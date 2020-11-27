Gold's Short-, Medium-, And Long-Term Outlook

In the longer term (years), gold is likely to be in an extended bull market.

Gold is close to 1770 support, from which a short-term bounce higher is likely, but probably premature.

Gold has been trending lower since August. In this update, we assess where it might be going over the coming weeks, months and years.

Reverse Repurchase

Reverse repo has correlated positively with the dollar since 2015, and it has increased this positivity since the pandemic started. Gold's correlation with reverse repo, on the other hand, was negative, except with a foray into positive during 2019 and again over the past month (blue arrows). Since a positive correlation between gold and reverse repo tends to be short-lived, we expect the correlation to trend back into negative and gold to rise as the dollar and reverse repo continue to decrease over the next few weeks (chart below).

This short-term rise in gold is supported by the technicals.

Technical

From the perspective of the short-term technicals, gold looks close to bouncing off support (1770), which corresponds to the 50% Fibonacci retrace of the March to August rally. It could reach ~1900 on a bounce (chart below).

Medium- and Long-Term Dollar Correlation

The medium-term (next six months) picture of gold in relation to the dollar is more bearish than the long-term (greater than one year) possibility. The behaviour of gold and the dollar is similar to 2000 (green ovals); the dollar is at the lower boundary of its trading range, and gold has made a high (blue pointers).

At the end of 1999, the IMF's restriction of gold sales caused a spike in the gold price and a drop in the dollar, but in 2000, the dollar rallied and gold dropped until the Spring of 2001, when gold started a decade-long bull market and the dollar started a bear market of equal length. No two markets are the same, but something similar could be happening today.

The United States federal government shutdown of 2018-2019 (the longest U.S. government shutdown in history) drove gold higher and the dollar lower. A rising dollar in the medium term - like in 2000 - could send gold lower for a few months, until an improving economy resurrects inflation expectations and causes the dollar to resume its bear market and gold its bull market (chart below).

Futures Traders' Positioning

When the gold price is at a maximum, money managers and small speculators tend to be maximally long, while producers and swap dealers tend to be maximally short. At the moment, money managers and producers are neutral in their positioning, but the small speculators and swap dealers are at record extreme levels; small speculators are historically long (yellow rectangle), and swap dealers are historically short (blue rectangle). Since the former are usually wrong, and the latter are the experts who are usually correct, the expectation is medium-term weakness in the gold price (chart below).

(Source: Barchart.com, ANG Traders)

Gold is close to 1770 support, from which a short-term bounce higher is likely. However, a bounce at this time could be premature, since, in the medium term (6 months), gold is likely to be weak, but after that, is likely to enter an extended bull market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.