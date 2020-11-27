Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) came to my attention due to the recent run-up in electric vehicle-related stocks. The company is a highly speculative stock but one that could benefit if the widespread adoption of electric vehicles becomes a reality in the near-term.

Company Background

Just a quick background on the company, Westwater Resources is an up and coming energy materials development company focused specifically on graphite for electric batteries. The company was originally founded 40 years ago to mine Uranium. In the last few decades, the uranium market in the US has been decimated due to incredibly low uranium prices due to environmental concerns (i.e. lack of interest in nuclear power) as well as fierce foreign competition from Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

During the 30 years, the company has been a great destroyer of investor value as the stock lost nearly all of its value. Of course, along the way, the company has done reverse stock-splits and equity raises to keep itself afloat. However, this is all in the past, as management has some pretty exciting developments in the future with regard to its Graphite opportunity. There have been a few key developments for the company that somewhat warrant renewed bullish optimism. It is counterproductive to fault management for the poor past performance as the decline in the uranium business is industry-wide and out of their control. In the case of Westwater Resources, I have taken the approach of evaluating the company as it executes its pivot as a fundamentally different entity from its past incarnation.

Pivot to Graphite

The EV market is set to grow extremely rapidly in the coming years with estimates of 22.6% CAGR and the industry reaching $802.81 billion by 2027. This is especially true with regulations like what you see in California or New Jersey which plan to phase out the sales of combustion vehicles in the state in the next 15 years. Because of this, the demand for graphite is set to grow rapidly as well. Graphite is an increasingly important mineral as it serves as the anode in the Lithium-ion batteries that power electric vehicles, smartphones, and a growing list of other portable tools and electronics.

With the growing number of EVs expected to drive lithium-ion battery demand, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence Managing Director Simon Moores told U.S. legislators that America is not doing enough to secure reliable sources of graphite and other materials that go into these cells. We are in the midst of a global battery arms race in which the U.S. is presently a bystander," the global battery materials authority inked in a testimony to the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. Benchmark estimates that the amount of graphite needed for the anode material in lithium-ion batteries will rocket to 1.75 million metric tons by 2028, a nine-fold increase over 2017 levels.

The company currently has the mineral rights to the 41,965 acres Coosa Graphite deposit in Alabama. This deposit is a leading graphite development property in the US. The Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) describes an overall concentration of non-reserve mineralized material of 157.8 million short tons averaging 2.48%, at a graphitic carbon cut- off grade of 1% Cg. The company is still in the process of developing this mine and has planned for it to start up in the next eight to ten years. Once up and running, it will serve as an in-house source of graphite feedstock for Westwater’s processing operations.

In addition to having a large graphite deposit, the company also developed a new environmentally sustainable process for purifying graphite. Natural graphite needs to be purified in order to be usable in the construction of lithium-ion batteries. The company has applied for a US patent for this proprietary process. The company states that its environmentally sustainable process and its supply of graphite can save 300,000 tons per year of CO2 emissions. In addition, the company’s methodology is more environmentally sustainable than the methodology common in China as it does not use hydrofluoric acid. Assuming this technology and process are patentable and unique, the company can market its graphite as being more “environmentally friendly”, making it a preferred supplier for manufacturers based in the US and Europe. It is after-all the push from governments and consumers for environmental sustainability that is driving a lot of the demand for electric vehicles. The company recently released independent performance testing of its ULTRA-CSPG material produced in a laboratory setting. The company’s “pilot plant” will be operational in Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 and will serve as a “proof of concept” for the company’s planned large scale facility.

Furthermore, in 2020, US President Trump issued an executive order deeming the reliance on foreign adversaries of critical minerals is a threat to national security. In 2020, China will account for roughly 80% of all natural graphite produced, while the US only accounts for 1%. Assuming that the Biden administration would maintain a “tough on China” approach, there is a potential to highlight the importance of using domestic suppliers for graphite for the country’s EV needs. I believe that there could be a good chance for bi-partisan support for the issue as the two parties tend to move in lock-step and put partisan politics aside when it comes to issues of national security.

Liquidity Analysis

Westwater Resources has secured enough liquidity in the near term in order to execute its business plan. During the recent run-up of its stock price, the company was able to raise $50 million from stock sales through its ATM facility with Cantor Fitzgerald and equity line with Lincoln Park Capital. In September 2020, the company also sold off its uranium business to enCore Energy Corp (OTCQB:ENCUF). At the close of the deal, the company will receive $2 million of enCore common stock as well as retain a royalty interest in its uranium properties.

I like this deal as it provides needed capital to the company while giving it sufficient optionality should the fortunes of the uranium industry recover. Also, if enCore is better able to utilize those assets, the company will see some of that value in the form of enCore stock it receives. More importantly, the sale of the uranium business would remove $6 million of liabilities from the company’s balance sheet and free up an annual budget of $4.5 million to focus on its graphite business. The company has also prevailed in a key decision in its case for compensation from the Republic of Turkey due to the cancelation of the company's' mining and exploration licenses. The company requested $36.5 million in compensation, and the hearing will be in 2021. This will have the potential to provide a liquidity boost to the company in order for it to execute its business plan.

Conclusion

In terms of valuation, I would view this company as similar to a start-up or pre-approval biotech firm. The company is currently burning cash from its operations to a tune of $10.1 million in 9 months 2020 up 41% from $7.2 million in the same time last year. Annualizing the company’s cash burn gives us a rough estimate of $13.5 million. The majority of the losses are being driven by product development expenses and G&A. The company has a total of $53.3 million in cash as of October, implying a run rate of about 4 years.

Westwater Resources has an interesting story, and I believe, in the long term, it can benefit from a massive TAM. However, the company’s graphite mines are not yet producing anything, and even with its patented process, there is no guarantee of revenue in the near term. I have the company at a neutral rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Caveat emptor! (Buyer beware.) Please do your own proper due diligence on any stock directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. You probably should seek advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. I don't know you or your specific circumstances, therefore, your tolerance and suitability to take risk may differ. This article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.