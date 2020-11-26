Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) has had a volatile couple of first days of trading. People don't know what to make of it, and we can understand that. We don't like the business very much, and we think that the disclosures on the company by Pfizer (PFE) have been aggressive for the sale, but even an ugly business can be attractive at a certain price. Viatris currently lies at that price, and the fact that it has minimal R&D and great industrial economics only improved by greater scale post-merger is another selling point for its substantial cash generative ability. We'd buy at these levels, for both income and value, but you'd have to know some of the threats that might smack the cash flows.

Chinese Procurement Programme

Nothing quite exemplifies the generics business as the Chinese procurement programme, which is now growing in scope since applied in a couple of major Chinese cities last year and creating occasional volatility in Upjohn cash flows. It has introduced winner-take-all dynamics for generics products, where huge discounts upwards of 80% are required on generics for them to win the bid and be procured for the Chinese healthcare system. This programme is expanding to more and more of China and is likely going to become the national status quo. This impacts approximately 15% of Viatris' overall revenue.

(Source: Pfizer's initial Viatris Initial Disclosures in 2019)

The real shame here is that Upjohn's main contribution to Viatris was its off-patent but famous brands of drugs like Lipitor, which are able to command large margins and account for the vast majority of the income of the Viatris portfolio. In China, these benefits have essentially been entirely negated. For Pfizer shareholders, this is a relief, because it means we got more of Viatris than we probably deserved, but for Viatris as a going concern, it's unfortunate.

(Source: Viatris Disclosure August 2020)

Lyrica

This is another eyesore from the Upjohn portfolio. Having lost its patent in mid-2019, this product which generates close to $2 billion for Viatris, meaning approximately 10% of its overall revenue. Due to having recently gone off-patent, it's going to continue to be in a downtrend for about at least another year evident in the substantial declines in Upjohn sales that it drove in Q2 and Q3.

(Source: Q3 2020 Earnings Presentation)

The FTC Issue

The FTC issue is not a valuation, but it is a potential cash flow issue. Several of Viatris' non-branded drugs will have to be divested for anti-trust reasons for Viatris to be able to operate in the US according to the FTC. I'm sure they will get fair value for these drugs, but the cash flows will not be present while the proceeds are redeployed. This issue is relatively minor, because whatever other generics they use that money to produce will generate cash right out the gate as there's no R&D cycle, but it is something to be aware of mainly for the income proposition.

Concluding Remarks

We think the valuation looks very compelling, despite some issues in the business outlook. With Mylan having traded at a 6.5x EV/EBITDA multiple before merging with Upjohn, trading currently at around a 5x multiple on forward, synergy realised EBITDA, there is at least an easy 20% upside implied for Viatris. Moreover, the quality of Upjohn's portfolio is arguably higher than Mylan's, with stronger brands like Lipitor and Norvasc and higher margin contribution. The only issues we really have are with the management-proposed spread offered by management for Viatris' valuation, which implied ridiculous multiples potentially attributable to the business, and the fact that the forecast $8 billion in EBITDA relies substantially on cost synergies to the tune of $1 billion. However, given the economy of scales involved in generics manufacturing, and the substantial industrial asset base that Mylan in particular provides, it could be achievable, which would mean huge value of those synergies on a present value basis, not reflected in the stock's market debut.

(Source: Viatris Disclosure August 2020)

The company plans on paying out a dividend of around $1 billion annually, which would imply very close to a 5% dividend yield. With the company having reincorporated itself in the US, and being managed primarily by Pfizer executives, we expect this dividend to be strongly committed to, where European dividends tend to be more flimsy. Overall, we think that Viatris has some unattractive elements to it, with weak outlook in its Chinese and Lyrica exposures and the general issue of it being a price-competing generics business. Nonetheless, there is a strong income proposition, which is targeted at being paid out of FCF at a 25% rate, and a strong value proposition, with at least a 20% upside if not more, considering the value of Upjohn's portfolio. In a market that is otherwise rallying, it is a buy.

