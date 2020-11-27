The New Administration And The Value Of The Dollar

Analysts are generally forecasting a continued decline in the value of the dollar in 2021, some even seeing a drop by as much as 20 percent.

This decline in the value of the dollar parallels the rise in inflationary expectations built into the bond market and the rise in the stock market to new historical highs.

Since the end of the presidential election, the value of the dollar has been declining as market participants seem to think that a Biden administration will pick up fiscal stimulus.

Since the presidential election, the value of the U.S. dollar has been declining.

On November 2, the U.S. Dollar Index (CXY) published by the Wall Street Journal ended the day at 94.13. At the close on Wednesday, November 25, the index was at 91.87.

At the end of business on November 2, it took about 1.1640 to purchase one euro. On Wednesday, November 25, at the close, it took $1.1920 to purchase one euro.

Paul Davies writes in the Wall Street Journal that many in the market expect the value of the U.S. dollar to continue to decline. Some are expecting a drop of 10 percent. Then there are the market strategists at Citigroup (NYSE:C), who, Mr. Davies reports, think that in 2021, the dollar could fall by another 20 percent.

What is going on?

Change In Expectations

Well, there is the result of the presidential election. Joseph Biden is now President-elect.

How does that change things? Well, for one, it seems that “the market” is now expecting that there will be a well-planned, coordinated increase in the government’s fiscal stimulus.

With current programs running out by the end of the year, with all the rise in Covid-19 cases, and with the rise in new claims for unemployment benefits, many experts see the U.S. economy slowing down.

New figures were released for real GDP with the following results: the U.S. economy grew, year over year, by 0.3 percent in the first quarter of 2020; in the second quarter the real economy declined by a negative 9.0 percent; and in the revised third-quarter numbers, the economy declined by 2.9 percent from a year earlier.

Economists expect that the fourth quarter real GDP will be less than the fourth quarter of 2019 and these negative numbers could extend into the first and second quarters of 2021.

Just don’t expect a V-shaped recovery.

Facing this kind of a situation, analysts do not expect Joe Biden will sit still. The incoming President will press for an aggressive economic policy to fight this situation. The big question mark is connected with the makeup of the U.S. Senate which will depend upon the election re-runs that will take place in Georgia.

But there will be a stimulus package coming from the new Biden administration, the question will be “how much"?

The point of this post, however, is that expectations have changed and there are consequences.

Looking At The Markets

What’s different?

Well, for one, inflationary expectations have changed. Looking at the “break-even” yield in the bond market, one sees that before the election, the inflationary expectations built into yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note was around 1.650 percent. At the market close on November 25, inflationary expectations had risen almost to 1.800 percent.

Following the same pattern, the U.S. stock market rose with all three major stock indexes, DJIA, S&P 500, and NASDAQ, reaching new, historical highs just before the Thanksgiving break. Certainly, this rise in stock prices can also be related to the expectation that the economy will be getting a fresh round of economic stimulus in the near future.

And, as mentioned above, the movement in the value of the dollar parallels these changes.

As the new economic stimulus pushes up the expectations of inflation in the U.S. versus what is expected in many other countries, the value of the dollar should decline. As of right now, the dollar is at its lowest levels in more than two years. Again, the open question is how far will it fall?

The Dollar Decline

An interesting picture, to me, is the one coming out of Citigroup, as mentioned above.

What the analysts at Citigroup see is that there could be a “wave of hedging activity” that could lead foreign investors to sell a substantial amount of dollars.

As I have written about many times over the past few years, foreign investors have accumulated lots of U.S. bonds since 2016. And, these foreign investors have not moved into any kind of offsetting bets to protect themselves against currency fluctuations. They have not hedged their positions.

One reason given for this is that the U.S. dollar has been such a “safe haven” for risk-averse foreign investors. These investors have had a lot of faith in the U.S. and, consequently, have not felt pressured to hedge, especially since the cost of hedging has been so high during this time period.

The Citi analysts believe that these hedging costs may be coming down and if the hedging costs do decline, this could be the spark that sets off a wave of activity.

The crucial relationship? The term structure of interest rates.

If the yields on longer-term U. S. Treasury issues rise relative to those on shorter-term ones, and if these longer-term yields rise relative to the yields on European and Japanese bonds, then the movement could be set off.

Guess what? This is just what has happened since the election.

The Future

And, Mr. Davies concludes,

Yields don’t have to move far: The difference between three-month and 10-year yields need only rise another quarter of a percentage point to make hedges affordable.”

The value of the U.S. dollar, I believe, needs to be watched closely because its movement will give us an indication what might happen to a lot of the money that has been “sheltered” in the United States over the past four years.

And, if we do get a movement in the value of the U.S. dollar, especially one as large as a 20 percent drop, what will happen to the government’s economic policy, particularly in this case, the monetary policy of the Federal Reserve System?

