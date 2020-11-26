Lithium Junior Miner News For The Month Of November 2020

Plateau Energy Metals raises $600 mln for its Peru lithium project. E3 Metals releases a positive PFS for its Clearwater Lithium Project.

Junior lithium miner company news - Bacanora Lithium sells 50% share of the Zinnwald Lithium Project as Ganfeng moves to 50% JV at Sonora. Millennial Lithium Corp. commissions pilot plant.

Lithium market news - Wood Mac - Big 5 transition metals are copper, aluminium, nickel, cobalt, and lithium. US trade group ZETA formed and calling for 100% EVs by 2030.

Lithium prices were mixed for the past month but generally flat.

Welcome to the November 2020 edition of the "junior" lithium miner news. I have categorized those lithium miners that won't likely be in production before 2022 as the juniors. Investors are reminded that most of the lithium juniors will most likely be needed in the mid and late 2020's to supply the booming electric vehicle [EV] and energy storage markets. This means investing in these companies requires a higher risk tolerance, and a longer time frame.

November saw flat lithium prices but plenty of news from the lithium juniors.

Lithium spot and contract price news

During November, 99.5% lithium carbonate China spot prices were up 4.7%. Lithium hydroxide prices were down 0.07%. Spodumene (6% min) prices were up 0.05%.

Fastmarkets (formerly Metal Bulletin) reports 99.5% lithium carbonate battery grade spot midpoint prices cif China, Japan & Korea of US$6.75/kg (US$6,750/t), and min 56.5% lithium hydroxide battery grade spot midpoint prices cif China, Japan & Korea of US$9.00/kg (US$9,000/t).

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence has October global weighted average prices at US$5,864/t for Li carbonate, US$8,794/t for Li hydroxide, and US$375/t for spodumene (6%).

Lithium carbonate & hydroxide, battery grade, cif China, Japan & Korea

Source: Fastmarkets

Lithium market news

For a summary of the latest lithium market news and the "major" lithium company's news, investors can read my "Lithium Miners News For The Month Of November 2020" article. Highlights include:

Wood Mackenzie - Electrification is front and centre in the energy transition. Lithium demand to increase by 600% by 2040. The big five transition metals are copper, aluminium, nickel, cobalt, and lithium.

A dash of potassium could help make long-lasting and safer lithium metal electric car batteries.

EV battery giant CATL to invest $5.1b for a battery factory in Indonesia.

Tesla, utility giants form US trade group calling for 100% EV sales. The group is known as Zero Emission Transportation Association [ZETA].

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence lithium demand vs supply forecast

Source: Core Lithium courtesy of Benchmark Mineral Intelligence

Junior lithium miners company news

Sigma Lithium Resources [TSXV:SGMA](OTCQB:SGMLF)

Sigma is developing a world-class lithium hard rock deposit with exceptional mineralogy at its Grota do Cirilo property in Brazil.

No news for the month.

Bacanora Lithium [LSE-AIM:BCN] [GR:2F9] (OTCPK:BCLMF)

On October 26, Bacanora Lithium announced:

Sale of interest in Deutsche Lithium to Erris Resources Plc ("Erris Resources"). Bacanora Lithium plc (AIM: BCN), a lithium exploration and development company, notes the announcement by Erris Resources confirming that, at its general meeting held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed. Accordingly, pursuant to the terms of the Sale and Purchase Agreement announced on 8 October 2020, the disposal of 50% of the issued share capital of Deutsche Lithium GmbH (the principal asset of which is the Zinnwald Lithium Project) by Bacanora to Erris Resources can now proceed. Completion of the disposal is expected to take place on or around 29 October 2020. Following completion, Bacanora will hold 90,619,170 ordinary shares in Erris Resources, which will represent 44.3% of the enlarged ordinary share capital of Erris Resources.

Note: The other 50% of Deutsche Lithium, which owns Zinnwald, is held by SolarWorld.

On November 13, Bacanora Lithium announced: "Ganfeng exercises option to increase investment in Sonora Lithium Ltd ("SLL")" (to 50%). Highlights include:

"Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd ("Ganfeng"), Bacanora's cornerstone investor and offtake partner, has today approved a resolution to exercise its option to increase its stake in the Sonora Lithium Project (the "Project").

This additional investment demonstrates Ganfeng's ongoing commitment to the Project, which targets production in 2023, subject to completion of financing.

Ganfeng will exercise its right to subscribe for 73,955,680 new Ordinary Shares in SLL at 29.59p at a total value of £21,883,485, subject to certain conditions as set out below.

Bacanora will remain as the project operator in Sonora, while Ganfeng will be responsible for leading the engineering, procurement and construction ("EPC") of the Project."

Investors can view the Company's latest presentation here, and a good updated article on Bacanora Lithium here.

Catalysts include:

2021 - Final project financing for Sonora (50:50 JV with Ganfeng Lithium) and construction planned to begin subject to financing.

2023 - Plan to commence Sonora production ramping to 17,500 tpa, and in stage two 35,000 tpa.

Neo Lithium [TSXV:NLC] (OTC:NTTHF)

On November 18, Neo Lithium announced: "Neo Lithium announces NBDRC approval for the agreement with CATL and provides Company update." Highlights include:

"PB1-R-24: 1,128 mg/l Li 9,255 mg/L K, Mg/Li=1.60 and SO4/Li=0.18 over 137.6 m from 16 to 153.85m depth.

PB1-R-25: 1,117 mg/L Lithium, 11,319 mg/L K, Mg/Li=1.59 and SO4/Li=0.1 over 178 m from 87 to 265m depth."

Investors can read the latest company presentation here, and an excellent video here. My recent CEO interview is available on Trend Investing here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020/early 2021 - Environmental permit expected.

End Q2 2021 - Feasibility Study due. Possible project partner/funding announcements usually after FS is released.

Late 2021/early 2022 - Project construction planned to begin (subject to financing).

Core Lithium Ltd. (formerly Core Exploration) [ASX:CXO] [GR:7CX] (OTC:CORX)(OTCPK:CXOXF)

Core 100% own the Finniss Lithium Project (Grants Resource) in Northern Territory Australia. Significantly, they already have an off-take partner with China's Yahua ($2.4b market cap, large lithium producer). The Company states they have a "high potential for additional resources from 500km2 covering 100s of pegmatites."

On October 30, Core Lithium Ltd. announced: "Quarterly activities and cashflow report 30 September 2020." Highlights include:

"Received an Environmental Impact Assessment extension at Grants to match a seven-year operation.

Recommenced Mineral Resource expansion drilling at Finniss.

Identified new gold prospects at the Bynoe Gold Project.

The NT EPA progressed an environmental impact assessment of Core’s proposed BP33 Underground Mine."

On October 30, Core Lithium Ltd. announced: "Core Lithium accepted into European Commission’s newly formed European Raw Materials Alliance [ERMA]."

Investors can read a company presentation here.

Catalysts include:

2020 - Updated Feasibility Study for the Finniss Lithium Project.

2020 - Fieldwork on the Adelaide River Gold Project.

Wesfarmers [ASX:WES] (took over Kidman Resources)

The Mt Holland Lithium Project is a 50/50 JV between Wesfarmers [ASX:WES] (OTCPK:WFAFF) and SQM (SQM), located in Western Australia. There is also a proposal for a refinery located in WA. Wesfarmers acquired 100% of the shares in Kidman for A$1.90 per share, for US$545 million in total.

No significant news for the month.

You can view the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q1 2021 - Final investment decision on Mt Holland.

Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA] (OTC:DMNXF)

On October 28, Sayona Mining announced: "Sayona & ICS collaborate on clean, green lithium hydroxide technology."

On October 29, Sayona Mining announced: "Quarterly activities report."

On November 4, Sayona Mining announced: "NAL bidding process relaunched, closing January 2021."

Investors can read the Company presentation here, and my Trend Investing CEO interview here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Authier permitting. Result of NAL bid. Possible project financing and off-take.

Critical Elements Lithium Corp. [TSXV:CRE] [GR:F12] (OTCQX:CRECF)

No news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project permitting. Possible off-take or financing announcements.

Lithium Power International [ASX:LPI] (OTC:LTHHF)

On October 30, Lithium Power International announced: "Activity report for the quarter ended September 2020." Highlight include:

"Activities at Maricunga continue under the Memorandum of Understanding [MOU] between the Chilean State-owned mining company, CODELCO, and the project’s joint venture company, Minera Salar Blanco S.A. [MSB]. They are expected to be finalised in coming months.

The Engineering, Procurement and Construction [EPC] bidding process for the Maricunga development has advanced. Two major global engineering groups, Worley Parsons and Bechtel, have each submitted comprehensive proposals and both are being evaluated by MSB, taking the COVID-19 situation into account.

Financial structuring for the Maricunga project continues, with Treadstone Resource Partners being appointed as LPI's and MSB's advisor. Discussions continue with parties on project funding – equity and debt – and also on off-take agreements. COVID-19, however, has presented challenges for the initial time schedule.

Reviews and cost reductions have been undertaken in all operations in light of COVID-19. The Company remains focused on minimising costs and preserving cash reserves during this challenging period.

In July 2020, the Company executed a Tenement Acquisition Agreement with ASX-listed company Carnaby Resources Limited [ASX:CNB] to sell the Strelley Exploration Licence for 1,250,000 fully paid ordinary Carnaby shares. LPI will receive a 1% Net Smelter Return royalty for all gold produced from the tenement and retain all mineral rights for lithium, caesium, tantalum and tin contained within the tenement.

Results of a drilling program and the additional mapping, sampling and re-analysis of data undertaken at the Pilgangoora tenement placed no exploitable value on this tenement. The company is now in the process of finalising the tenement’s sale."

Upcoming catalysts:

2020 - Possible off-take partner and funding announcements for Maricunga Lithium Brine Project in Chile.

Millennial Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ML] (OTCQB:MLNLF) (OTCQX:MLNLF)

Millennial has tenements at the Pastos Grande Lithium Project and the Cauchari East Lithium Project, in Argentina. Mining licence and environmental permit has been granted.

On October 27, Millennial Lithium announced:

Millennial Lithium Corp. announces commissioning of lithium carbonate pilot plant at its Pastos Grandes Project, Salta, Argentina.....The pilot plant, located adjacent to the Pastos Grandes Salar, is a full flowsheet design for producing up to 3 tonnes per month [TPM] of battery grade lithium carbonate. Pilot ponds, filled with brine pumped from the central part of Millennial’s Project and in operation from late 2018, are at the required concentration to provide lithium-rich brine concentrate to the pilot plant.....The first stage of the plant, the Solvent Extraction (SX) unit to remove Boron [B] has been installed and tested. The first output of battery grade lithium carbonate is planned for Q4, 2020 marking another significant milestone for the Company."

You can view the Company's latest investor presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts:

2020 - Possible off-take agreements and project funding.

Firefinch Limited (ASX: FFX)(formerly Mali Lithium Limited)

On October 28, Mali Lithium Limited announced:

Mali Lithium completes A$74 million capital raising, financing condition satisfied. Further to its announcement of 23 October 2020 on the results of the General Meeting, Mali Lithium Limited [ABN 11 113 931 105] [ASX:MLL] [MLL or Company] (soon to be renamed Firefinch Limited) is delighted to announce the completion of a A$74 million capital raising to support the purchase of an 80% interest in the Morila gold mine in Mali.

On October 30, Mali Lithium Limited announced: "Quarterly activities report for period ending 30 September 2020." Highlights include:

Goulamina Lithium Project DFS Completed

"Results of the Goulamina Definitive Feasibility Study confirm Goulamina confirmed as one of the world’s best hard rock lithium assets for scale and cost of production.

The project delivers outstanding returns with a pre-tax NPV of A$1.7 billion using conservative pricing metrics.

A key advantage is the quality of the 6% Li2O spodumene concentrate [SC6] product, being high in grade and low in impurities."

Corporate

"$73.8 million was raised consisting of a Two Tranche Placement to Sophisticated Investors to raise approximately $64 million and a Share Purchase Plan.

A heavily oversubscribed Share Purchase Plan raised $9.8 million.

Cash available of $6 million at September 30. The Company received an R&D grant of $495k from the Australian Tax Office, and various stimulus payments from both State and Federal governments....."

On October 30, Mali Lithium Limited announced:

Settlement of the Morila transaction. Mali Lithium Limited.....and AngloGold Ashanti plc (AngloGold) have agreed that the agreement to acquire an 80% interest in the Morila Gold Mine [Morila] in Mali, will now complete on November 6, 2020.

On November 5, Mali Lithium Limited announced:

Introducing Firefinch –New Corporate Identity Firefinch Limited (ASX: FFX) (Firefinch or the Company) (formerly Mali Lithium Limited) is pleased to announce the adoption of a new brand and identity. The Company will commence trading under the name “Firefinch” and the ASX code “FFX”as of Friday 6 November.

On November 11, Firefinch Limited announced: "Firefinch becomes a gold producer–Acquisition of Morila gold mine complete."

On November 11, Firefinch Limited announced: "Firefinch targets rapid growth with beefed-up team."

You can view the latest company presentation here.

AVZ Minerals [ASX:AVZ] (OTC:AZZVF)

On October 30, AVZ Minerals announced: "Activities report for the quarter ending 30 September 2020." Highlights include:

"Secured rights to additional 10% equity in Manono Lithium and Tin Project for US$15.5M, taking its total ownership to 75% on completion of the transaction.

Ongoing discussions held to acquire additional equity in the Manono Project.

Discussions advanced with multiple offtake partners for significant volumes of Spodumene Concentrate and Tin.

Negotiations progressed around financing options with several entities in Australia, Europe, the Middle East and South Africa.

Terms of reference for the Manono Special Economic Zone were submitted, along with a proposed framework of economic incentives.

Tenders for process plants were adjudicated, with the results pending a Financial Investment Decision to mine the Manono Project.

Tenders issued for rehabilitation of Mpiana Mwanga Hydro Electric Power Plant.

Pit floor drilling of the Roche Dure ‘wedge’ commenced to potentially upgrade some Inferred Resources to Indicated Resources.

New Ore Reserves to be generated from optimised mine design.

Geotechnical site investigations of plant site underway.

Site tailings storage facility confirmed and geotechnical sampling program commenced.

Phase 2 hydrogeological modeling field program commenced.

Unmarketable parcel share sale facility completed."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Initial project work, possible project funding/partner.

ioneer Ltd [ASX:INR] [GR:4G1] (OTCPK:GSCCF)

On October 28, ioneer Ltd announced: "ioneer signs partnership with Caterpillar for heavy equipment supply at Rhyolite Ridge." Highlights include:

".....The equipment and services to be supplied by Caterpillar during the first five years of operation valued at approximately US$100 million....

ioneer and Caterpillar are working on a joint automation study that aims for the early introduction of autonomous haul trucks at Rhyolite Ridge for improved safety, productivity, and a reduction in the physical and environmental footprint of a mine.

Rhyolite Ridge is the most advanced lithium development project in the US.

Rhyolite Ridge Project is expected to come on stream in 2023 and produce over 22,000 tonnes per annum of lithium chemicals-more than four times current US production.

ioneer is expected to be the first new lithium chemicals producer in the US in over 60 years and become a major supplier of lithium and boron products to the US and global markets for many decades."

On November 18, ioneer Ltd. announced: "ioneer joins major US industry organisation [ZETA] advocating for zero emission transportation by 2030."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Possible off-take and project financing discussions.

Argosy Minerals [ASX:AGY][GR:AM1] (OTCPK:ARYMF)

Argosy has an interest in the Rincon Lithium Project in Argentina, targeting a fast-track development strategy.

On October 30, Argosy Minerals announced: "Quarterly activities report – September 2020." Highlights include:

"Continued progress with LCE product end-users for potential commercial scale product offtake 500kg high purity lithium carbonate product sample –produced from the Company’s industrial scale pilot plant–delivered to Japanese battery cathode end-user customer.

Argosy joins EBA250 network–the industrial development program of the European Battery Alliance.

Rincon industrial scale pilot plant and site operations continuing, producing high purity>99.5% Li2CO3 product.

Argosy progressing on preferred funding solution for the development capital requirement.

Regulatory approval/permit applications works continuing for enlarged~10,000tpa commercial scale project development.

Clean technology validated with green credentials confirming very low energy and raw water requirements.

Argosy has the lithium processing expertise and knowledge to pursue a complementary commercial lithium carbonate and hydroxide production strategy."

Key objectives for December 2020 quarter

"Continue negotiations with potential capital providers with an aim to implement a funding solution and commence construction works for ~2,000tpa Li2CO3 processing plant and associated development.

Deliver additional high-quality >99.5% lithium carbonate product produced from industrial scale pilot plant operations into executed Sales Agreement...."

Investors can view the company's latest investor presentation here.

European Metals Holdings [ASX:EMH] [AIM:EMH] [GR:E861] (OTC:ERPNF) (OTCPK:EMHLF)

On October 30, European Metals Holdings announced: "Quarterly activities report – September 2020"

.......On 28 July 2020, the Company announced that a support and financing agreement with KIC InnoEnergy SE (“EIT InnoEnergy”), the principal facilitator and organiser of the European Battery Alliance, had been entered into by Geomet s.r.o. in respect of the Cinovec Lithium Project in the Czech Republic (“Cinovec” or the “Project”). The purpose of theagreement is to support the construction financing and ultimate commercialisation of Cinovec....

On November 6, European Metals Holdings announced: "EMH increases access for US investment with OTC listing." Highlights include:

"European Metals to pursue a listing on the US-based OTCQX market.

Company has commenced trading on the OTC Pink Market under the code PKC: EMHLF.

Provides ready access to US capital markets following increasing interest in the Cinovec lithium project.

Cinovec project is the largest hard rock lithium resource in Europe and is strategically located in close proximity to end user car makers and companies involved in energy storage."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Bankable Feasibility Study to be released.

Wealth Minerals [TSXV:WML] [GR:EJZN] (OTCQB:WMLLF)

Wealth Minerals has a portfolio of lithium assets in Chile, such as 46,200 Has at Atacama, 8,700 Has at Laguna Verde, 6,000 Has at Trinity, 10,500 Has at Five Salars.

On November 2, Wealth Minerals announced: "Wealth options Harry Project to United Lithium Corp."

Investors can view the company's latest presentation here.

Piedmont Lithium [ASX:PLL] (PLL)

Piedmont Lithium state they are "the only US lithium spodumene project", with their 100%-owned Piedmont Lithium project in North Carolina.

On October 29, Piedmont Lithium announced: "September 2020 quarterly report."

On November 10, Piedmont Lithium announced: "Spodumene concentrator pilot testwork launched." Highlights include:

"Pilot testwork will be completed on a 50t sample of ore collected from Piedmont's Core Property.

SGS Canada will complete dense medium and flotation pilot work over the coming weeks.

Concentrate produced will be used in internal and third party lithium hydroxide pilot programs.

Results will be used to support definitive feasibility and detailed design engineering."

On November 17, Piedmont Lithium announced: "Piedmont Lithium expands drill program."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q4 2020 - DFS due.

2020 - Possible off-take and project funding announcements.

You can view the company's latest presentation here.

Rio Tinto [ASX:RIO] [LN:RIO] (RIO)

Rio owns a large lithium deposit called Jadar, which is yet to be developed. Jadar is a unique, world-class lithium-borate deposit near the town of Loznica in Serbia. Rio plans to start production at Jadar in 2023. They also have a potential US lithium project from their Boron Mine tailings.

No lithium-related news.

There was an article by Mining See "Rio Tinto’s Jadar project in Serbia – one of the most important lithium deposits in the world", stating: "Jadar is ranked as one of the most important lithium deposits in the world due to the high concentration of lithium and boron per ton of excavated ore.....After making the final investment decision we expect at the end of 2021, construction work could begin during 2022 and take about four years. “Jadar” is designed to be a modern underground mine with a modern ore processing plant...."

Catalysts

2022 - Construction to begin (4 years as underground mine).

2026/27 - Production to begin

Standard Lithium [TSXV:SLL] (OTC:STLHF)

No news for the month.

Plateau Energy Metals [TSXV:PLU] [GR:QG1A] (OTCQB:PLUUF)

Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (formerly Plateau Uranium) is a Canadian lithium and uranium exploration and development company focused on its properties on the Macusani Plateau in southeastern Peru.

On November 2, Reuters reported:

Plateau Energy Metals raises $600 mln for Peru's delayed lithium project......and expects to start mining in 2023. European mutual funds have provided $597 million to help develop the Falchani deposit in the Puno region near the border with Bolivia. Plateau Energy will provide the rest of the total $844 million needed, Solis said. Plateau Energy Metal said in 2018 it had found 2.5 million tonnes of high-grade lithium and 124 million pounds of uranium at the deposit. Solis said the new money was “a good sign” the project was advancing. He said work on an environmental impact study would start this month and the company would seek official approval for construction permits in 2022. For the first three years, production of lithium carbonate from the project is expected to be about 25,000 tonnes annually, gradually rising to 80,000 tonnes by the sixth year, Solis said.

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV:CYP) (OTCQB:CYDVF)

Cypress Development owns tenements in the Clayton Valley, Nevada, USA.

No news for the month.

Liontown Resources [ASX:LTR] (OTC:LINRF)

Liontown Resources 100% own the Kathleen Valley Lithium spodumene project in Western Australia.

On October 29, Liontown Resources announced: "Kathleen Valley fully funded through to DFS after $12.5m raising."

On October 30, Liontown Resources announced:

September 2020 quarterly activities report. Updated Kathleen Valley PFS delivers substantial increase in NPV to A$1.1B and mine life to ~40 years as landmark $12.5m capital raise de-risks Liontown’s development pathway.

You can view the company's latest presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2021/22 - DFS on Kathleen Valley

Frontier Lithium [TSXV:FL] (OTCPK:HLKMF)

Frontier Lithium own the PAK Lithium (spodumene) Project comprising 26,774 hectares and located 175 kilometers north of Red Lake in northwestern Ontario. The PAK deposit is a lithium-cesium-tantalum [LCT] type pegmatite containing high-purity, technical-grade spodumene (below 0.1% iron oxide).

On November 17, Frontier Lithium announced: "Frontier discovers a new spodumene-bearing pegmatite “Bolt” between the PAK and Spark deposits." Highlights include:

"The pegmatite has been traced for over 600 m with zones up to 50 m wide.

It is concordant with host rock and appears to be vertically emplaced.

Initial channel sampling has resulted in 1.5% Li 2 O over 36.4 m.

O over 36.4 m. The pegmatite has been aptly named “Bolt.”"

E3 Metals [TSXV:ETMC] (OTCPK:EEMMF)

E3 Metals is a lithium development company focused on commercializing its extraction technology and advancing the world's 7th largest lithium resource with operations in Alberta. E3 has an inferred mineral resource of 6.7 million LCE.

On November 9, E3 Metals announced:

E3 Metals increases the performance of its direct lithium extraction technology.....The development work with Livent Corporation (“Livent”) has focused on enhancing the overall performance of the technology with the goal towards commercial deployment, planned to ultimately be demonstrated in a pilot plant. Recently, the life span of the material used within the DLE process has increased by six times.

On November 16, E3 Metals announced: "E3 Metals announces positive preliminary economic assessment results for its Clearwater Lithium Project." Highlights include:

"Pre-tax USD 1.1 Billion NPV at 8% discount rate and IRR of 32%.

Total initial CAPEX estimate of USD602.0 Million inclusive of both direct and indirect capital costs and 79.8 Million in contingency.

20-year project-life producing 20,000 tonnes per year of battery-quality LHM. Over the project-life, a total of 400,000 tonnes of LHM is contemplated being produced from the Clearwater Resource, leaving room for expansion across the Clearwater Resource Area and in E3 Metals’ adjacent Exshaw and Rocky Resource Areas.

All-in operating costs of USD3,656 per tonne LHM, USD73.2 Million annually, including all direct and indirect costs."

You can read the company's latest presentation here.

Lithium processing and new cathode technologies

Nano One Materials [TSXV:NNO] (OTCPK:NNOMF)

On October 29, Nano One Metals announced:

Nano One announces closing of previously announced equity offering co-led by Eight Capital and Gravitas Securities for gross proceeds of $14.37 million. The Company issued a total of 5,282,900 units (the “Units”) at an offering price of $2.72 per Unit (the “Issue Price”), which included 686,900 Units issued pursuant to the over-allotment option for gross proceeds of approximately $14.37 million.

Other lithium juniors

Other juniors include: ABE Resources [TSXVABE] [GR:1AJ2] (OTCQB:ABEPF), Alpha Lithium Corporation [CVE:ALLI] (OTCPK:ALLIF) American Lithium Corp. [TSX-V: LI] (OTCQB:LIACF), Anson Resources [ASX:ASN] [GR:9MY], Ardiden [ASX:ADV], Argentina Lithium and Energy Corp. [TSXV: LIT] (OTCQB:PNXLF), Avalon Advanced Materials [TSX:AVL] [GR:OU5] (OTCQX:AVLNF), Carnaby Resources Ltd [ASX:CNB], Eramet [FR: ERA] (OTC:ERMAF) (OTCPK:ERMAY), Far Resources [CSE:FAT] (OTCPK:FRRSF), Hannans Ltd [ASX:HNR], Iconic Minerals [TSXV:ICM] [FSE:YQGB] (OTCPK:BVTEF), Infinity Lithium [ASX:INF], Ion Energy [TSXV:ION], Jadar Resources Limited [ASX:JDR], Kodal Minerals (LSE-AIM: KOD), Lake Resources [ASX:LKE] [GR:LK1], Latin Resources Ltd [ASX: LRS] (OTC:LAXXF), Liberty One Lithium Corp. [TSXV:LBY] (OTCPK:LRTTF), Lithium Australia [ASX:LIT] (OTC:LMMFF), Lithium Chile Inc. [TSXV:LITH][GR:KC3] (OTCPK:LTMCF), Lithium Energi Exploration Inc. [TSXV:LEXI](OTC:LXENF), MetalsTech [ASX:MTC], MGX Minerals [CSE:XMG] (OTC:MGXMF), Noram Ventures [TSXV: NRM], NRG Metals Inc. [TSXV:NGZ] (OTCQB:NRGMF), One World Lithium [CSE:OWLI] (OTC:OWRDF), Portofino Resources Inc.[TSXV:POR] [GR:POT], Power Metals Corp. [TSXV:PWM] (OTCPK:PWRMF), Prospect Resources [ASX:PSC], Pure Energy Minerals [TSXV:PE] (OTCQB:PEMIF), Rock Tech Lithium [CVE:RCK], and Savannah Resources [LSE:SAV] (GR:AFM].

Conclusion

November saw lithium spot prices mixed but generally flat.

Highlights for the month were:

Wood Mackenzie - Electrification is front and centre in the energy transition. Lithium demand to increase by 600% by 2040.

Tesla, utility giants form US trade group calling for 100% EV sales. The group is known as Zero Emission Transportation Association [ZETA].

Bacanora Lithium sells out their 50% share of the Zinnwald Lithium Project in Germany, Ganfeng exercises option to increase investment in Sonora Lithium Project to 50%.

Sayona Mining NAL bidding process relaunched, closing January 2021.

Millennial Lithium Corp. announces commissioning of lithium carbonate pilot plant at its Pastos Grandes Project, Salta, Argentina.

Mali Lithium Limited changes name to Firefinch Limited and acquires an 80% interest in the Morila gold mine in Mali.

AVZ Minerals secures rights to increase ownership to 75% of the Manono Lithium and Tin Project in the DRC.

European Metal Holdings increases access for US investment with OTC listing.

Piedmont Lithium spodumene concentrator pilot testwork launched.

Plateau Energy Metals raises $600 mln for Peru's delayed lithium project.

Liontown Resources - Kathleen Valley fully funded through to DFS after $12.5m raising.

Frontier discovers a new spodumene-bearing pegmatite “Bolt” between the PAK and Spark deposits.

E3 Metals increases the performance of its direct lithium extraction technology and a positive PFS for its Clearwater Lithium Project.

As usual, all comments are welcome.

