Amgen, as of this article, is undervalued around 9% and constitutes a "BUY" for me with a nearly 2.9% yield.

Amgen rarely trades at a particular rich valuation, but over the past few weeks, it's dipped below even where I consider valuation to be "normal" for the company.

Looking at the company, Amgen (AMGN) has been something I've been waiting for for some time. I actually initiated a position in the company at far too high a valuation, so I've been observing the share price and keeping tabs on the valuation for quite some time. A mixture of other companies being more appealing, my portfolio composition, and other factors have kept me from investing for a while.

That, however, as of this article, is about to change. Amgen has finally become appealing again, and I'm prepared to dive deeper into the company here.

Let me show you why I consider the upside to be interesting enough that you really can't afford this opportunity to pass you by.

Amgen - What does the company do?

Amgen is a biopharma company founded back in the 1980s. The company's name comes from the original name, Applied Molecular Genetics. Since its inception, the company has made several large M&As and now stands at the forefront of several major medical fields in the entire world. The company has multiple impressive notches on its belt, including the first recombinant human erythropoietin product approval back in 1989, then named Epogen, now also marketed by Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) under the Procrit tradename.

In 2017, more than $6.5B had been returned to shareholders through repurchases and dividends, and the latest M&A the company has announced is a 20.5% stake in Beijing-based BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) at a price tag of $2.7B.

The company structures itself to operate in one reportable business segment - Human therapeutics. Because of this, operational results are always reported on a consolidated basis, and sometimes on a geographical basis rather than product segment basis.

The company's major products include:

(Source: Amgen 2019 10-K)

As we can see, the company's absolutely primary market is the US, with only ~25% being outside of the US, though this portion has been growing on an annual basis for some years.

A description of some of the company's blockbusters:

ENBREL, 24% of sales, the company's necrosis factor blocker in tumors, launched back in 1998. The medication is used in cases of rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis and the like.

Neulasta, 14% of sales, a medication used to reduce infection risk due to immune system challenges, such as white blood cell counts in patients with cancer and are undergoing chemotherapy. As of 2015, Neulasta can be applied on the same day as chemotherapy by the patient itself, if the doctor deems it necessary. Neulasta has gone from 21% of sales to less than 15% in less than 3 years.

Prolia, 12% of sales, being a treatment for post-menopausal women with osteoporosis with a high risk of fractures and are intolerant for other types of osteoporosis therapy. The medication has grown its share of sales for the past few years.

12% of sales, being a treatment for post-menopausal women with osteoporosis with a high risk of fractures and are intolerant for other types of osteoporosis therapy. The medication has grown its share of sales for the past few years. XGEVA, used for preventing skeletal-related events, such as pathological fractures, spinal compression, surgery to bone, mostly in patients with bone metastases from tumors or multiple myeloma. The medication is marketed in both EU and US.

Aside from these major products, the company has also actively been adding medications to its portfolio for the past few years.

(Source: Amgen Investor Presentation 2020)

The last of these is Otezla, a medication that's used to combat various types of Psoriasis. The medication is already available in the EU as well, and even in Sweden is part of what patients can expect to receive with certain diseases or problems. (Source: TVL.se)

The company's focus is on growing the company's revenue with these new products, as well as the biosimilars the company has been developing. According to company information, Amgen biosimilars for medications have been well-received by the market, and the company's biosimilars compete with peers like AbbVie (ABBV), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBF) Johnson & Johnson.

(Source: Amgen Investor Presentation 2020)

Future medications are set to compete with Regeneron (REGN) and Biogen (BIIB).

In terms of strategic direction, the company's growth plans, as evidenced by their china-based M&A and ownership of Japanese pharma companies, includes international expansion on several levels. For many pharma companies, these are untapped markets that the company seeks to enter.

(Source: Amgen Investor Presentation 2020)

The company's allocation of capital has always been very clear. Amgen isn't a large dividend payer, coming in at below 3% and a payout that even during pandemic times and following 15% average 5-year DGR, comes in at below 40% of company EPS.

(Source: SimplySafeDividends)

Debt, in terms of net debt/EBITDA, is used sparingly by Amgen, and only in cases of M&As and other needs. While the company does of course have debt, its debt numbers when considering net, are mostly very low. While the EPS payout ratio has grown, the company has never risen above 40% in this, and the company's long-term EPS and FCF trends are impressive, to put it mildly.

(Source: SimplySafeDividends)

The company's capital priorities put dividends and opportunistic repurchases at the bottom of the totem pole here.

(Source: Amgen Investor Presentation 2020)

And frankly, this mirrors exactly what I want to see when investing in a company that by its nature needs to put most of its capital and profit back into the business in the form of R&D. I want to see a well-covered dividend, backed by a strong pipeline and strong business management, which includes focusing on the part of the company that actually makes the dough.

Frankly, over time, this has resulted in Amgen outperforming over time.

(Source: Amgen Investor Presentation 2020)

These factors combined, dear readers make Amgen a business you will want to take a look at. We're talking record-low to near-zero debt levels for a company this size. We're talking nearly 3% dividend yield, we're talking A- credit, we're talking a company that the past 10-20 years has shown that it will outperform the S&P500 quite clearly.

The only point of weakness to the Amgen company thesis at this particular point is the fact that the company only has 9 years of dividend streak. But this is because of the fact that the company didn't actually pay a dividend prior to 2011, which means that this streak, at least for me, can be forgiven.

Let's look at very recent results and see what we can expect from the company.

Amgen - How has the company been doing?

Unsurprisingly, Amgen has provided solid results throughout all of 2020. 3Q20 was no exception here. The positives in 3Q20 included some solid, fundamental volume growth in terms of sales. The company's balance sheet continues to be solid, and the pipeline continues to go forward.

Now, Amgen isn't a company that's involved in vaccine development - so the company considers COVID-19 a financial headwind pending vaccines and other therapies, negatively impacting results rather than boosting them, as in some other companies' cases. The company does have one product in the pipeline, where the Otezla medication is being investigated as a potential immune system treatment for patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 - but nothing here is done yet.

Among the company's blockbusters and larger drugs, Prolia increased sales by 11% YoY, Repatha with 22%, and Aimovig with 59%. Neulasta continued to experience less relevance due to biosimilar competition and net selling price being impacted, this time with a 22% YoY sales drop. Overall product sales were up 12%, driven by 18% volume.

(Source: 3Q20 Presentation)

So despite some legacy medications selling less, the overall picture was extremely positive. Prolia's very positive numbers, even considering its large size, was partially due to a pre-Covid recovery of nearly 70% when considering osteoporosis diagnosis in the US. Aimovig, despite being relatively small, is a true segment leader for the company and set to outperform longer term.

(Source: 3Q20 Presentation)

Otezla, despite not showing sales increases, remains strong, with scrip volumes increasing 11% YoY, but offset by lower overall inventory levels and changes to sale deductions. The company was also unable to increase the medication's price.

Enbrel continues to be a $1B+ blockbuster drug, and one that generates impressive sales, but it's seeing some slight declines, and COVID-19 impacts as well as a flat net sales price.

(Source: 3Q20 Presentation)

Meanwhile, biosimilars are a good area for the company, with the company's Humira biosimilar being the most scripted biosimilar in all of Europe - but this of course comes at the cost of a lower overall selling price, which has continued during 3Q20.

Overall, most of the company's drugs are seeing continued positive momentum. Even in areas where biosimilars are intruding on Amgen sales, the company's solutions, such as the Neulasta OnPro solution, continues to be favored by a majority of physicians.

We're looking at a company that in the midst of a pandemic managed to generate more than $3.2B worth of Free Cash Flow, has repurchased company shares, and increased the dividend on a YoY basis. Investments continue, and the company has given us more transparent and precise guidance for the full year, expecting a firm increase in Non-GAAP EPS from the previous set of guidance.

(Source: 3Q20 Presentation)

So as things stand now, the company is set to hit its 2020E mark, with an EPS up to $16.14/share, which puts it on track for a 9% YoY EPS growth compared to FY19.

Let's look at the company valuation if this is the case.

Amgen - What is the valuation?

Historically, betting against Amgen has been a really bad idea.

(Source: F.A.S:T Graphs)

For 20 years, the company has increased earnings like clockwork, and since the company started paying dividends, has increased those as well. The company hasn't warranted a premium during most of that time - that disappeared in the recession, but earnings considered forward look extremely likely to continue this trend.

Unlike other biopharma companies, analysts are also very good at either underestimating or nailing the company's performance correctly. You won't find historical misses here.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

In fact, even without the 10% margin of error, Amgen has never failed to beat analyst expectations by at least a few percentage points during the past 10 years.

And the future is set to continue this performance. We're currently trading Amgen at a 13.76X average weighted earnings multiple. If the company continues performing according to plan and a fair valuation of 15X P/E continues to be the guiding light here, then the next 3 years would bring year-over-year outperformance of around 12.5% per year, or 43.4% in 3 years.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Even if the company hit its historical 10-year valuation lows, you'd still be making 5-9% per year based on these numbers - and that dividend is considered to be "Safe" indeed with only the limited dividend tradition making this a class 2 stock for me.

Any sort of valuation-related outperformance, the last of which we saw around 5 years back, would boost these 12.5% annual returns to over 15-18% - though again, this seems unlikely based on historical trends. But even without historical outperformance, the return to fair value are returns that I consider more than good enough. For me, there's also the added benefit of an incredibly weak USD on a short-term historical basis, meaning I'm getting quite a lot for my base currency in this particular case.

All of these factors put Amgen at a price target of around $240/share, which makes the company 9% undervalued at this time. Current Street targets are somewhat above this, with 25 S&P Global analysts giving us targets between $185 and $304/share, with a mean of around $251/share. I've seen others giving the company targets of above $400/share, which I certainly view as a bit too positive here, but the question of whether the company is undervalued at $220/share seems undeniable to me. 13 analysts have BUY or OUTPERFORM ratings at this valuation, with not a single one giving Amgen a "sell" here.

I view Amgen as set to continue to outperform - and that's why I bought a significant 0.5% stake over the past few days of undervaluation, and I am set to buy more going forward.

Amgen - Bulls and Bears

(Source: Unsplash)

The bullish thesis is fairly simple here and based on a continued outperformance that has a very strong historical precedent, and a company with a set of products and services that seem to indicate many more years of similar-level performance to now. While some of the legacy drugs are receiving biosimilar competition, Amgen is reacting to this with their own biosimilar competitions in other fields - which have seen incredible success - or pairing legacy drugs with delivery systems/advantages which seem preferred by the physicians working with the drugs. A successful way, in my view.

Combine this with the company's current valuation, and you have what I consider to be a very "easy" bullish thesis on the company. It doesn't take much for the company to fulfill this, simply to continue doing what they've been doing. It's based on this that I consider my undervaluation for the company.

(Source: Unsplash)

The bearish thesis, straight bearish at least, is a more difficult one here in my eyes. Some things we could point to is the lower than historical growth rate - but to me, this is primarily a valuation consideration. While I personally wouldn't pay over $245/share for this company, I would certainly pay the current price, based on the expected growth rate.

For any company in the sector, we need to look at the company's pipeline, the company's current portfolio, then try to realize a good valuation, both at this time and for the future. If we were to buy the company at 15.5-17X earnings, there would have to be stronger indicators for new successes in its current pipeline - otherwise, earnings growth could undershoot the 8-9% annual target even with good performance. However, looking at the company at under 14X earnings, the company only essentially needs to do what it's currently doing, manage its current brands, and deliver somewhat positive results in its pipeline.

It's also why I "only" consider the company around 9% undervalued. It hasn't fallen that far yet, but I don't see the company falling much farther than perhaps toward a $200/share if things get bad enough this year. Because of this, I consider now being the time to act on the company and its impressive valuation.

However, the risk and the bearish thesis for Amgen would have to be built on potential pipeline disappointments, which could result in lower valuations and as a result of this, sub-par overall returns.

Thesis

This article is part of my ambition to write about undervalued dividend companies that I view as "safe" for investment. The purpose of these investments is never staggering amounts of capital appreciation or growth found in some of the more growth-oriented investment strategies - but a market-beating rate of return that combines an appealing 2-6% dividend yield with a high likelihood of short to mid-term capital appreciation as the undervalued company reverts to a mean - and that is it.

(Source: Unsplash)

It's my personal view that any investor should initially safeguard their life by first focusing on constructing a fundamentally safe stream of recurring income. Once this is achieved, one can focus on higher rates of capital appreciation which typically are accompanied by higher amounts of risk. My personal failures thus far have been limited to scenarios where I diverge from this logic, thereby putting this fundamental capital at risk.

This doesn't mean that I view growth companies as uninvestable - the appeal of the two aren't mutually exclusive, but investors shouldn't mix the two up. When comparing the two, and when considering the target audience for the historically safer and dividend-paying companies, it seems intuitively obvious to me that the safer choice when building the basics of a portfolio is to stick to these companies.

When writing about these companies, I try to pick the most qualitative and secure investments, where a lack of significant downside is more important than a massive upside. The so-called best-of-breed, the best of their kind, the safest around - however, you want to label them. I achieve this by picking companies with high credit ratings, good dividend coverage ratios, good historical results, good forecasts, and an appealingly fundamental operating model and market.

Amgen is, without a doubt in my mind, such a company. One of the better biopharmaceutical companies in the field, a well-covered dividend, good balance sheet, and excellent forecasts makes this company a "BUY" to me. There is of course always risk in pharma companies, and these need to be considered with some care. However, at the current valuation and with the current expectations for the company, both internally and externally, I can see little that could go wrong to result in longer-term capital destruction here.

That's also the reason I made the company part of my core portfolio. I believe you should certainly take a look at the company at this valuation. We're not at record-low valuations yet, but with the company set to outperform with a 9% year-over-year potential EPS growth for FY20, I see the possibility that we may not get a much better price than this.

If we do, I'll certainly buy more and consider filling the position here.

The company, based on valuation and 1-3 year forecasts is a 9% undervalued "BUY" with a price target of around $245/share.

