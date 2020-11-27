Investors are wrongly supposing, that just because it's run up signficantly, that's there's no more upside.

The market is wrong on this investment, as Cerence is growing faster than investors predicted.

Investment Thesis

Cerence (CRNC) is a car infotainment company. It's not growing at a very rapid pace, but its high-profit margins more than make for this.

Lower down its income statement, its bottom line is growing at a steady clip, while being high cash flow generative.

What particularly excites me about this investment is that its guidance for the year ahead is markedly higher than analysts are expecting. Furthermore, it has a record backlog of orders and customer contracts of 6.1 years.

This provides Cerence with huge amounts of visibility. The stock trades for less than 7x forward sales, and I think there's a very attractive investment opportunity here.

Very Steadily Ticking Along

Source: author's calculations, **company guidance midpoint

I believe that the market underreacted to just how positive Cerence's results actually were on every single aspect.

Importantly, note how fiscal Q4 2020 (quarter ending September) bounced back from COVID's Q3 (quarter ending June).

Next, consider what the company was guiding for at the end of last quarter:

Source: Q3 2020 Investor Presentation

And how did Cerence actually deliver? Revenue was $90.8 million and EPS $0.61.

Furthermore, Cerence's backlog ended Q4 at $1.8 billion, up by 32% from last quarter when it was at $1.32 billion and up 70% from 2019. Accordingly, its guidance for next quarter now points to a 13% increase y/y:

What's more, Cerence finishes their Q1 2021 at the end of December, and we are now halfway into the quarter, so Cerence is essentially saying that they are going to beat the consensus for the quarter ahead, by delivering 13% y/y increase compared with analyst's estimates of 9% y/y.

Source: Q4 2020 Press Statement

Also, as we look out all the way to fiscal Q3 (ending June), when it comes to lapping this year's COVID, analysts are expecting just $92 million. Given that they are already at $91 million in the quarter just ended, together with its record backlog I think the odds are positive that Cerence will beat that estimate too.

I know that Cerence points for full year 2021 to be up just 12%, and that's a slight deceleration from 13% at the start of its fiscal year, but I suspect that they are trying to low ball their estimate. Even if that's not the case, I believe that there's enough here to illustrate that analysts are overly pessimistic this company's full potential.

Impressive Profit Margins

If you have followed my work before, you'll know that I tend to give preference to investing in companies with very high gross profit margins. Typically, I seek out companies with gross profit margins of 70% or higher -- that's where the magic happens.

Cerence Q4 2020 marked a y/y improvement in non-GAAP gross profit margins of 490 basis points, so that its non-GAAP gross profit margins went from 70.8% last year to 75.7% this year.

This obviously plays out nicely throughout the company, so that its non-GAAP operating profits margins reached 41.9% -- if you compare this with practically any software company, you'll struggle to find many with this level of profitability.

Consequently, its bottom line non-GAAP EPS jumped by 17% y/y to $0.61 for Q4 2020.

Valuation -- Still Very Attractively Priced, Even Now

Assuming that Cerence grows its top line into fiscal 2021 at 12%, its revenues could reach $369 million. This is not a high growth company, but it does have very attractive returns on invested capital.

Thus, investors are asked to pay less than 7x sales, which is I believe is quite reasonable, when you consider that its gross profit margins are coming in at close to 75%. Also, even though fiscal 2020 only generated $45 million in cash flows, we have to consider that COVID had a devastating effect on the company.

I would not be surprised that with a little growth, and maintaining its strong profit margins, that Cerence's cash flows in fiscal 2021 wouldn't bounce back to $88 million we saw in 2019.

If that was the case, investors would be paying 27x its cash flows. However, remember, its customer base is very much locked in, with customer contracts averaging 6.1 years, and its backlog is at a record high too.

Investment Risk

Cerence is a highly shorted stock. Presently, there's 16% short against the stock. This implies that even though the share price is trending up, it can rapidly turn sour as algos get involved.

If you don't have a strong investment temperament, don't put more than 1% of your capital here. If I'm correct you'll do OK. And if I'm not right, you'll not be hugely out of pocket. Nevertheless, you should brace yourself for a 30% to 50% sell-off if investor sentiment turns sour.

Next, needless to say, but Alphabet's (GOOG) Android, Apple's (OTC:APPL) Siri (OTC:APPL), and Amazon's (AMZN) Alexa are all huge and very fierce competitors desperate to take market share away from Cerence. If any of those players, continue to take market share away from Cerence at a faster rate than expected, that would lend itself towards Cerence's revenue growth rates decelerating, and the investment thesis would be wrong, with the share price selling off.

The Bottom Line

On balance, I think that Cerence is doing many things correctly. And while it navigates a highly competitive landscape, I argue that investors are not sufficiently paying enough of a premium for this investment opportunity.

Strong Investment Potential My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued. I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive and profitable businesses. Investing Made EASY As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains. Honest and reliable service.

Hand-holding service provided.

Very simply explained stock picks. Helping you get the most out of investing .

. Helpful advice together with videos.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRNC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.