The EV boom is triggering growth for several businesses and Westwater Resources (WWR) is a small-cap mining company that could capitalize in a big way. The Centennial, Colorado-based company will begin supplying EV battery-grade graphite products from as early as 2022 by purchasing and processing feedstock. It could start mining its own graphite from Alabama in 2028, reducing its reliance on imported feedstock and becoming a rare US-based vertically integrated graphite pure play. I think Westwater Resources could reward shareholders immensely in the long run. But it is a high-beta play that defensive investors might want to avoid.

Image courtesy of analogicus at Pixabay

The electronic vehicles have emerged as arguably the leading trend among investors in 2020, with the EV stocks soaring this year, outperforming the broader market by a big margin. Shares of Tesla (TSLA) and NIO (NIO) have posted incredible gains of more than 500% and 1,200%, respectively, on a year-to-date basis, dwarfing S&P 500's (SPY) 11% increase. The EV demand is expected to climb substantially in the coming decades, with their share among the world's passenger vehicle sales climbing to 10% by 2025, 28% in 2030, and 58% in 2040, according to data from Bloomberg New Energy Finance.

This will be accompanied by an increase in demand for high-technology batteries and all of the basic materials that are an integral part of the electrical storage devices. Most investors would be familiar with lithium, which is a key component of the namesake lithium-ion battery. But there are other materials as well which are used in batteries and are not only critical and but also non-substitutable. One such material is graphite - a non-metallic mineral that is a fantastic conductor of heat and electricity. Graphite's demand from battery manufacturers is forecasted to climb by roughly 25% each year through 2028, as per Roskill's estimates. Graphite is also used in the light-weight non-rechargeable primary lithium batteries, such as those used in flashlights, as well as in lead-acid batteries commonly used in automobiles, and alkaline cells. Westwater Resources, a little-known, small-cap basic materials company, is positioning to profit from strong graphite demand.

Westwater Resources has been operating as a basic materials company for decades. It was previously called Uranium Resources and owned uranium assets in New Mexico, Texas, and Turkey. But, three years ago, it started restructuring its business, renamed itself Westwater Resources, and began focusing on producing battery-grade graphite products. In September, the company sold its North American uranium business to Canada's enCore Energy Corp. (OTCQB:ENCUF) and will now operate mainly as a graphite pure play moving forward.

The company's graphite business is still in the early stages of development. It hasn't built its graphite production facility yet, which means it is currently not getting any revenues or cash flows from its core business. Instead, it has been plowing capital into the graphite business and burning cash flows. Westwater Resources reported negative $10.13 million of cash flows and a net loss from continuing operations of $6.93 million for the first nine months of this year. But things could change dramatically in the next few years once the company brings the Coosa Graphite Project online in two years.

The Big Picture

Image: Westwater Resources, Inc. Q3-2020 Results, Earnings Call Presentation

As mentioned earlier, the demand for battery-grade graphite is projected to climb substantially in the coming years. The demand for energy storage systems as a whole and consumer electronics is also forecasted to climb meaningfully over the long term, which will further bolster graphite demand. The increase in battery-grade graphite demand, particularly in the US which is home to the world's biggest EV maker Tesla that has shipped more than a million vehicles so far, will also likely help push graphite prices higher in the future. Graphite prices have gradually declined after peaking in 2012 but have shown some stability in the recent past and might recover in the future. But that's not the only factor that could work in Westwater Resources' favor.

Around 762,000 metric tons of graphite will be produced in 2020, almost 80% of which will come from China. The global graphite supplies, therefore, are controlled largely by China, while the US is currently a negligible player, responsible for just 1% of the global supply, and even that is not mined in the US as domestic producers use imported feedstock, which is then processed and upgraded to a higher purity level (usually 99.95% or more) for industrial applications. Clearly, graphite has seen chronic under-investment in the US, which is why the country now relies heavily on other nations, particularly China, to meet its domestic needs. That's also true for all EV minerals, rare earth elements, and other materials used in manufacturing many high-tech products. The good thing is that this has now caught the US government's attention which will likely move forward to support the industry. This could benefit Westwater Resources as it prepares to develop a major graphite mining, processing, and purifying project.

In late-September, President Donald Trump issued an Executive Order, saying that the US cannot remain "dependent on imports from foreign adversaries for the critical minerals." The executive order mentioned several minerals, including graphite for which the country is "100 percent reliant on imports." The President termed such situations as an "unusual and extraordinary threat" and declared a "national emergency" to deal with this issue by working towards enhancing the domestic "mining and processing capacity." The US government might also consider giving financial resources and other opportunities to companies who are working to "strengthen domestic supply chains for minerals" and is looking into starting a program which will "provide grants to procure or install production equipment for the production and processing of critical minerals in the United States." This policy will likely remain unchanged as the Biden administration takes over the White House, considering the incoming president has also voiced support for companies engaged in mining and processing of EV materials.

The Coosa Graphite Project

To tap into the growing graphite demand backed by a favorable business environment, Westwater Resources is developing the Coosa Graphite Project - a natural flake graphite producing facility and a graphite mine on nearly 42,000 acres in Alabama by investing $118 million. This project is located on what was once known as the Alabama Graphite Belt which witnessed substantial graphite production in the 1800s and early-1900s. Westwater Resources holds 100% of the mineral rights over its acreage.

Westwater Resources has been working closely with its engineering partner and is nearing completion of a pilot graphite production plant that will produce three types of graphite battery products. Successful production of high-quality graphite battery products will also validate Westwater Resources' graphite purification process and the overall design of a large-scale facility. Moreover, these products will be sent to potential customers for evaluation and for securing sale contracts. Westwater Resources expects to finish the pilot plant in the current quarter or Q1-2021.

Image: Westwater Resources Investor Presentation, October 2020.

This will then be followed by the construction of the first phase of the Coosa project which is forecasted to complete by late-2022. Initially, the company will purchase natural graphite feedstock to produce battery-grade graphite products which will be consistent with the output of the pilot project. Once this facility becomes operational, I expect Westwater Resources to start earning meaningful revenues and cash flows from 2023. The plant's output will gradually ramp up in the subsequent years, fueling revenue and cash flow growth and pushing Westwater Resources to profitability. The company has already signed contracts to secure feedstock through 2027.

At the same time, Westwater Resources will keep developing its graphite mine and expects to complete work in 2028. Once it begins its mining and milling operations, it will begin feeding its processing and purification plant with locally produced feedstock, ending its reliance on foreign materials and becoming a vertically integrated battery-grade graphite producer. This could also pave the way for further expansion of processing capacity, allowing the company to keep growing its revenues, earnings, and cash flows.

Besides, Westwater Resources has also discovered vanadium mineralization around the Coosa project. The company will carry exploration work in 2021 to find vanadium deposits. The silvery-gray metal is usually combined with iron to produce ferrovanadium which is commonly used by steelmakers and also has numerous other industrial uses. A major vanadium find can help further improve the economics of the Coosa project.

Takeaway

Westwater Resources is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the booming EV battery demand. Although it is struggling now and may continue reporting losses and negative cash flows in the short term, its turnaround could begin as soon as 2022. The company's revenues, earnings, and cash flows could grow substantially over the long term, which will push its shares higher. The stock has soared in the recent past, rising by 181% in the last three months, driven by the sale of uranium assets, positive updates coming from the White House, and in anticipation of the completion of the pilot project. I think the shares might continue moving higher on the back of four major catalysts - the startup of the pilot project, promising results from vanadium exploration work, major completion of the Coosa processing and purification plant, and the possibility of additional support for EV materials producers under the Biden administration.

But note that Westwater Resources comes with its fair share of risks and might not appeal to defensive investors or those who can't stomach volatility. The company's shares have swung wildly in the past few months, rising from under $2 in September to $11.72 in October, falling to $4 in November, and climbing to $6 at the time of this writing. Being a small-cap stock, Westwater Resources is prone to high fluctuations. A negative update, for instance, project delays, can push the stock down again.

Furthermore, although Westwater Resources is on track to grow revenues and cash flows from 2023, there's no clear visibility on profits. The company may not become profitable until it achieves economies of scale by substantially growing output in the long run. Also, like all raw material producers, it will need support from strong graphite prices to post robust profits.

Moreover, Westwater Resources' finances aren't in a great shop, with the company struggling with losses for years now. Data from Seeking Alpha Essential shows that the company has been losing money for the last ten years. It has relied heavily on a combination of asset sales, debt, and equity issuance to fund its operations. In my opinion, this raises concerns about the management's ability to deliver on its promise of developing a large-scale and profitable graphite production and mining project. The good thing is that the graphite project is going as per schedule, the pilot plant could start up within weeks, if not months, and the processing plant will become operational within two years. There seems to be a clear path to revenue and cash flow growth. But, due to the management's unimpressive track record, I think Westwater Resources carries above-average levels of execution risk.

For these reasons, I believe Westwater Resources is a high-beta play. I don't think the company should be a core part of a portfolio. Those investors who can't tolerate risk should avoid this stock. But others might want to consider opening small positions in this graphite play.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.