Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: November 15, 2020

We'll keep track of large annual/special distributions as they are announced, of note is BCV's (Tactical Income-100 holding) large special.

20 out of 23 CEF sectors positive on price and 18 out of 23 sectors positive on NAV last week as vaccine rally continues.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data is taken from the close of Friday, November 13th, 2020.

Weekly performance roundup

20 out of 23 sectors were positive on price (down from 23 last week) and the average price return was +4.58% (up from +4.20% last week). The lead gainer was MLPs (+14.61%), followed by Real Estate (+6.38%) and Global Allocation (+5.22%). The lowest sectors by Price were Commodities (-3.68%), followed by California Munis (-0.19%) and New York Munis (-0.16%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

18 out of 23 sectors were positive on NAV (down from 23 last week), while the average NAV return was +3.65% (up from +3.29% last week). The top sectors by NAV were MLPs (+58.56), Real Estate (+5.79%), and Global Allocation (+3.45%). The lowest sectors by NAV were Commodities (-3.43%), Single-state Munis (-0.12%), and California Munis (-0.11%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

There were only two premium sectors this week, led by Taxable Munis (+4.43%), while the sector with the widest discount is MLPs (-23.58%). The average sector discount is -8.01% (up from -8.54% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was Convertibles (+1.89%), U.S. Equity (-0.25%) showed the lowest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was +0.60% (down from +0.83% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Taxable Munis (+0.90), followed by Single-state Munis (+0.55). The sector with the lowest average 1-year z-score was MLPs (-0.88), followed by U.S. Allocation (-0.76). The average z-score is -0.20 (up from -0.39 last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (10.35%), Global Allocation (10.35%), Limited Duration (9.23%), Real Estate (8.94%), and Multisector Income (8.80%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +7.27% (up from +7.52% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D Z-Score Price change NAV change Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) -8.25% 7.84% 83.01% 0.5 -0.26% 4.24% Cornerstone Strategic Value (CLM) -7.04% 19.96% 14.26% 1.1 0.72% 6.56% Cornerstone Total Return Fund (CRF) -6.96% 19.57% 17.75% 1.2 0.18% 6.49% BlackRock VA Municipal Bond (BHV) -5.71% 3.39% 5.16% 0.0 -5.24% -0.07% Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income (PFD) -4.01% 5.96% 21.29% 1.5 -1.42% 1.85% OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI) -3.85% 20.93% -10.77% -0.1 1.43% 0.00% Eagle Point Credit Company LLC (ECC) -3.78% 11.59% -2.01% -0.5 -4.17% 0.00% Duff & Phelps Sel Enrg MLP Midstrm Enrg (DSE) -2.81% 144.06% -24.41% -0.6 995.76% 1002.00% Special Opportunities (SPE) -2.80% 9.14% -10.40% -0.1 3.07% 4.95% John Hancock Financial Opportunities (BTO) -2.74% 8.48% 0.86% -0.5 12.29% 12.24%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change MFS High Income Municipal (CXE) 7.98% 5.27% 0.00% 1.3 1.06% -7.98% MFS Intermediate High Income (CIF) 6.91% 8.92% 4.47% 0.6 7.53% 0.41% First Trust Spec Finance & Fincl Opp (FGB) 5.71% 10.93% -6.21% -0.7 13.53% 6.62% Barings Participation Invs (MPV) 5.56% 6.48% -6.39% -0.4 13.82% 2.69% XAI Octagon FR & Alt Income Term Trust (XFLT) 5.47% 11.54% 6.75% 1.3 7.20% 1.72% Japan Smaller Cap Fund (JOF) 5.35% 3.01% -12.73% 1.3 5.90% -0.58% Liberty All-Star Growth (ASG) 4.90% 6.51% 10.06% 1.8 0.63% -3.84% Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream (KYN) 4.46% 11.13% -15.38% -0.1 19.51% 9.83% Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opp (MIE) 4.45% 9.14% -20.88% 2.8 22.36% 10.67% Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income (CCD) 4.43% 7.71% -3.13% 0.4 4.72% -0.04%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) -50.0% 0.1 0.05 6.42% -46.05% -0.8 139% 2/11/2020 20/11/2020 KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) -16.0% 0.125 0.105 9.18% -10.20% -0.8 103% 3/11/2020 12/11/2020 First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (FSLF) -12.5% 0.08 0.07 6.48% -15.79% -0.4 112% 9/11/2020 18/11/2020 Templeton Global Income (GIM) -5.8% 0.0156 0.0147 3.38% -14.71% -0.6 136% 2/11/2020 13/11/2020 Eaton Vance Float-Rate 2022 Target Term (EFL) -5.4% 0.037 0.035 4.81% -3.64% 0.1 104% 2/11/2020 10/11/2020 MFS Municipal Income (MFM) -3.7% 0.027 0.026 4.76% -8.51% -0.1 94% 2/11/2020 17/11/2020 Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) -3.6% 0.014 0.0135 3.71% -9.52% -0.1 107% 2/11/2020 9/11/2020 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income (EFT) -3.2% 0.062 0.06 5.49% -7.09% 1.5 105% 2/11/2020 20/11/2020 Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate (EFR) -3.1% 0.065 0.063 5.95% -8.43% 1.2 108% 2/11/2020 20/11/2020 MFS Investment Grade Municipal (CXH) -2.6% 0.038 0.037 4.74% -11.95% -0.9 90% 2/11/2020 17/11/2020 MFS Government Markets (MGF) -1.0% 0.02908 0.02878 7.43% -2.31% 1.0 30% 2/11/2020 17/11/2020 MFS Intermediate Income (MIN) -0.9% 0.02834 0.02809 8.85% -4.03% 0.9 28% 2/11/2020 17/11/2020 MFS Charter Income (MCR) -0.4% 0.05856 0.05832 8.24% -4.28% 0.7 52% 2/11/2020 17/11/2020 MFS Multimarket Income (MMT) -0.4% 0.04174 0.04157 8.40% -6.46% 0.0 58% 2/11/2020 17/11/2020

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date MFS Intermediate High Income (CIF) 0.1% 0.01909 0.0191 8.92% 4.47% 0.6 60% 2/11/2020 17/11/2020 MFS Special Value (MFV) 0.2% 0.04364 0.04371 9.37% 3.11% -0.4 27% 2/11/2020 17/11/2020 Delaware Investments Dividend & Income (DDF) 0.7% 0.0555 0.0559 7.84% -9.89% -1.1 39% 3/11/2020 19/11/2020 Delaware Enhanced Global Div and Inc (DEX) 0.8% 0.0533 0.0537 6.71% -7.25% 0.9 49% 6/11/2020 19/11/2020 Templeton Emerg Mkts Income (TEI) 1.1% 0.0437 0.0442 7.19% -16.23% -0.9 82% 2/11/2020 13/11/2020 Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF) 3.7% 0.027 0.028 3.36% -15.21% 0.9 86% 6/11/2020 16/11/2020 Pioneer Diversified High Income (HNW) 7.3% 0.1025 0.11 9.79% -9.35% 0.4 92% 5/11/2020 16/11/2020 Pioneer High Income (PHT) 7.4% 0.0675 0.0725 10.19% -5.53% 1.2 94% 5/11/2020 16/11/2020 Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc (IAF) 8.3% 0.12 0.13 10.34% -13.28% -1.0 7% 10/11/2020 19/11/2020 Barings Global Short Duration High Yield (BGH) 12.8% 0.093646 0.1056 8.20% -13.12% -1.0 124% 10/11/2020 20/1/2021 Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage (MAV) 16.7% 0.045 0.0525 5.56% -7.28% 1.4 78% 5/11/2020 16/11/2020 Pioneer Municipal High Income (MHI) 16.7% 0.045 0.0525 5.25% -8.19% 0.5 83% 5/11/2020 16/11/2020 General American Investors (GAM) 20.2% 2.08 2.5 7.29% -16.95% -0.4 -1% 4/11/2020 13/11/2020 Source Capital (SOR) 156.0% 0.25 0.64 6.65% -12.04% 0.6 11% 10/11/2020 25/11/2020 Central Securities Corporation (CET) 650.0% 0.2 1.5 10.24% -19.92% -0.8 4% 4/11/2020 13/11/2020

Commentary

November's distribution announcements have been updated in our database.

The big boosters were Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) and Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (MHI), both of which boosted from $0.045 to $0.0525 (+16.7%). While this was the first boost this year for MHI, it was the third increase for MAV this year.

The market seemed to cheer these distribution rises, causing the funds' discounts to narrow to their highest levels post-COVID crash.

Although, it should be noted that these raises simply restored the distributions to the levels that they were three years ago.

We took advantage of the narrowing premium to harvest capital gains in MAV in our Tactical Income-100 portfolio last week. We initially purchased MAV after its first distribution cut in early 2019, reasoning that it was oversold at a -12% discount and that a distribution cut actually has no material impact on the fund's NAV performance. We were glad to have our thesis eventually proven correct as we sold MAV at a narrower discount of -7%, generating nearly +20% in total returns in the process. This illustrates one facet of our investing process: while some investors automatically sell funds when they cut distributions, we instead consider doing the reverse in scooping up bargains. Remember, don't get overly focused on distribution stability!

As we near the end of the year a number of funds will announce large annual distributions or special distributions, and we intend to keep track of them for our members here. Nick has previously compiled a list of semi-annual and annual distribution payers which may be of interest.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ECC, FGB, OCCI, XFLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.