Loblaw is diversifying into the financial services and health segments in hopes to create an integrated experience for all consumers.

Loblaw Companies (OTCPK:LBLCF) is Canada’s largest retail company and mainly offers food and pharmacy products. The company has over 2,400 locations across the country and conducts over a billion transactions annually. The company’s current dividend yield is 1.97% and the stock trades at a P/E ratio of 23. Loblaw’s price still has not returned to pre-COVID levels despite attaining strong earnings figures.

(Google Market Chart - Loblaw, 2020)

Loblaw has recently announced new strategic initiatives that extend past retail products, therefore we possess a bullish sentiment on the company. We believe that the company can continue to use its strong operating cash flows to fund initiatives that further enhance a shopper’s experience.

Loblaw has posted impressive operating results during the COVID-19 pandemic and is well-diversified

Loblaw has benefited from increased retail food shopping by Canadians, and quarterly revenue is up 6.9% Y/Y, and year-to-date revenues are also up 8.2% Y/Y. Loblaw also saw an increase in operating income of 4.1% despite the fact that the company spent $85M on coronavirus safety measures. Quarterly net earnings totaled $345M, which is 3.3% higher than the same quarter last year.

(Loblaw Quarterly Report, 2020)

Loblaw’s increase in revenue was mainly attributed to the growth of its retail segment. Same-stores sales for Loblaw’s pharmacy division saw a double-digit increase of 10.3% and the company’s Market division delivered 9.7% growth.

(Loblaw Annual Report, 2019)

We believe that Loblaw’s success can be attributed to its diverse portfolio, as the company’s retail stores cater to all consumer tastes. Within the Market division, Loblaw continues to benefit from prominent brands such as Loblaws and Atlantic Superstore, but also T&T, which is an Asian retailer that carries very different products compared to Loblaws. Loblaw’s Discount division still experienced growth of 4.7%, despite offering extremely cheap prices on its products.

Loblaw has seen strong financial figures over the past few years and should continue to grow

(Loblaw Annual Report, 2019)

Loblaw’s dividend figure has increased at an impressive 7.4% rate over the past few years, and earnings figures continue to grow. In 2019, the “adjusted retail segment gross margin” was 29.7%, which is very strong for a company that holds many discount brands.

We believe that success will continue over the next few years simply because Loblaw has tremendous market share in the Canadian market. In a country that isn’t as dense compared to the United States, Loblaw operates “stores and pharmacies in hundreds of Canadian communities, and 90% of Canadians live within 10 kilometres of these locations (Loblaw Annual Report, 2019).” Loblaw has an abundance of locations in small towns with limited populations, which means that notable competitors are less likely to enter such markets given that revenue potential within a specific location can be restricted. Moreover, its overall product offerings allow for the company to collect strong revenues even in dense areas with lots of competition.

There is also less technological innovation around the retail grocery sector in comparison to the United States, as innovative ideas such as Amazon Go have not yet entered the Canadian market. Although an entrance by Amazon Go would not cause a loss of market share, Loblaw has a golden opportunity to be at the forefront of Canadian retail innovation.

Loblaw is diversifying into more than just a retail company

Loblaw already has a ‘PC Financial’ service where the company has a partnership with Mastercard to bring rewards to consumers for retail purchases.

Recently, the company announced two new strategies in the ‘Payments and Rewards’ and ‘Connected Health’ segments. Loblaw’s customers can now earn PC rewards, which can be used at certain Loblaw locations, directly on its PC Money everyday banking account. We believe that this may further incentivize customers to shop at Loblaw locations, as rewards are exclusively tied to the company’s brands. Moreover, since a customer’s banking products are already interconnected with PC's reward program, the perceived switching cost is relatively high.

The company also recently launched its ‘PC Health’ app, which is a digital health platform. We believe that this strategy is well worthy of pursuit considering the company’s already-existent pharmaceutical footprint. Furthermore, leveraging “extensive professional care services and [a] world-class loyalty program (Loblaw Quarterly Report, 2020)” will create a one-of-a-kind experience that one-dimensional businesses will not be able to match. Loblaw can also use its existing sales data to analyze general trends in the market, and potentially use this data to further personalize solutions for each individual.

Loblaw operates in a competitive market and has a significant amount of long-term debt

Although Loblaw has a large market share of the food and drug retail sector, the company’s failure to innovate quickly will potentially cause the company’s revenue to fall in the long run. Companies such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) are very focused on eCommerce solutions and may disrupt the Canadian market, and consumer trends could cause in-person shopping frequency to fall. Moreover, the company has $6.5B of long-term debt and $7.5B of lease liabilities compared to $35B of total assets.

In summation, we believe that Loblaw will continue to produce strong earnings figures as the company has established market share in the Canadian retail sector. Moreover, the company’s financial and health initiatives will bring new value to the company and its customers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.