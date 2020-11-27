Best Black Friday Dividend Deals: 3 Value Blue Chips To Buy Now

I believe underpriced, high-quality dividend stocks will do exceptionally well in the next twelve months.

Here are 3 blue chip names which are worth buying on Black Friday.

Is value making a comeback? We don't believe it ever left the stage.

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction

It's Black Friday again.

I remember, as a youth, being fascinated by the day. I grew up in rural France, and the concept hadn't quite made its way over the Atlantic.

I remember being quite jealous of the discounts I'd see on PlayStations.

I moved to Montreal, Canada, at age 18. For the first time, I got to witness Black Friday. I went to a downtown shopping mall and observed the frenzy.

As a skint student, I didn't have money to take part in the action. I do remember thinking "this crap isn't all that cheap".

It turns out, it's the classic "Black Friday scam", whereby, despite massive discounts being shown, the products are not any cheaper than at other times throughout the year.

It never gets old. Each year, it's the same thing. I never took part in Black Friday again. This year, once again, research found that 9 out of 10 deals on retailers including Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), were no cheaper than at various points in the previous 6 months.

If you're going to shop for bargains, you need to make share you're actually getting a good deal.

This applies to investing as well. Buying stocks just because they have low multiples, is not, in my opinion value investing. It is what a journalist from the Economist failed to understand when he wrote on November 14th that "value investing is struggling to remain relevant".

Michael Mauboussin published a good rebuttal in the Financial Times, just 3 days later: "Why value investing still works in markets".

This month, "value" stocks have taken off. With prices soaring, it is important to identify which issues still offer value, which is yet to be realized.

There has not been a single article which Robert & I have written on Seeking Alpha, which hasn't mentioned value.

Buying stuff for less than it's worth is fun. Everybody likes a deal!

You might have to suffer for a while, as the latest fad stocks reach all time highs, but sooner or later, the market comes around.

This has been a boon to our model All Weather Dividends portfolio, which has increased 16% in November, thanks to this shift to value.

When this shift to value happens, it can happen fast and brutally.

Consider V.F. Corp. (VFC) which is up 66% in the portfolio since its inclusion in May. Or Comcast (CMCSA), which is up 45% since its inclusion at the same time. Regions Financial (RF) is also up 60%

Maybe more impressive is JPMorgan (JPM) which is up 25%, although it only was included in the portfolio at the end of October. Or Unum Group (UNM) which is up more than 40% since its inclusion at the end of September.

These examples are not given to gloat. The portfolio is still slightly lagging the S&P 500 index after all. They are given to prove the obvious: value is making a comeback.

In this article, I will offer 3 deals, focusing on blue chip, all weather dividend stocks, which still have a lot of room to run.

Black Friday Deal #1: 20% off AT&T

AT&T (T) has not taken part in the recovery of value stocks...yet.

But, for us, AT&T screams value below $30.

Source: mad-dividends.com

It is only in the past two years that investors have got it in their minds that AT&T should yield 7%.

As it has always been with T, the debt is what keeps investors away.

Seeking Alpha readers have their fair shares of T articles, but I have a favorite in the recent ones. It comes from fellow author Stefan Redlich and is titled: How risky is $164B in debt really?

In it, he runs simulations in a great deal of detail and comes to the conclusion that:

It becomes clearer than ever before that not only can AT&T comfortably service its debt it but, in fact, it could also repay large parts of its debt within a few years and still continue paying its hefty dividend.

T generates boat loads of cash. So much cash that worrying about whether the dividend will be paid is like worrying about whether you'll pay taxes this year. The answer is yes.

Just look at the payout ratios for the past 5 years.

09/30/2016 09/30/2017 09/30/2018 09/30/2019 09/30/2020 Dividends $1.9100 $1.9500 $1.9900 $2.0300 $2.0700 Net Income $2.38 $2.08 $5.29 $2.21 $1.51 Payout Ratio 81% 94% 38% 92% 138% Cash From Operations $6.20 $6.37 $5.65 $6.63 $6.27 Payout Ratio 31% 31% 36% 31% 33% Free Cash Flow $2.00 $1.91 $1.64 $2.79 $2.77 Payout Ratio 96% 102% 121% 73% 75%

Source: mad-dividends.com

Operating cash flow per share has remained steady, while FCF per share has increased.

We're not expecting T's dividend to grow rapidly. These payout ratios are largely sufficient for T to continue paying the dividend.

So, what should a company like T - which is likely to increase its dividend by 1.5% to 2% per annum for the next decade - be worth?

During the past 10 years, the fair range of dividend yields for T has been between 5.1% and 5.9%. A higher yield than that suggests undervaluation. A lower yield suggests overvaluation.

For companies like T which are predominantly in portfolios for their income, the analysis of the MAD Chart is great, because investors are likely thinking of T based on its income. A reversal to a more normal 5.5% yield would suggest 30% upside from here.

In a market where valuations go up across the board, money will eventually flow back into names like T, correcting the gross undervaluation.

Black Friday Deal #2: Chevron

Just a month ago, we published one of our most successful articles ever on Seeking Alpha.

It was humbly titled "Clean Energy Vs. Oil & Gas: The biggest lie of 2020".

In it, I made the case that:

With valuations in the energy sector as low as you could ever imagine, high quality assets are on sale. We've assessed that although this downturn for Oil & Gas is brutal, it is cyclical and not secular. Therefore buying the assets which will prevail and thrive in the next upswing is a pursuit worthy of my time.

I told investors these 3 stocks were good buys:

Chevron (CVX), when it was yielding 7.7%. It has soared 37% since then.

ONEOK (OKE) yielding 13%. It is up 30%.

Enbridge (ENB) yielding 8.4%. It is up 13%.

Investing equal amounts into all 3, just a month ago, would have created an overall yield of 9.7%. You'd now also be sitting on 26% capital appreciation.

Let's be honest. I had no idea the gains were going to happen this fast. But that's the thing with value investing, the only unknown is "when" valuations will revert, not "if" they will.

All 3 stocks are still buys, but I promised to focus only on the bluest of blue chips today.

Let's take a look at Chevron.

Source: mad-dividends.com (CVX MAD Chart)

During the past 10 years, the fair range of dividend yields (as depicted by the pink and light blue ranges) for CVX was between 3.3% and 4.1%.

Could CVX revert to being a 4% stock? Yes, of course, it could. However, my target is at 4.5%.

During the past 5 years, CVX grew its dividend at a 3.8%, which is significantly lower than the 10 year CAGR of 6%. Expectations of lower dividend growth should result in higher yields.

A stock which yields between 4% and 5% and grows the dividend at 4% per annum is a good investment.

One that yields 5.4% is still a really good deal. Chevron still has a long way to run.

Source: Q3 Earnings Presentation

The company still generates large amounts of cash flow. It also has industry leading net debt ratios, even taking into account its acquisition of Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL).

It has had to take some debt to bridge the Capex + Dividends this year, but has done so at a negligible impact to the company's financial position.

Chevron could easily rise another 20% from current prices.

Black Friday Deal #3: Prudential Financial

Prudential (PRU) is a historically low yielding blue chip stock. The fair range for this stock, according to historical dividend yields, is between 2.5% and 3.75%.

Source: mad-dividends.com (PRU MAD Chart).

We first suggested buying it back in September, in an article with a slightly long winded title: "5 undervalued blue chip high dividend growth stocks you need to buy now".

Back then, the stock yielded 6.45%. Now, it yields 5.5%. The 17% appreciation in just over two months is only the beginning. PRU has been growing the dividend at a 13.7% CAGR these past 5 years, and at a 10% rate this last year.

That is hardly a rate which matches a big 5.5% yield. I believe it wouldn't be abnormal for PRU's dividend yield to go back to 3% in the next two years. That would suggest a return to its fair range, an 84% upside.

But even if PRU only makes it back to the bottom of its fair range, a yield of 3.75%, the stock would still go up 46%.

As large vaccination campaigns unfold in 2021, with vaccines from AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) joining Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna's (NASDAQ:MRNA), you'd expect the prospects of this large, stable, life insurer to improve dramatically.

If you didn't get in at the ground floor, get in at the 1st floor. There is still a long ride to the top.

Where is this market going?

I focus on fundamentals. I buy high-quality stocks at discounted prices and sell them at inflated prices. This strategy, which Robert & I follow, has served us well individually.

This doesn't mean we don't look at technicals. We view them as a tool to supplement our analysis. If human behavior is predictably irrational, then technicals have a place in your arsenal.

Historically, we've used just plain momentum (3-month, 6-month, 12-month performance) as an indicator of likely direction.

We have also used moving averages, looking for the golden cross (when the 50-day and 200-day SMA cross). Both PRU and CVX have recently had a golden cross.

More recently, I have read about Elliott Wave Theory. This happened as a result of fellow Seeking Alpha, Avi Gilburt's highly popular Elliott analysis.

I figure as an investor, I'm best served by knowing about as many existing strategies as possible. We all have some knowledge, and the sum of this knowledge results in the overall market movements.

A few weeks ago, I read one of Avi's pieces "The next pullback might be your last chance".

I read this:

However, if the next decline is clearly corrective in nature, then it is clear that wave [ii] has likely completed in very shallow fashion at the .236 retracement of wave [i], and that wave [iii] has likely begun.

And I didn't understand a word of it.

So, I read "Elliott Wave Principle". Now, I understand what he is talking about.

In the book, the authors said this about third waves:

Third waves are wonders to behold. They are strong and broad, and the trend at this point is unmistakable. Increasingly favorable fundamentals enter the picture as confidence returns. Virtually all stocks participate in third waves.

This is interesting, because, since March, I've observed a tale of two markets. Some stocks participated greatly in the recovery, while others were on the sidelines.

The appreciation of value stocks in the past months is at least coincidental enough with this theory that it is worth consideration.

I believe that the market is going to go a lot higher in upcoming months. Avi's analysis is only one piece of the puzzle. Another, among many, is that there are 20% more dollars going around the economy. It follows that assets priced in dollars should reflect this.

Conclusion

I believe that high quality names which have not taken part in the bull market which started in March are going a lot higher in the next year.

And if they don't, you still lock in high quality stocks which have sufficient dividend potential to drive you to dividend freedom regardless of capital appreciation. Heads you win a lot, tails you still win plenty.

One last word...

Disclosure: I am/we are long VFC, T, PRU, CVX, OKE, ENB, RF, CMCSA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.