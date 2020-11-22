Leading Fintech stocks are up big this year, riding a wave of liquidity and enjoying a place in the sun as beneficiaries of lockdown and secular growth 'havens' in a market facing immense cyclical pressure that is only unwinding now.

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) has enjoyed the ride, up 58% (at the time of writing) from the level it occupied on February 20, before the pandemic gave a buying opportunity.

Source: Bloomberg

The thesis of this article is that it's time for a pause. Investors who are long will want to hold. Anyone uninvested probably needn't rush. Investors should also think carefully about risks to the growth story.

Valuation Inflation

The historical price/sales ratio, below, gives a picture of the valuation issue that PYPL's strong run has generated.

Source: Macrotrends

P/Sales is a blunt but useful valuation metric for growth companies, because they often have low net profit margins from reinvesting gross profits in marketing and development expenses and P/Sales allows us to compare stocks at different stages of the growth path.

In the case of PYPL, the peak P/sales valuation before this year was reached in 2019, at 8.37x. It has now reached 11.3x, 35% above the prior peak and 50-60% higher than the previous range PYPL P/sales ratio had occupied excluding that peak over 2018 and 2019.

In my recent article on Square (SQ), which is often grouped with PYPL due to the similarity of their retail apps, CashApp (SQ) and Venmo (PYPL), I was surprised by comments on the article that seemed to think I 'don't get' the potential of these companies.

I do, in fact, understand what might be possible. Can anyone thinking of a consumer facing industry these days not ponder the theme of disruption? But I also understand the mature industries fintechs are seeking to disrupt pretty well, have a sense of how they may respond, and have a few concerns over the recent leap in the valuation of the fintechs. And no, the fact the Blockbuster didn't anticipate streaming doesn't mean that JPMorgan (JPM) won't understand the potential of Venmo.

A material part of this year's share price appreciation in growth stocks is 'PE inflation' - PYPL's stock has become more richly valued for a reason that isn't ascribable to its results, even if these have been impressive in themselves.

PYPL is growing fast, but the stock has gone up more than its bottom (or even top) line has grown. This extra element of the price performance has been driven by liquidity, whether Fed provided or from money leaving other sectors. There's nothing wrong with it, but it has a different quality to price performance driven by the company's delivery.

Of course, growth is genuinely worth more in a market where many stocks are facing huge markdowns in earnings estimates. However, when things normalise in the economy, so to an extent might the valuation of the stocks that benefited in the unusual period, as growth becomes less scarce.

Investors should also note PYPL has achieved the current growth rates in revenue on an annualized basis before and dropped back to a still healthy but lower rate. The pandemic has been a big factor in its favour this year.

Source: PayPal Data and Author Excel

PYPL's net revenue growth over the first nine months of the year was 19% YoY and in the third quarter was 24% YoY. Net revenue and operating expenses both grew 92% and 93%, respectively, over 2015-19, so the recent numbers represent a material growth pick-up. The big driver of all this is payment volume.

Source: PayPal quarterly data

However, operating margin has also improved with scale effects, and earnings forecasts have moved ahead of revenue growth (see the PE valuation table below).

Source: PayPal quarterly data

PYPL's strong growth this year resulted from a jump in online payments and new account openings from people needing new ways to make payments in the stay-at-home economy. PYPL picked up 15.1 million new active users in Q3 after 21.3 million in Q2 and brought the total to 361 million active users. New merchant accounts were added at double the pre-COVID-19 rate and reached 28 million in total. Venmo showed explosive growth reaching 65 million users and seeing growth in TPV of 61%.

Source: PayPal quarterly data

Many of these new actives should prove sticky, as PYPL's functionality is attractive, and there will be an element of "no going back" for the new users. However, you should also expect some moderation of their usage as the economy gets back to normal.

Source: Nasdaq Consensus Estimates, Author Excel

Sell-side analysts are looking for growth amounting to 72% over 2020-2023 (and 130% over 2019).

True to sell-side style, the further out you go, the more modest becomes the growth outlook. To some extent, a more conservative outlook beyond the medium term is common sense, however. PYPL is upgrading both its Venmo and PayPal apps over the next year, and the rate at which the upgrades will drive revenue growth is uncertain as they are stepping into an area of greater competition.

Evolution and competition

PYPL and, for that matter, SQ, have evolved from companies that started facilitating payments that otherwise would have been more difficult and may not have taken place at all. Now, they are on the cusp of becoming integrated digital wallets - a model that ARK Invest has termed "a bank account in the user's pocket" in relation to both Venmo and CashApp.

In doing so, PYPL is trying to leverage its huge user base, which rivals the customer numbers of the US's largest consumer banking operations like JPMorgan and Wells Fargo (WFC), in order to cross-sell a wide range of financial services. In doing so, it is going up against entrenched financial services firms that have generally not bothered with the customers or services on which PYPL has built its business so far, which is why it found the opportunity it did.

Here is CEO Dan Schulman, speaking on the last analyst call, what is coming up:

The Venmo credit card will be fully rolled out in Q1. I think it is the best credit card in the market. It is a true extension of the Venmo app and fully linked into its capabilities. It is the first to have a personalized QR code embossed on the card, as well as the contactless chip. So that transactions can be split right at the table and reflect it instantaneously on your Venmo feed. Our cash back rewards are amongst the most generous in the industry and automatically, calculate your top spend categories every month to apply the appropriate cash back percentages. I would encourage all of you to try it as soon as you can, because it is truly a best-in-class experience.

More widely:

Our goal is to provide our customers with a comprehensive set of services and tools to manage their financial lives as well as enhance their ability to shop both online and offline. This expanded suite of services will include enhanced direct deposit and check cashing, budget and savings tools, bill pay, investment alternatives, including crypto, subscription management, buy now, pay later optionality and all of Honey's shopping tools from wish list, price monitoring, deals, coupons, and rewards.

As a smart investor, do you blindly assume that this will all work and say "it's like Amazon" (AMZN), or ask a few questions that test this outlook a little?

While short term, there may be a lessening of growth due to reversal of some part of the COVID-19 effect this year, further out, the problem might be competition.

Take what CEO Schulman says about the Venmo credit card allowing bill splitting. It's a cool facility. But bill splitting already exists from seller apps, such as Uber. Venmo has a twist on bill splitting. Someone will come up with another, or just copy Venmo. Similarly, most credit card launches come with some new capability and incentives like cash back rewards or, to give an example not mentioned here, free balance transfers. All of this is good: a price proposition and new functionality. It's just that cash back offers can be met by competitors, and there are many ways to pay very quickly at checkouts these days.

Allowing me to send a payment from my business to a smaller service provider in Australia, which I did this morning using PayPal, by clicking on the blue 'pay invoice' button is a genuinely distinct service. But the advantages of the Venmo card as listed here appear less distinctive.

I think there is some risk that this might prove to be the case across the entire diversified offering. The suite of services mentioned in the second quote above is more or less what I can access on my own online banking facility. Sure, I may find something in the Venmo offering that I like. I may over time start to use it more. But if I do, my bank will know from its own data I am using Venmo, and how many of its other customers are doing so, and may make an effort to keep me.

You also need to think about other tech firms moving in on PayPal's targeted areas of expansion. Take the planned evolution of Google Pay, an app that has so far not set the world alight. Here is Richard Waters in the Financial Times:

Next year, users will be able to open and manage a mobile bank account directly from the app, starting with Citibank and 10 other banks and credit unions in the US.

On this model, the tech names with the biggest consumer reach act as a front for the balance sheet and product capacity of banks. I remember changing home insurance policies in my bank and watching one provider get switched to another at the touch of a button, about twenty years ago. The reason this might work for banks is that they do not carry the cost of distribution or customer acquisition, but focus on the volume end of the equation. There might be a risk that the revamped Google Pay outflanks Venmo. It also means the banks would keep the bulk of the revenue from the product they sold the customer.

PYPL is small

If you compare the revenue of PYPL to the revenue streams of the banks, you see that it remains very small in comparison. This chart nets PYPL's transaction expenses off against its revenues to make it more comparable to the banks in the sample. I included U.S. Bancorp (USB) to remind readers that the list of banks PYPL might disrupt extends well beyond the big four.

Source: Company data, Author Excel

On one level, this gives a lot of optimism that PYPL can start its expansion into wider digital wallet products without the banks really noticing. So far, it has tended to add value by identifying niches that the banks don't serve due to the low revenue levels of those niches - why would JPM and its big-cap brethren bother splitting a few billion of online payments? It hasn't been worth going after that business for them, and they make money out of the activity PYPL has facilitated in other ways. PYPL has not been a competitive threat to date.

PYPL is big

On another level, PYPL is huge. Its userbase comprises 360m accounts, with Venmo at 65m. To compare, Wells Fargo has 70 million customers and JPMorgan's consumer banking division services about 60 million. The same might be said about SQ with its consumer product Cash App. If large numbers of these customers start buying numerous financial products through Venmo, incumbent banks will feel it.

The rub is that, if you divide PYPL's revenue by its customer numbers you see that annual revenue/user is extremely low in comparison to the revenue banks get per user. In the tens of dollars vs the high hundreds. Many customers have PYPL set up, but use it infrequently. PYPL forecasts $900m of revenue for Venmo in 2021, across 65million accounts. 900/65 = $14, rounding up.

This gives growth potential, but it indicates some risk as well. First, PYPL is valued at the same market cap as Bank of America (BAC), but is a fraction of the size.

Source: Google and Company data

Any suggestion that PYPL's growth is slowing down may be bad news for the stock. Second, it is moving into areas that are far better served than the customers it has built its business on so far. And therefore, the problems PYPL solves with the offering we see rolled out may be less obvious.

Saying 'I want to allow a service provider in Australia to invoice a customer in America through a simple interface' is one thing. It solves a genuine problem and allows business (typically at a small scale) that may well never have happened to be conducted. Becoming part of your customers' daily lives, as CEO Schulman talked about on the third quarter analyst call, is another, and starts to tread directly on the toes of banks.

Do not think the banks are unaware of PYPL.

As an example, JPM recently launched QuickAccept, a card reader that offers an important feature free of charge to small merchants.

Source: CNBC

Anyone who thinks incumbent financial institutions are unaware of fintech threats and aren't focused on improving their own digital offerings is working on a false assumption. Go to a JPM Blockchain lunch if you doubt this.

The fear for PYPL as it expands is that banks start offering elements of its services for free, and I would not exclude payments from this in my own risk estimations. Remember, banks make the bulk of their revenue from interest-based products or from fees related to deposit or interest bearing asset volumes, which means offering products new entrants charge fees for free may be possible to suck the air out of the competitive threats. That isn't a new tactic.

None of this means PYPL can't achieve decent growth in its expansion. I simply think it will not be entirely straightforward if they wake up incumbents, and for a stock that has gone up a lot this year already, I would be cautious about buying right now.

PYPL is talking big on crypto

Here's CEO Schulman:

we will rapidly move at the beginning of next year and allow consumers to use cryptocurrencies as a funding instrument to shop across all 28 million of our merchants. This solution will not involve any additional integrations, volatility risk or incremental transaction fees for either consumers or merchants and will fundamentally bolster the utility of cryptocurrencies.

The crypto focus is interesting and underlines for me that a large part of what these consumer fintechs are doing is a branding exercise. Crypto's rise is about supply 'integrity' vs fiat currency dilution in terms of the fundamental narrative. If you buy this narrative - or just think your favourite crypto might go up more because of the herd of people throwing themselves at it - then you turn your dollars into crypto and hold it. You don't spend your crypto. But offering the ability to pay in crypto may do something for a digital wallet brand, especially among young people who have an emotional attraction to the idea of 'crypto as empowerment' (which your author does not).

The risk I see here, if PYPL were to see large volumes of crypto payments, is that merchants receiving crypto would turn it into dollars quickly, and this would represent selling pressure in the cryptocurrency. And given how volatile crypto can be, would you want to receive it if it were going through a bad run and, say, you pay your mortgage in dollars?

Crypto isn't a large risk for PYPL, it will happen or it won't. As a big new idea, though, it feels less substantive to me than helping small service providers and individuals pay money to each other efficiently. Again, that service solves a problem, whereas cryptocurrencies don't seem to, beyond providing an interesting speculative vehicle and alternative store of value.

Neutral on PYPL

When I invest in equities, I think about why the stock has got to where it is and whether it's cheap. PYPL has been pushed up by liquidity as well as its results, and, at 42x consensus 2023 EPS, it is not cheap, given the growth outlook, while, healthy, is also going to get more complex. So far, the business has been about payments that would otherwise be difficult to make, and its digital wallet future - like all futures, to be fair - is unproven. It involves moving into payment types that are being made pretty well already and offering services that are already provided by players who are aware of competitive threats and have been making noises about one-stop financial interfaces for a long time (admittedly with patchy delivery in some cases). I will wait for a better level before considering taking a position.