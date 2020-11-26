Summary

We think there's an easy 20% upside on Viatris as it trades at a discount to pre-merger Mylan despite Upjohn delivering the margin products.

It's a generics business with a great industrial base, but there are always going to be threats.

Dividend will be ample and sustainable with low payout planned, but the underlying economics are ugly.

We also don't like the tone of the disclosures, but we're leaning towards buying it.