XLRE's holdings are still significantly overvalued despite being beaten down and are not a good pandemic recovery play.

The real estate sector was underperforming even prior to the pandemic and continues to have low growth prospects.

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) is a passively managed ETF that tracks the real estate sector of the S&P 500 with a low expense ratio of 0.13%. The real estate sector was added to the S&P 500 in 2015 and has maintained a very small weight of just under 3% of the index since.

Source: Forbes

Within the real estate sector, the holdings are typically REITs (real estate investment trusts) which are companies that own and manage a large portfolio of real estate and pass on earnings from rentals or sales to shareholders. These REITs often charge very large expenses to shareholders to justify their active management - on average between 6% and 9% of revenue.

Investors who are seeking passive real estate investing are probably better off joining a private real estate syndication or purchasing their own properties and paying a similar fee to a property manager to manage properties. At least in those cases, investors have full control over the entire purchase process and can take direct advantage of the tax benefits that come with mortgages and owning real estate.

Top Ten Holdings Are Commercial Focused

Holding (Ticker) Focus Weight P/FFO American Tower Corp. (AMT) Communication Networks 14.32% 28.63 Prologis, Inc. (PLD) Logistics (B2B, retail/online fulfillment) 10.30% 26.33 Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) Communication Networks 9.21% 30.58 Equinix Inc. (EQIX) Data Centers 9.10% 45.53 Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Data Centers 5.45% 22.82 Public Storage (PSA) Self-Storage 4.89% 21.06 SBA Communications Corp. (SBAC) Communication Networks 4.28% 44.84 Welltower Inc. (WELL) Healthcare 3.18% 18.22 Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) Timberland 2.88% 24.77 Realty Income Corp. (O) Retail 2.83% 18.26 Total/Average 66.44% 28.10

Source: Seeking Alpha

XLRE only holds about 32 individual companies, which makes it fairly un-diversified. Most of XLRE's holdings are concentrated in its top ten holdings which make up two-thirds of the assets. All of them are commercial based holdings, which are clearly struggling due to the effects of the pandemic. Even prior to the pandemic, the commercial real estate industry was stalling and even declining slightly in 2019.

Market Size of U.S. Commercial Real Estate (Source)

Residential real estate is booming with a huge outflow of young workers fleeing cities and cramped apartments for larger single-family homes in the suburbs. U.S. home sales rose to a 14-year high recently in October. While the pandemic will eventually be controlled and workers return to the office, remote work will see greater adoption and this trend is likely not to reverse.

XLRE does not benefit at all from this trend as it is primarily invested in commercial real estate. Its residential holdings, such as AvalonBay Communities (AVB), are apartment REITs based in large cities, which are seeing record outflows from tenants. Additionally, it explicitly excludes mortgage REITs from its holdings entirely which means XLRE is missing out on increases in refinances and residential home purchases.

High Valuation

It's typically unfair to use the traditional P/E ratio to evaluated REITs as real estate earnings are heavily influenced by factors such as depreciation and amortization and also gain/loss on sale of assets. Another metric, Price to Funds From Operations (P/FFO) ratio adjusts for those factors so that REITs can be compared with non-REIT P/E ratios. It won't be completely apples to apples but gives us a more fair comparison.

With an average P/FFO ratio of 28.10x in the top ten, XLRE seems overvalued considering the state of the economy and pandemic. It is nearly the same as the S&P 500 overall P/E ratio which sits around 30x. Investors looking for undervalued recovery plays as the economy recovers should look elsewhere.

Tax Inefficient Dividend Yield

My largest gripe with any REIT holding or index is that the dividend payments are very tax inefficient. In the U.S., qualified dividends are taxed at the long-term capital gains rate. Most non-REIT companies based in the U.S. will qualify. However, REITs do not get this treatment and most of their dividend payouts are taxed at ordinary income.

This means while XLRE has an initially attractive dividend yield of roughly 3%, the amount that hits your pocket outside of a tax-sheltered account will be much less than if XLRE was a regular equities ETF.

The exact impact depends on your personal tax bracket but here are some illustrative examples of how a non-REIT ETF, which likely would have much better capital appreciation prospects, could pay more after taxes than XLRE despite having a lower yield. This is for Federal taxes only.

Marginal Income Tax Rate LT Capital Gains Rate Yield To Match XLRE After Taxes 37% 20% 2.37% 35% 15% 2.29% 32% 15% 2.40% 24% 15% 2.68%

A non-REIT ETF would just need somewhere between 2.3% and 2.7% yield to match XLRE after taxes, which gives investors much more safety to select a more conservative and diversified income-producing ETF. One option is the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) which I wrote about recently and yields 2.7%.

Poor Performance

The real estate sector has fallen behind the top S&P 500 sectors during the recovery from the pandemic, even as the unemployment numbers slowly recover and positive vaccine news is getting released. Even the financials sector, which was the hardest hit, is closer to its pre-pandemic highs than the real estate sector. This signals that investors are still pessimistic of real estate being able to recover and grow even as the pandemic is controlled.

Data by YCharts

One could argue that once all the uncertainties of the pandemic are resolved that real estate will come roaring back. However, even prior to the pandemic, the real estate sector significantly lagged the top sectors.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

XLRE and the S&P 500 real estate sector wasn't a great investment even prior to the pandemic and continues to be a poor option with increased risks from the impact of the pandemic. Investors looking for recovery plays should look elsewhere for a more fairly valued sector or industry with better growth prospects.

If you enjoyed this article, please consider following me and reading my latest articles on the ETFs I'm holding or avoiding during the pandemic and the recovery.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All recommendations here are purely my own opinion and is intended for a general audience. Please perform your own due diligence and research for your specific financial circumstances before making an investment decision.



I am not a CPA. Any tax discussion is for a general audience and should not be construed as specific tax advice. Please see a CPA for your specific tax needs.