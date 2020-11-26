The combined yield is still above 7%, while investors retain the potential for capital gains on both the common and the preferred units.

For investors to enjoy a more balanced option, we propose a diversification to the company's preferreds, which feature favorable characteristics and a useful monthly dividend.

We are confident in Gladstone's investment income recovery, but we recognize that investors may be looking to mitigate the risks attached to the common units.

Gladstone Investment features one of the best shareholder value creation track records in the space, delivering minor but gradual distribution growth over the years amongst various special dividends.

Monthly dividends are beloved by income-oriented investors as they provide a consistent stream of cash flows that can be used anywhere from paying the monthly bills and groceries to reinvesting in the market. There are few companies out there that display a trustworthy track record of monthly distributions, and even fewer companies that pay monthly on their preferred shares as well.

In this article, we want to propose an investment case that focuses on combining Gladstone Investment's (GAIN) common stock with its preferred shares (GAINM) (GAINL), which should reduce investors' risk while providing a juicy yield.

Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a business development company (BDC) that primarily provides loans to lower middle-market businesses. The company has one of the best shareholder value creation track records in the space, delivering minor but gradual distribution growth over the years amongst various special dividends.

Source: Investor Presentation

However, the company's latest results may have worried investors as total investment income has failed to cover distributions.

Source: 10-Q

The combination of increases in defaults, credit amendments, and most importantly, suspension of dividends has dragged GAIN's NAV/share lower as the company continued to payout consistent distributions, despite lacking full coverage. As you can see, the company received 0 dividends and success fees in its latest quarter.

Source: 10-Q

Should this meaningfully worry investors?

In our view, not entirely. The company's interest income was not adversely impacted, and the companies that did miss on their payments, like PSI Molded Plastics, are attached to secured loans. Additionally, in the PSI example, Gladstone invested an additional $8.0 million in the form of preferred equity, which indicates an encouraging attitude from Gladstone to stick to its investments, drive them to success, and, hopefully, turn them around.

Dividends received should eventually resume, while Gladstone choosing to retain its current level of distributions should be the biggest indicator that investment income is expected to recover rather quickly. The company has been historically very well-run, driven by prudent decision making. We believe that if adequate distribution coverage was not to resume soon, management would have already cut the current DPS, avoiding to deteriorate the future NAV of the business.

The preferreds - Mitigating the common units' risks

While we are confident about Gladstone's investment income recovery, we recognize that some investors may be looking to mitigate the risks attached to the common units. Thankfully, Gladstone Investment's preferreds offer a much safer investment case while still offering investors the attractive features that come with monthly dividends.

The company's preferreds trade under the symbols GAINM (the series D) and GAINL (the series E). While these securities should provide more humble expected returns, they should provide a much reliable dividend subject to several key characteristics.

As we mentioned, the first is that the dividends on preferreds are paid on a monthly basis. This is quite a unique feature that only a handful of other preferreds offer, such as OFG.PA and OXLCP.

Additionally, dividends are cumulative, which means that even upon a very unlikely suspension, holders will still receive the dividends accrued. Finally, they are mandatorily redeemable. If Gladstone fails to redeem the preferreds, the fixed dividend will go up by 3%, so in a sense, those who buy into the preferreds for their safe distributions and aim to hold them as long as possible will actually benefit under such as scenario.

Currently, the two preferreds have the following properties:

1 - Gladstone Investment 6.25% Cumulative Term Preferred Series D

2- Gladstone Investment 6.375% Cumulative Term Preferred Series E

Dividends on the preferred stock should be easily covered comfortably after all expenses have been settled. As you can see, the company's dividends on the preferred stock have been increasing. This is because the company has been offering additional shares ATM (at-the-market). Based on this, we believe that chances are the company will not redeem the preferred stock and use it as a vehicle to continue financing itself at a rather OK rate.

Source: 10-Q

Additionally, we see no reason why the preferreds are not going to surge further. Gladstone Investment is a BDC, which means that it has to distribute the majority of its profits. However, to do so, the preferreds must be settled (+accrued dividends). Combined with the company's historically robust performance and recent better-than-expected results, we believe that distributions on the preferreds are quite safe.

Which one to buy, though?

In short, we like GAINL more. Not only is the yield to redemption higher but also the redemption date is further out. If one aims to combine the preferreds with the common stock for a more balanced approach, as we suggest, then they would want to have the option to do so as long as possible.

Keep in mind that while GAINM currently offers lower returns on paper, it will benefit earlier from the 3% dividend increase. This is most likely the reason for the slight premium against GAINL.

Overall, the difference is quite marginal, and investors might as well buy both to add that extra layer of diversification, however, trivial.

Conclusion

While temporarily lower, Gladstone Investment results should emerge higher as it has been the case throughout its well-managed history. Defaults are manageable, while dividends received should eventually resume.

For investors to enjoy a more balanced option, we propose a diversification to the company's preferreds, which feature favorable characteristics and a useful monthly dividend. Assuming an investor equally allocates capital between the three securities, the current yield comes at around 7.1%.

Simultaneously, the potential for GAIN to appreciate further along with future dividend increases and social distributions remains, while the possibility for the preferreds to trade way above par is also possible, allowing for additional capital gains. While the overall risks attached to GAIN due to being a BDC remain, the company has been one of the most well-managed in the space, while its preferreds should add that extra layer of safety, producing a balanced monthly dividend option for income-oriented investors.

Wheel of FORTUNE is a one-stop-shop, covering all asset-classes (common stocks, preferred shares, bonds, options, commodities, ETFs, and CEFs), across all sectors/industries, through single trading-ideas and model-managed portfolios.

The extremely-wide scope of the service allows us to cater all types (of investors) and (investment) needs/goals, making WoF a true one-service-fits-all. Our offering includes, but isn't excluded to, the following: Weekly macro coverage of the markets.

Trading Alerts. We generate >250 suggestions a year, every year!

Trading Alerts Directory, where all trades are monitored.

Funds Macro Portfolio, comprised of up-to-25 funds. Join Wheel of FORTUNE to Increase Your Portion!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.