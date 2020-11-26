The last time I wrote about FedEx (FDX) was back in June 2019 when the company's share price was suffering amid the trade dispute with China and being caught in the middle due to their relationship with Huawei. Since then, FedEx's share price has soared a whopping 74% riding the tailwinds of COVID-19 delivery surges. This now places the company at uncomfortably historic highs that look primed for a pullback.

Data by YCharts

Profitable, Growing, but Cyclical

FedEx's wide operations and service offerings have allowed the company to achieve an average return on equity (ROE) and return on invested capital (ROIC) of 10.8% and 7.7%, respectively since 2009 which includes the dark days after the financial crisis. This average level of profitability is acceptable but slightly below my rule of thumb, seeking 15% ROE and 9% ROIC, giving me some confidence that, in my opinion, the company should be able to maintain and continue to increase its intrinsic value over a business cycle. Back in June 2019, I was able to look past profitability being below my rule of thumb due to the low valuation, but that is not the case anymore. Keep in mind that profitability has little to do with the surging valuation.

Source data from Morningstar

Rising Financial Leverage

Financial leverage has grown significantly at FedEx over the past decade, with the company now having financial leverage of 3.99x and a slim 3.5x for FY 2020 interest coverage ratio. Financial leverage is extra important when considering an investment in a cyclical company. The company looks to have made a notable shift in their capital structure around 2013, with share repurchases being financed by debt issuance, and this trend got taken up a notch in 2015-2016 when they acquired Dutch-based TNT Express for $4.8B with debt financing. FedEx's level of financial leverage is well above what was seen during the 2008 recession, and as such, investors should expect a larger hit to earnings if global growth were to slow dramatically.

Source data from Morningstar

The company's share count has fallen around 1.6% annually over the past decade as management has included share repurchases as a key part of its capital budget. I always like to see share buybacks from management, as it shows capital budget discipline and faith in the long-term prospects for the business. However, it does seem that much of these share repurchases have not been made with free cash flows but were sadly financed by issuing debt.

HUGE CapEx Requirements

Probably, the most worrying thing that I noticed while looking through FedEx's financials was the significant capital expenditure needs of the company. We are past the days of the cheap courier pigeon, and today's delivery companies need an expensive (and quickly depreciating) fleet of aircraft, trucks, and delivery vans to run in sync with their state-of-the-art sorting and distribution centers. Since 2009, FedEx has spent, on average, 92% of its cash flow from operations on capital expenditures each year!

Source data from Morningstar

While some of this spending might be attributable to not only growth but also after 2016, the integration and upgrades to TNT Express's distribution network, this does not leave much room for cash flow making its way to shareholders in the form of dividends or share buybacks. If we aggressively take the lower 83% capital expenditures spending rate from 2009 to 2015 before the TNT Express acquisition, in an attempt to capture long-run capital expenditures after the business is fully integrated, this would still only leave 17% for shareholders.

With 3-year average cash flow from operations around $5.1B, this would represent only $859M of cash flow left over for shareholders and imply a measly 1.2% free cash flow yield based on the current $75.7B market cap of FedEx. Of course, some could argue that much of this CapEx spending is driving high organic growth, and no-growth maintenance CapEx would be lower. Either way, I would not expect huge growth in the dividend and share repurchases to continue in the medium term nor am I interested in a 1.2% yield.

Takeaway

FedEx has had a fantastic run over the past six months but investors should not expect that to continue. The economics of the business are not my favourite being highly capital intensive with little money available to be returned to shareholders. The rising financial leverage is also a notable issue for a cyclical company. Investors should not be expecting the recent share repurchases of the past few years to continue as much of them have been financed with debt issuance, which could be nearing a limit soon. It looks like it might be time to get out of this COVID momentum-driven rally.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. The material is intended only as general information for your convenience and should not in any way be construed as investment advice. I advise readers to conduct their own independent research to build their own independent opinions and/or consult a qualified investment advisor before making any investment decisions. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles.