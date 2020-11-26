Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (TBVPF) Management on Q4 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCPK:TBVPF) Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 26, 2020 5:30 AM ET

Namfon Aungsutornrungsi

Good evening ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Thai Beverage 2020 financial results conference call. I'm Namfon Aungsutornrungsi, Head of Investor Relations. For the conference call tonight, I will start with the summary of the 2020 results then we will open the line for Q&A session with our management team here.

For the summary of the 2020 results, total sales revenue of the company for the year ended the 30 September, 2020 was ฿253,481 million, a decline of 5.2% when compared to last year. This was due to a decrease in sales revenue of beer, non-alcoholic and food business from the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. There was an increase in sales of spirit business.

Net profit was ฿26,055 million decreased 0.1% compared to last year. This was due to a decrease in net profit of F&N and FPL, a change in net profit of our business to net loss and due to other non-recurring costs and deferred tax utilization related to be a business restructuring during this year. Although there was an increase in net profit of spirits, beer and a change in net loss of non-alcoholic beverages business to net profit. However, our net profit from normal operation increased 10.1% year-on-year to ฿28,725 million.

The Board of Directors has proposed to issue a dividend of ฿11,553 million or ฿0.46 per share, which is 51% payout ratio. Please note that the interim dividend was paid in June 2020 at ฿0.1 per share. So the final dividend will be ฿0.36 per share.

For the highlight of this year, in 2020, the company's spirit business generated sales revenue amounting to ฿117,297 million 2.2% improvement compared to 2019. Despite by being affected by the closer of entertainment venues and restaurants, as well as a temporary ban on alcoholic beverage sales from April to early May, the spirits business remained resilient and recovered quickly are mostly consumed via off trade channel.

Sales volume recorded by the business increased 0.2% year-on-year, when including the grand value of group sales. The spirit business reported net profit amounting to ฿22,271 million, a marked improvement of 14.7% year-on-year, together with an improvement in spirits profit margin.

The company's beer business recorded sales revenue amounting to ฿106,871 million now 11.3% year-on-year, with a total sales volume decreased 12.7% year-on-year due to the impact from COVID-19 and implementation of decree 100 in Vietnam, this is trading zero tolerance for drink driving. Excluding THBEV, total sales volume decreased 0.9% year-on-year, the net profit of the company’s beer business increased 7.3% year-on-year to ฿3519 million.

In addition, the prudent cost control and the successful management of the COVID-19 situation in Thailand have enabled the domestic beer business to report a satisfactory profit growth this year.

The company's non-alcoholic beverage business generated sales revenue amounting to ฿15,281 million in 2020, the 3.1% year-on-year due to a 3.8% decline in total sales volume. Nevertheless, the non-alcoholic beverage reported a net profit of ฿656 million, up 165.7% from the net loss last year. This was due to an increase in gross profit, a decline in advertising and promotion expenses and staff costs as well as an increase in other income.

In 2020, the company's food business record sales revenue totaling ฿13,172 million down 15.4% year-on-year. The food business was severely impacted by the pandemic and measures by the government to shut down department stores and the restaurants. This resulted in a significant decline in the sales revenue. The company implemented cost control measures and negotiated for rent and lease to mitigate the impact from stores process. The full business reported earnings before interest and tax or EBITDA ฿144 million. However, the food business incurred a net loss of ฿101 million in 2020 as compared to a net profit last year.

For the international business, the company's international business recorded sales revenue totaling ฿62,627 million in 2020 down 18% year-on-year. This was mainly driven by a 21% decline in beer sales due to the implementation of lockdown measures during the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak. However, revenue generated by the international spirits sales decreased by only 1% year-on-year due to the appreciation of local currency or the Thai baht.

We will now open the call to any questions on our results. For the question, can we please start with a question from SABECO, so our [indiscernible] SABECO can go to another [indiscernible]. Operator, please open the line for Q&A. Any question on SABECO?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. I would like to ask about the situation in Vietnam right now about THBEV, I see the number in terms of [indiscernible] improved like ฿3000 million. So, I would like to know that the situation is better right now or what can I expect? That's it.

Bennett Neo

This is Bennett from SABECO. I mean, we're referring to the results published. So probably most of you know I think, Vietnam handled the COVID situation pretty well. In fact, a lot of restaurants are open. And people are actually having meetings and events right now, but not to the scale of what we had last year, but it's generally improved.

So for the last quarter, we see month-over-month improvement in the performance so far July, August and September, so we've seen improvement and thereby the quarter was an improvement over the previous quarter that was reported. All that made us to caution with that, I think it is coming this COVID situation plus economic impact of the COVID situation as taking effect. We believe that there'll be some softness in the coming months before I hope, buying stocks again during the lunar new year period.

So again, I mean, the last quarter was good because it's coming back, but I think we won't be too excited. The reality is that the country is still pretty much locked down with some domestic activities. That's not going to be a big jump, or a big increase over the last year.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, Bennett. This is Jane. I have attended your conference call before. I just want to have a follow up question on your new product exciting product, The Saigon Chill, which is, trying to break into the sub-premium segment. So my question is, in terms of competitive Saigon Special, which is the same product. Can you sell your Saigon Chill in the same drinking outlet as where you are currently also selling Saigon Special or you need to actually try to discover, try to penetrate into more premium kind of drinking outlet in order to sell your Saigon Chill. As we know, we absolutely have a market share in the on-trade segment. So this sub-premium section. So I just wondering, how easy or how difficult are we to try to penetrate into those more premium drinking outlets, as we already have the presence somehow.

Bennett Neo

First of all, I think we're all excited about the Saigon Chill. The feedback from consumers and even distributors retailer has been -- the packaging is beautiful and the product is good. So far, from [indiscernible] I'm concerned, almost 100% of people who have tried the product said it is good, and the product plus package is good as well.

This is our first real foray into the sub-premium market. The sub-premium market is dominated by our competitor, Heineken, with Tiger, Tiger Crystal. So we also try to participate in this area with Saigon Special, but we are not as successful as them. I think we are very confident that via Saigon Chill, we will be a big competitor for them. And we hope to be able to gain some share in the sub-premium market.

In terms of the distribution. I see upsides to because Saigon Chill can go into any Saigon Special outlet, the taste profile is a bit different, it's lighter and it's in clear bottle. So the target segment is slightly different. At the same time, I think with this product plus the portfolio of the other brands, we are able to go into more outlets. In the past, I mean, if we have Saigon Special, Saigon Export, Saigon Lager, bah, bah, bah, we can go to certain outlet with beer Saigon Chill, we can even go to even more higher end outlets. So I think it has opened up more opportunities for us.

So we can sell into our Saigon Special outlet again. And even cannibalization is actually good for us because there is higher margins, because higher price and we also have opportunities to go into new outlets that we never been in before.

Unidentified Analyst

Right. Okay. And one last follow up question, it is regarding your current stronghold in the mainstream segment, or the mass segment. And then as we know, the competitors are trying to also penetrate into, so you go up, they go down, right? So they are trying to also launch new products to try to penetrate into the mainstream segment by launching a cheaper brand and also more nationwide coverage go to lower tier cities or rural area. So how, what do you think you can do to try to protect your market share in place of this -- the competitor being quite aggressive trying to take your shares from the mainstream segments. That will be my last question. Thanks, Bennett.

Bennett Neo

And I think in the mainstream segment really is a big segment. I think we have got a few brands in this segment. We've got a beer Saigon Lager, we have got Saigon Export, we [indiscernible]. So I think everybody wants to get into this mainstream as well, especially those who are not -- those competitors who do not have brands or products in this segment. But effectively if you've been selling higher premium products. If you try and come to this segment, you tend to keep the margins -- if you come in with the higher margin and the lower margin product going to the outlet, you may cannibalize going downwards, for us, we cannibalize -- the public cannibalize upwards. So there is risk on that side.

Regardless, I think we also launched [indiscernible] it's also a mainstream product. It was used to complement our beer Saigon Lager and Export to go into those areas to fight. So we don't not have to discount, or we do not have to do promotion to us, promotion for beer Saigon Lager to protect our margin but we can other products, other brands to fight against competitors.

I can’t deny, no, everybody who wants to come in, but I think we have -- fuller mainstream product will be able to handle them at different places. So we have a different brands or brands to take on competitors in different areas.

Unidentified Analyst

I've got just two quick questions. In prior to the briefings you've mentioned, rising on consumption as a trend. And over the last couple of years that's been the trend you've seen increasing off trade share [Technical Difficulty].

