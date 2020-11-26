Viatris: At Least 20% Upside, But Not Everyone's Cup Of Tea
About: Viatris Inc. (VTRS), Includes: PFE
by: Bocconi's Valkyrie Trading Society
Summary
We think there's an easy 20% upside on Viatris as it trades at a discount to pre-merger Mylan despite Upjohn delivering the margin products.
It's a generics business with a great industrial base, but there are always going to be threats.
Dividend will be ample and sustainable with low payout planned, but the underlying economics are ugly.
We also don't like the tone of the disclosures, but we're leaning towards buying it.
Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) has had a volatile couple of first days of trading. People don't know what to make of it, and we can understand that. We don't like the business very much, and