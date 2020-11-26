Exelon Corporation (EXC) seems like an attractive choice as a value investment and as an income investment at first glance. And utility stocks in general are seen as excellent defensive stocks. However, Exelon is not your typical utility, and a number of other factors are in play that make it seem more attractive than initial impressions may suggest.

At close of market on 11/24/2020, Exelon traded at $42.75 per share. Chart generated by FinViz.

The current valuation, however, is certainly attractive. At close of market on 11/24/2020, Exelon Corporation traded at a share price of $42.75 with a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 based on trailing earnings-per-share of $2.43, and a forward P/E of 13.99 based on forward earnings-per-share of $2.97. Both metrics are lower than the five-year average P/E of 17.43. Furthermore, the current dividend yield of 3.68% is higher than the five-year average dividend yield of 3.46%. All of this suggests that Exelon is trading at a discount to fair value at this time - but what is fair value?

To determine fair value, I will first divide the trailing P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 1.14 (17.09 / 15 = 1.14) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $37.50 (42.75 / 1.14 = 37.50). Then I will divide the trailing P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.98 (17.09 / 17.43 = 0.98) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $43.62 (42.75 / 0.98 = 43.62).

Next, I will divide the forward P/E of 13.99 by the historical market average to get a valuation ratio of 0.93 (13.99 / 15 = 0.93) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $45.97 (42.75 / 0.93 = 45.97). Then I will divide the forward P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.80 (13.99 / 17.43 = 0.80) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a fourth estimate for fair value of $53.44 (42.75 / 0.80 = 53.44).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 0.94 (3.46 / 3.68 = 0.94) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a fifth estimate for fair value of $45.48 (42.75 / 0.94 = 45.48). Finally, I will average out these five estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $44.74 (37.50 + 43.62 + 45.97 + 53.44 + 45.48 / 5 = 45.20). On this basis, the stock is undervalued by 5% at this time.

A 5% discount to fair value seems decent for the largest regulated electrical utility operating in the U.S. And on the income front, Exelon's ability to raise its dividend consecutively over the past five years seems to be supported by the 62.00% payout ratio, and by the decent revenue and net income figures it has posted thus far for the current financial year.

2020 Quarter Revenue ($) Net Income ($) Q1 8.75 billion 582 million Q2 7.33 billion 521 million Q3 8.85 billion 501 million Total 24.93 billion 1.64 billion

Figures collated from quarterly reports available on Exelon's investor relations page.

These figures suggest that Exelon will continue its trend of rising revenue figures and inconsistent yet solid net income figures - a trend illustrated by the figures posted over the past five years.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2015 29.45 billion 2.27 billion 2016 31.37 billion 1.12 billion 2017 33.56 billion 3.78 billion 2018 35.98 billion 2.01 billion 2019 34.44 billion 2.94 billion

Figures collated from annual reports available on Exelon's investor relations page.

These figures testify to how little COVID-19 has impacted Exelon, even though the company did cut full-year earnings guidance back in May due to the pandemic. Irrespective of what happens to the overall economy, the ten million electricity and natural gas customers that Exelon's six utilities serve in Delaware, D.C., Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania still require power.

Utilities in general profit from two key advantages: first, the cost of building power plants make it prohibitive for prospective competitors to muscle in on an established player's turf, especially as customers find it costly to switch providers; second, government regulations which prevent price gouging erect a legislative barrier which also keeps prospective competitors at bay. And Exelon is no stranger to this business model.

However, the electrical and natural gas utilities are not the totality of Exelon's business. Through its Exelon Generation segment, it operates the largest fleet of nuclear power stations in America - twenty-one in all. This means that they have to deal with activist pressure to shut down these power stations owing to the phobia people have of nuclear energy and its potential dangers. The political risks that such activism can prompt is what led Bank of America (BAC) to downgrade Exelon shares from Neutral to Underperform. Similar risks at policy level have also left Guggenheim bearish, as they also downgraded Exelon from Buy to Neutral, citing the uncertainty around the issue as having created a "value trap."

The bearishness that surrounds nuclear power, combined with the operational costs and cheaper alternatives, make Exelon's exposure to the sector problematic. Image provided by Stanford News.

Given that nuclear power does not emit carbon dioxide, and is thus an overlooked clean energy source, one would think Exelon would be poised to benefit from its nuclear business in the years ahead. However, the rare-yet-lethal possibility of a nuclear accident keeps people bearish on nuclear power as an alternative source of energy, and ensures that a firm like Exelon will be engaged in spats with politicians and activists for years to come. Furthermore, nuclear power may be a clean energy source due to its lack of carbon, but it is not a renewable one.

That the market sees the nuclear issue as a negative factor was borne out by the news last month that Exelon was considering divesting its non-regulated utility businesses, such as its fleet of nuclear power stations. This news led to Exelon shares rising 3% in after-hours trading on 12/10/2020. However, there are few prospective buyers for the nuclear business, and it is a sector that has been less profitable due to the cheap prices that natural gas and oil currently trade at, and the increasing operational costs. Add the anticipated growth of renewable energy to this mix, and it is easy to see why Exelon's ongoing exposure to nuclear energy is viewed bearishly by Mr. Market.

In addition, debt and share dilution remain problems with Exelon. In pursuit of an aggressive growth strategy through mergers and acquisitions, Exelon has incurred growing debt over the years.

Year Long-Term Debt ($) 2011 12.12 billion 2012 18.27 billion 2013 18.17 billion 2014 19.85 billion 2015 24.29 billion 2016 32.22 billion 2017 32.57 billion 2018 34.47 billion 2019 31.72 billion

Figures collated from annual reports available at Exelon's investor relations page.

At present, long-term debt sits at $35.11 billion. And as Mizuho analyst Paul Fremont pointed out in July, Exelon's ability to take on more debt is possibly stymied by recent nuclear plant bribery scandals in the U.S. To raise more capital, Exelon may well end up issuing equity - something else it has engaged in for years, and which now leaves it with 977 billion shares outstanding. For despite the revenue and net income figures it has posted, Exelon's reported free cash flow is -$0.30 per share and its earnings per share growth over the next five years is projected to be -2.40%. It cannot organically generate the cash needed, and this also calls into question its ability to continue raising its dividend going forward.

After all, Exelon did cut its dividend by 41% back in 2013, and at the time CEO Christopher Crane justified the cut in the following way:

This cut in the dividend will position us to maintain our investment-grade rating, return a stable dividend, and provide capacity to invest in growth.

In light of the issues outlined above, there is no reason to expect that Exelon will sustain its dividend going forward if it feels this is necessary to shore up the balance sheet.

In summary, Exelon seems like a decent pick due to its reported revenue and net income figures, its fair dividend record, its status as the largest U.S. regulated electrical utility, and its current valuation. However, its exposure to nuclear energy and the political and financial issues that it entails, its likely inability to find a buyer for its nuclear business, its share dilution and its debt levels all combine to make me wary of recommending Exelon as a buy at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.