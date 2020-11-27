Ultimately, our technical analysis models indicate potential reversal zones near 20.40, and this level could be used by investors looking to establish long positions in SLV.

Overall, the fund has experienced outflows of -223.82 million over the last three months, and some investors might soon start to believe that the great 2020 rally is now over.

Investors are seeing short interest levels in equities markets that are the lowest in about 10 years, and this suggests that investors are becoming more willing to invest in stocks.

Metals markets are trading under widespread pressure, and the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) has lost over 21.5% of its value since August 10th, 2020. Of course, there are several reasons which might help to explain these declines. Record highs in stock markets have helped to fuel positive sentiment, and the future prospects of an efficient coronavirus vaccine seem to have put the "last nail in the coffin" for those holding safe haven assets.

However, we still believe that the broader macroeconomic scenario favors the bullish outlook for precious metals, and this should help the iShares Silver Trust reclaim its prior 2020 highs near 27.40.

Source: Financial Times

Back in March, we released our bullish SLV argument which suggested that the iShares Silver Trust might be ready to make one of the biggest upward price moves of our era. At the time, our analysis was met with a great deal of skepticism - but this was not entirely surprising, given the broader macroeconomic context.

Following the initial surge of coronavirus cases in the United States, most of the market was in sell-off mode as investors entered into a desperate rush to cash. In this case, safe haven assets failed to live up to their historical tendencies, and these events led many precious metals investors to believe that instruments like the iShares Silver Trust would be unlikely to outperform. In response, we outlined our contrarian arguments and issued a bullish trading call on SLV by saying:

This series of unprecedented macroeconomic events may have created one of the most substantial trading opportunities on record - a true "opportunity of a lifetime" for those holding SLV. This is based on the upcoming potential for a surging turnaround in the SLV market valuation, due to exceptional global events that are different from anything else I can remember encountering in all of my experience as a metals trader. In most cases, calling something the "opportunity of a lifetime" can lead to statements that exaggerate the situation and shift the focus toward assets that might not be worthy of the attention. However, it is beyond the realm of subjectivity to suggest that market volatility levels have reached their highest levels in history. Much more fairly, we can say that these are basic facts that characterize the market in its current form and they have created new trading opportunities that we might not have seen previously. Ultimately, this means that using phrases like "opportunity of a lifetime" could actually become an understatement because we have never seen market events like this (at any point in history).

Here is a daily chart history which shows the underlying bullish trend trajectory that has characterized the iShares Silver Trust in the months that followed the initial COVID-19 surge in the United States:

Source: Author via Tradingview

As we can see, price momentum in the iShares Silver Trust reached extreme levels, and it now appears that describing these trends as the "opportunity of a lifetime" was in no way outlandish. However, we have also seen a pullback in market price activity, and this allows SLV traders to establish new positions based on the fund's recent weakness.

Source: ETFdb

Over the last three-month period, the iShares Silver Trust has been impacted by negative outflows of -438.22 million. In the daily chart history, we can see that this aligns with the topping formation that was established in the middle of August, and market valuations for the iShares Silver Trust have now fallen to the $21.50 region.

Source: ETFdb

However, this does not tell us that "all is lost" or that the bullish trend is over for the iShares Silver Trust. In fact, we can see that the fund has benefited from bullish inflows of 3.11 billion over the last year, and what this really tells us is that the longer-term trend remains incredibly healthy.

As further evidence of this assertion, we should note that SLV inflows actually expand to $4.07 billion over the last three-year period and $4.15 billion over the last five-year period. As a result, there is very little evidence which suggests that the short-term bearish reversal in the iShares Silver Trust is likely to continue for much longer.

Source: Author via Tradingview

After the fund's recent declines, the iShares Silver Trust is now trading near critical support levels that can be found near $20.40. Of course, this is the area that marks the fund's price lows from September 24th, and we think this price zone might work as a favorable entry point for precious metals investors that are looking to accumulate metals exposure using the iShares Silver Trust.

All of that said, precious metals investors must still focus on the potential drawbacks that might be found in bullish commodities strategies. It's clear that we've seen historic runs in both SLV and the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD), so it makes sense for precious metals traders to exercise at least some degree of caution when establishing new long positions in the market.

Source: Metals Focus, Refinitiv, World Gold Council, Bloomberg

Perhaps, the largest risk for the bullish outlook on SLV can be found in the changing views characterizing central banks around the world, which indicate clear reversals with respect to the trends in precious metals demand that have developed over the last 10 years.

During the most recent quarterly period, central banks became net sellers of precious metals, and we think that the negative effect this activity could have on market sentiment might be enough to put pressure on the iShares Silver Trust into 2021. Ultimately, it seems that the rest of the market might need to pick up the slack (and buy near the lows) if we do, in fact, expect to see the bullish trends continue next year.

Source: Author via Tradingview

Fortunately, the bullish case seems to be much stronger (even when we consider the recent activities that have been undertaken by central banks around the world). Largely, the reasons for this rest on the fact that the upside in the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrials has been very subdued when compared to this year's bull run in the iShares Silver Trust.

Of course, we must keep in mind that these comparisons include record high valuations in both of these critical stock benchmarks (S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average), so the prospects for a significant divergence in these trends seem unlikely at this stage.

Overall, we think that investors have limited options under this scenario, and this is why we expect downside in the iShares Silver Trust to be somewhat limited going forward. In the current context, bullish trades can be taken when strong support levels can be established, and we will be watching $20.40 as a favorable price level for positions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLV, GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.