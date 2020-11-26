Cineplex can survive and the vaccines are coming. So, a reasonable bet on the possible surge in social gatherings in the spring.

This does require that the company can actually survive until that return to normality of course.

Cinema chains

Clearly, if we're all not allowed to go and gather in a crowd to do something, then people whose business model is that we all go and gather in a crowd to do something have a problem. The whole aim and point of the cinema business is that we do go and so gather as a crowd.

For we all know we can see the movie at some other time - later - and probably cheaper. The whole function of a cinema is that we see it as part of an audience, not just as an individual. There is, as with going to the theatre or a concert, something about us as humans that means we like doing things collectively. Or perhaps some to many of us do sometimes too often.

So, owning a series of sheds where we can do this collective stuff is fair enough as a business. And then a pandemic arrives which means we can't do that anymore. Oops, that's a bit of a problem for a movie theatre business like Cineplex (OTCPK:CPXGF):

As others have said

As Bank on Insight said back in the summer, there was a significant risk of Cineplex going bust as a result of this. It had a significant debt burden already, then the lockdowns, things just didn't look good. As Cameron Smith was able to point out a month and change later, things did begin to look better. Certain Canadian (the company is pretty much the monopoly owner of Canadian screens) restrictions were lifted and the company was able to start showing movies again.

The company was also able to raise a very useful $316 million in a convertible bond issue.

That's OK but as we all know these fall restrictions have been, in places, reapplied as COVID cases increased. This has, as we'd all expect, damaged corporate finances once again.

So, will it survive?

Before we even think about a company and its position in a post-COVID world, we've got to work out whether it's going to get there, to that post-COVID world. As was possible back in July, before the bond issue, maybe not. Now we'd likely say yes, it will. As the latest results tell us:

Since March 15, 2020, Cineplex has experienced a net cash burn of approximately $15 million to $20 million per month as a result of having to close its theatres and LBE venues (for Q3 2020 net cash burn was $49.7 million for the three months or approximately $16.6 million monthly)

OK, well:

So, the question becomes, well, do we think that the company has enough cash to get through this? That $316 million from the bond issue means yes, as long as "this" doesn't last too long.

Vaccines

Our estimation of how long these dire times are going to last depends upon our view of when are we all going to be vaccinated? That is, after all, when we're not going to have any more lockdowns or restrictions upon social gatherings.

I'm not about to delve into the differences between the Oxford this and the Chinese that. But I think it obvious that we're only a few weeks away from a rollout of at least the first wave of effective vaccines. The British government is claiming that frontline workers will be receiving their first shot in December. That there might not be enough doses of this one vaccine for the whole world could be seen as a problem. But there were 200 different vaccine programs rolling out there. At least three of them are doing well - including the Chinese that one that is. Well here meaning proven to protect enough that people are, or are on the verge of, being vaccinated and thus protected.

Yes, I know, the claims of success are of 90% and so on. But that's enough for a vaccine. If we get to where 90%, or even 80 to 70%, of the population cannot get the disease, the same statement as where 100% only have a 90% chance, then we are all protected. This is that famed herd immunity where enough people can't get it so that there's no one around for the disease to be so as to infect the others. The population's immunity to measles only needs to be 90% for that disease to near entirely disappear for example.

So, my reading of this, I think an objective reading of it, is that the vaccine is going to be rolling out imminently and by mid-spring at the latest we're going to have general population immunity.

At which point, obviously, the movies are back. Yes, Cineplex has enough cash to get from here to there.

So, a leveraged comeback story

What adds to the interest here is that the movie business itself is backed up. Significant numbers of major movies - everyone talks about Bond but there are others - haven't been released because with the theatre closedowns they just couldn't make their money. So, delay and hope they can.

I expect to see a resurgence in interest in going to the movies. We do, after all, like those collective experiences. But I also expect to see a run of big movies that people would like to go and see. We've what would normally be produced anyway - yes, there has been some disruption here - plus also those that have been delayed from this year ( a list of delayed openings is here, another here). That is, I expect a double boom, both in supply of things we might like to see and also in demand for something to go see.

A movie chain that looks on the ropes but which will survive long enough looks to me an interesting speculation on all of the above.

The takeover

There has also been that interest of the takeover bid from the British chain, Cineworld (OTCPK:CNNWF). That was launched and then rescinded. A debt fuelled takeover in the middle of a pandemic that closed theatres wasn't quite the thing that Cineworld wanted to pursue. Well, these things happen.

Except of course in the modern world we don't just shrug and accept things just happen. Cineplex has launched a court case ($1.1 billion or so) against Cineworld for not going through with it. At first sight I wouldn't expect a win there as force majeure would seem to cover matters. Then again, I'm not a lawyer so don't take that too seriously.

My view

I take it as entirely clear that the vaccines are on the way, the COVID problem will soon be over. This will clearly benefit those social locked down businesses that manage to survive the wait. Cineplex is one of these.

The investor view

A modest position seems justified in Cineplex. Yes, there's already some vaccine enthusiasm in the price. But I expect that double whammy, of backed up releases and the newly liberated urge to congregate to produce a better result than already assumed.

