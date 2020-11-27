A lot of things still have to go right for this retailer to return to its profitable past. It won't be as quick and easy as the run-up in its share price suggests.

Under a best-case scenario of the company returning to its profitable past, the valuation still looks expensive with free cash flow yields of only 5.7%.

In a cash flow analysis of the company based on the most recent five years, Kirkland's looks only able to generate a 2.9% free cash flow yield.

Kirkland's has had a huge run-up over the past year, but the rally looks to be getting ahead of its fundamentals which have seriously declined over the past decade.

Kirkland's Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) has had a great run this past year, but the valuation is starting to look expensive. The company was due for a bounce after having a terrible 2019 fiscal year where the company reported a $53.3 million net income loss ($3.79 loss per share) due to taking asset impairments of $19.2 million and watching gross margins shrink by $37.5 million (a 4% decline in the critical margin for all retailers).

Well, that bounceback has now taken place, and maybe even gone overboard, in my opinion, amid the surge in broader markets lately. As such, it is probably time for investors to start thinking about taking profits. This article will discuss Kirkland's historic profitability and take a look at its valuation under the status quo of the past five years as well as a best-case turnaround scenario.

Data by YCharts

A Profitable & Growing Company

Excluding 2019, Kirkland's has been able to achieve an average return on invested capital (ROIC) of 11.8% over the past decade. If the unfortunate 2019 year is included, this average drops to 9.1%. This level of profitability is right around my rule of thumb of 9% ROIC, which, in my opinion, shows the company is able to maintain and continue to increase its intrinsic value over a business cycle. However, ROIC and margins had already been in decline even before the fateful 2019 year and will not be easily fixed.

Source data from Morningstar

Growing at the Expense of Profits

Kirkland's revenue had been steadily growing up until 2018 with a solid average annual growth rate of 4.1% over the past decade. Unfortunately, as can be seen in the graph below, that growth was coming at the expense of profits with gross margins falling a whopping 14.4% throughout the decade.

While management has begun to right some of this by downsizing store count and toning down the discounting, margins are still a long way from their 2010 glory days. As of Q2 2020 results, gross margins were 28.6% of sales, compared to 22.2% in the prior-year quarter. Management went on to state that out of the 6.4% increase, 4.1% was related to an improvement in merchandise margin, primarily from reduced discounting. A good start, but a lot more is needed.

Source data from Morningstar

Lots of Share Buybacks!

Probably my favorite thing about Kirkland's is their embrace of share buybacks. While the company does not pay a dividend, they still return lots of cash to investors through regular share repurchases. As can be seen in the graph below, since 2010, the company has managed to decrease its outstanding shares by 33.3% from 21 million in 2010 to 14 million today. This represents an annual average compound repurchase rate of 4% per year. Let's further examine the cash flows Kirkland's is able to return to get a sense of yields and valuations.

Source data from Morningstar

Cash Flow and Valuation

Kirkland's has historically done a good job of returning cash to shareholders. To get an idea of how much cash can be returned to shareholders, we can take a look at what percent of cash flow from operations is available to be returned to shareholders after making the necessary capital expenditures.

As can be seen in the graph below (which already favorably excludes the 2019 year because of its $8.3 million negative cash flow from operations), capital expenditures (CapEx) used up on average 78% of cash flow from operations over the past decade. This leaves approximately 22% to be returned to investors. With average cash flow from operations of $28.6 million over the past five years, this 22% would imply free cash flow available to shareholders of $6.4 million for around a 2.9% free cash flow yield at the current $223.1 million market capitalization.

In a best-case scenario, the company is able to return to its highly profitable glory days of 2010 - 2014. During these times, CapEx made up only 67% of cash flows from operations, which also averaged a much higher $38.9 million. This 33% would imply free cash flow to shareholders of $12.7 million for a 5.7% free cash flow yield at the current $223.1 million market capitalization. This starts to approach an acceptable rate of return if we add a growth rate on top... but a lot of things still have to go perfect.

Takeaway

Kirkland's is a decent company with a highly profitable past, but its valuation is looking expensive. The business is struggling with overexpansion and a decline in margins that is not going to be easily corrected despite what the recent rally might suggest. The stock definitely got too beaten down last year, but this year's rally looks to have gotten ahead of itself too.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. The material is intended only as general information for your convenience, and should not in any way be construed as investment advice. I advise readers to conduct their own independent research to build their own independent opinions and/or consult a qualified investment advisor before making any investment decisions. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles.