Graham will talk about later on.

Our continued focus is on cost control, and challenging, maximize production right through to the year end. In the value creation part of the business, we're optimizing the cost base and the footprint, building on the portfolio and organizational strengths. And we're progressing organic growth opportunities coordinated to target complimentary bolt-on acquisition opportunities. We see several opportunities now in the market with the current price that suits our skill set and the hubs that we have, and we're working those in line with the [Indiscernible] U.K. guidance from the LGA and at the moment reserves are going at 250 million barrels of oil equivalent 2PTC reserves. So Graham?

Graham Forbes

Thanks, Bill. It's a fairly straightforward quarter with the supply, so we'll push through the financial slides. But just to be clear, not a last comment that there was making in terms of the EBITDAX, our guidance is still a $700 million plus the $547 is what we've actually achieved in the past nine months.

So turning to slide four, and running left to right where we have the nine months production alongside the 2019 pro forma. We're sitting at 68,000 barrels of oil equivalent with the expectation as Bill mentioned that we'll see around that level for the full year.

Realised prices are down 15%, but the reduction is substantially dampened by the hedges, roughly about a third of the $46 per boe as a result of a commodity hedges. And OpEx for the nine months continues to hold the gains we spoke about last quarter, with a cost per boe of $15 down to $17 last year and we expect the $15 to hold for the full year.

Put all together, and all of the cash flow for boe is down from last year. We've seen the cost savings and the hedging has meant a respectable $29 is still being generated in cash flow for ops.

So turning to slide five, and we have the nine month income statement for 2020 this time compared to the 2019 nine months actual rather than on a pro forma basis. So from the top you see the revenues for the large business, including the benefit of over 200 million of hedging gains, has more than trebled. And as we discussed OpEx costs have gone less fast reducing to $15 per boe.

In terms of G&A, restructuring cost resulted in one-off G&A costs of $10 million for the nine months to date. So that means the underlying G&A for the full year should remain comfortably under $1 per boe. That generates a healthy EBITDAX of $546 million. And again, as we spoke about last month, nothing comes through the P&L this year as a result of the hedging reset we did in March, April. But you do get that $155 million boost to cash, hence the cash flow from operations and the cash flow statement for the nine month stands at $701 million.

There's nothing really of note to comment on the Vorlich [ph] that is completely in line with last quarter. As you'll see at the bottom, I’ve summarized the nine months earnings as both with and without the near 800 million post tax impairment, which as you all know was essentially booked in Q1 this year following the oil and gas collapse.

The next slide, slide six brings us up to date with the latest debt and the recent RBL redetermination. The reducing net debt trend continues with $330 million having been repaid this year, and just under $100 million of that since last reported numbers at the end of June, and that pushed the leverage ratio of 1.6 times over to 1.5 times.

The redetermination was again pretty straightforward and with availability to draw cash into the facility for the next six months staying about 1.1 million, so 1.1 billion. It meant we could make a dividend payment of $100 million to Delek in November, while still ensuring on liquidity headroom was above 275 million.

And as regards any future dividends in 2021, they will not only need to be -- to meet the bond criteria, but under the current RBL we have agreed that they will also be subject to brent prices recovering to over $50 a barrel.

And finally, to me the hedging summary on slide seven, which underpins the robustness of the business. I've just summarized where we are as of today on future hedges as we have continued to build the book after the 30 September numbers reported in the stats. I don't think we need to go through the detail. Suffice to say the remainder of this year is hedged over 80%. And for next year in 2022, we've enhanced the hedging levels predominantly through strengthening our gas position. So that takes us to an overall hedge position of over 55% and 20%, respectively. And indeed, you'll see we've already dipped at -- 2023 to be at a relatively modest levels.

But with improvement in the brent prices, we'll know turn our attention to strengthening the oil hedging book to match the increases secured on gas. And with that back to Bill.

Bill Dunnet

Hey thank you Graham. And just in conclusion, we're looking to further efficiencies within the business going forward. We see the businesses performing well in the current environment and oil prices. But there are opportunities to continue the trends that Graham's summarized on the financial delivery. We have a attractive portfolio of high quality, real cost assets providing a platform for long term value creation. The solid balance sheet is being supported by reducing leverage profiles and increasing our financial headroom. And as I said, at the start, we are looking at organic investment opportunities at the right value in the Advantaged North Sea operator position. The Vorlich field is a major milestone for the company. It's something we're very pleased to buy on the safe delivery of that onto our FPF-1 asset is transformational, and we are looking at further project sanctions for that particular asset going forward.

The other element we will be completing this quarter is a new emissions reduction strategy for the business, which we'll be publicizing at the start of Q1 next year. And we're doing a strategic review of all our portfolio for long term integrity and value add to the business that again, we'll be concluding with the 2021 business plan ready for start of next year. So thank you very much.

