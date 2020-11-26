Gazprom Neft's (OTCQX:GZPFY) unquestionable execution throughout this year was hindered by external factors - low oil prices and the tax reform. The company does not hesitate to aggressively optimize costs and borrow debt to cope with an unfavorable market environment, though it's still hard to say how such measures will affect the company's future perspectives due to high uncertainty in the near term. In this regard, I keep my neutral view on the stock and consider it as a niche choice for very long-term investors.

Q3 Results Overview

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Revenue increased by 34.8% QoQ to 537 billion rubles mainly due to the recovery of prices for oil and oil products in the global and domestic markets and the growth of sales in the domestic market.

The rise in oil prices and the increase in refining volumes led to a significant improvement in financial results quarter-over-quarter. An increase in oil prices (the average price of Urals in ruble terms increased by 40% QoQ) had a positive impact on the company's performance in Q3, as well as an increase in hydrocarbon production (1% QoQ to 123 million barrels) and oil refining volumes (16% QoQ up to 10.7 million tons).

On the other hand, revenue growth was partially constrained by more stable domestic sales prices for petroleum products (11% QoQ), which are less affected by oil price fluctuations due to the tax mechanism.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Net income grew to 28 billion rubles, however, the positive effect of oil prices on net income was partially offset by losses from exchange rate differences of 30 billion rubles.

Free cash flow returned to the positive zone and amounted to 50.8 billion rubles. Additional support for the company's operating cash flow in Q3 2020 had the release of working capital (36 billion rubles), as well as dividends received from joint ventures in the amount of more than 3 billion rubles (mainly from Artikgaz).

Gazprom Neft also cut capital expenditures by 25% QoQ mainly due to a 39% QoQ decrease in investments in the Exploration and Production segment, in line with the capital investment optimization program due to OPEC+ limitations on oil production.

At the same time, Gazprom Neft's debt increased by 53 billion to 793.6 billion rubles due to the revaluation of the USD-denominated portion of liabilities amid the ruble depreciation in 2020. As a result, the company's Net debt / EBITDA increased to 1.5x.

Update On Tax Regulation

Gazprom Neft (along with Tatneft (OTCPK:OAOFY)) will be most affected by changes in taxation, which will touch the Novoportovskoye field, one of the company's key fields in terms of provided tax incentives. According to estimates of Raiffeisenbank Russia, as a result of the adopted tax amendments, the company will lose over 72 billion rubles tax benefits in 2021.

Novoportovskoye field. Source: Gazprom Neft

At the same time, the mineral extraction tax deduction provided to the deposit (up to 12 billion rubles/year for 2021-2023), only partially compensates for the increase in the tax burden. Depending on how oil prices will perform in 2021, Gazprom Neft may lose around 5-10% of 2021 EBITDA. It should be noted that these estimates are still preliminary. In the Q3 earnings call, the management said it will continue to discuss tax matters with the government later in 2021.

Dividends

Source: Company data, made by author

Gazprom Neft recently announced an interim payment of 5 rubles per share or ~$0.36 per ADR. Analysts forecast additional 11-12 rubles ($0.73-$0.79 per ADR) as final dividends to be paid later in June-July 2021, resulting in a ~5% dividend yield to the current share price. The management stays strongly committed to paying more than 50% of the company's net income, which is good news for investors.

By the way, you can track the latest dividends of Gazprom Neft and some other Russian stocks by checking my Russian Dividend Tracker.

The Bottom Line

The stock still remains a laggard compared, for example, to Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) and Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY), which grew significantly from its local lows. Such a state of affairs will likely persist until Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) decides to increase the company's free-float through stake sales. Until then, investors will have to enjoy the dividend stream, which GPN manages to maintain even in such tough times.

