Nostalgia is a powerful tool if harnessed correctly and Peacock’s next big-swing is also in that space, which could help further reach an audience happy to look to the past.

Shareholders have also been encouraged by Peacock’s early subscriber numbers which exceed early projections, but it’s not clear how much of those are for the paid tier versus the free one.

Comcast investors recognize Peacock is a young network but it also needs something big to work because so far not much has, and in this competitive landscape, it's noticeable.

This week Peacock launched its “Saved By The Bell” reboot which boasts a number of changes to fit into a 2020 world and so far it seems to be resonating.

Comcast’s streaming service Peacock has been out for a few months and in many ways is still looking to find its identity, but leveraging nostalgia could be the winning formula.

Of all the fictional high schools across TV over the years Bayside High remains one of the most beloved for viewers. Every week the exploits of Zack Morris and friends entertained a generation of viewers that have never forgotten them.

It’s that type of nostalgia that Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is now leaning into to help its fledgling streaming service Peacock find its footing – even though many investors may not have figured it out just yet. However, they soon will, as not only is nostalgia baked into the networks DNA but based on the early response to its Saved By The Bell reboot it could be its secret weapon.

First as always, some background.

Peacock’s big differentiator has always been it's free.

Free…free…free.

It’s not.

Well not entirely and that’s been something that many people who have tried have realized. To be clear, there is a free tier with a seemingly endless supply of content that is ad-supported. Yet to get to the newer and more high-profile entrants you have to go up a tier.

And then if you want it commercial-free, it’s another tier.

Honestly, I can’t blame them for the commercial-free tier being an upcharge. For those who hate commercials they’ll gladly pay $10 a month. It’s the $5 mid-tier that has rubbed some people the wrong way, mainly because the shows in that tier haven’t been worth it. On top of that the other perks which are detailed here just aren’t enough for the average person to add another streamer to the mix.

Enter Saved By The Bell.

The 90s sitcom about high school teens is as iconic as it is repeated – for a while it looked like it was the only show cable network TBS actually had in its catalog. The more remarkable thing is the series only had 86 episodes – not counting the prequel series Good Morning Miss Bliss and primetime spin-off The College Years, both lasting just a season.

Regardless, this is a show that has legs… serious legs.

It is a series deeply rooted in the NBC family and what the Peacock team (smartly) realized was if any network was going to reboot it, it should be a streamer. This was one of my favorite shows growing up, but even I’ll admit had this been on the NBC primetime roster it would have likely been one-and-done.

Remember the Murphy Brown reboot?

That was another show with legs and one that broke through on a national scale – especially after former Vice President Dan Quayle famously picked a fight with it over a plot-point. Yet the reboot the other year crashed hard and again, as a fan of the show it was hard to watch because I have such fond memories of it in its prime.

The point is had that gone to CBS All Access vs. CBS proper, maybe it would have been a different result. After The Good Fight is still thriving after all these years and if you think about it, the audience isn’t really that different.

With Saved By The Bell though the problem Peacock had – as does anyone using nostalgia as a hook – is it has to be done right. This was not a show you could slap a fresh coat of paint on and expect it to sell. The producers realized that and they did go to great lengths to make an effort.

Aside from getting the majority of the core cast back on board to pay proper respect to past fans, they made other adjustments in rounding out the ensemble. For example, the lead is a Latin-American actress, one of her co-stars is played by a transgender performer (who is also a producer) and the full roster is actually diverse – not just a token level – actually diverse.

Those are massive strides for a TV series and it stands to reason a streaming service would be the one to usher these changes in. A lot of the credit also falls to new showrunner Tracey Wigfield who clearly understood the undertaking at hand.

Best of all for Peacock and its investors – it’s working.

“Saved By The Bell - This Time, It’s Actually All Right” – NY Times “The key ingredient to what makes this new series work isn't the majority of the original cast reassembling like the Avengers, but the standout cast of young newcomers that work so well together you barely notice when the OG Baysiders aren't around.” – Washington Post “As a whole, the show is a nuanced and self-deprecating take with signature fast-paced storytelling and many, many homages to satiate new and returning viewers alike.” – Variety

And yes, there are negative reviews as well, but in many cases it’s by critics who fail to understand the series isn’t meant to win Emmys. The idea is to re-capture a specific generation despite the clutter of the streaming landscape.

Let’s also be honest, on a more dollars and cents level, if you are an investor in Comcast – you need this to work.

As I said earlier, the first round of shows Peacock launched with were a mix of international acquisitions and burn-offs from sibling networks. That is what’s lost on many who buy into the space; Peacock has yet to really have anything to help it stand on its own.

Brave New World – arguably one of the network’s bigger launch tentpoles was acquired from Syfy where it had been languishing since it was greenlit in 2015. Just because it has a big name like Demi Moore attached, don’t be fooled, it was never going to be a House of Cards type launcher and its cancellation was hardly a shock.

And there are more examples of that – but in every case it keeps coming back to a lack of identity.

Let’s also take it a step further. We know that so far Peacock has around 22 million sign-ups and it got a lot of kudos from Wall Street for that because it has long said its goal was to earn around 30 million to 35 million by its third anniversary (in 2024).

Here’s the problem – while we know 22 million have sign-up, how does it break down by tier? That’s the fun part of streaming services (and I use fun loosely), ratings and specifics are hard to come by. Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), for example, uses a two-minute metric, which is as absurd as it sounds. If you watch any content on the platform for two minutes it counts as a full view.

Every network has its tricks.

Hulu just got press coverage the other day for announcing its newest project Run was the most watched film over its opening weekend on the platform. And that was it, there literally was no other news in the story. No numbers, no benchmark, no real information.

So in the absence of real info, fans look towards the pop culture water-cooler-esque landscape. Is it trending on social media? How are reviews? Is it winning awards? All of that is tangible data that is the closest we are getting to numbers.

Peacock isn’t checking a lot of those boxes.

To be clear, I’m also not saying that as a bad thing. I’m saying that to put things into perspective for investors. Peacock is young – very young – and it is doing a lot of things right. It’s also in a tough spot and doing things right doesn’t always translate.

Investors need to remember Peacock just got onto Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) the other month and still is not on Amazon Fire Stick, both of which represent a large entry point for streaming users.

The service itself is also a hybrid. It’s part Netflix, part Pluto (with curated streaming channels) and part innovator. Nostalgia though has been the one constant in all of that. Saved By The Bell, Saturday Night Live and soon The Office. That’s not to mention a library of classic NBC/Universal owned titles.

The future is also nostalgia-driven – Peacock’s next big swing is Bel-Air, a dramatic reboot of the classic NBC sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The series tells the same story but as a drama and is based off a viral video a fan self-produced. After original lead Will Smith got involved, the show sparked a bidding war and Peacock won.

But again – it’s not a reboot for reboot sake. It’s a reboot with a mission.

And I’m also not saying Peacock needs to be entirely reboot driven, there are flaws with that approach as well. Though by taking older trends and turning them on their head it does set things apart from its rivals.

It also gets people to sign up, yes granted we don’t if that sign-up results in a paid subscription or not, but if you are being driven by a Saved By The Bell or Bel-Air type series then it changes the narrative. Peacock doesn’t need to be Netflix, it just needs to build a roster and build an identity.

There’s something to be said about looking to the past to solidify your future – after all those who forget the past are doomed to repeat it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.