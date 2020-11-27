All Investors Need Is A Little Patience

“All we need is just a little patience”



- Patience, Guns N’ Roses, 1987

Stocks are flying high in November. Over the last eighteen trading days since October 30, the S&P 500 Index has soared by +11%. Not only has much (but not all) of the election uncertainty been resolved, but the steady stream of positive vaccine announcements at the start of each of the last three trading weeks has ignited investor optimism that the worst of the COVID-19 situation may soon be behind us, with a surge in economic growth to follow. With a light suddenly shining at the end of the coronavirus tunnel heading into the seasonally strong holiday season, does it make sense to chase the surging stock market higher? The simple answer is, patience. Look to seize on the optimism that lies ahead, but do not rush into new stock allocations. Instead, wait strategically and pick your spots to buy when they present themselves.

Running hot. The first reason that investors need not rush into today’s stock market is that the surge in optimism has come too far, too fast from a technical perspective. Highlighting this point, the S&P 500 Index is currently trading at +5%, +15%, and +17%, premiums to its 50-day, 200-day, and 400-day moving averages, respectively. Put simply, the U.S. stock market is now running well ahead of trend. Previous instances over the past three years when stocks were running this far ahead of trend were January 2018, October 2018, February 2020, and September 2020. In these past four instances, the S&P 500 Index subsequently corrected by an average of -20%. While a pullback of this magnitude should not necessarily be expected this time around, investors should be prepared for a potential near-term correction in the -10% to -15% range.

The recent euphoria has been much more extreme in the mid-cap and small-cap segments of the U.S. stock market. U.S. mid-cap stocks, as measured by the S&P 400 Mid Cap Index, are currently trading at +10%, +16%, and +21%, premiums to the 50-day, 200-day, and 400-day moving averages, respectively.

U.S. small-cap stocks as measured by the S&P 600 Small Cap Index is currently trading at +14%, +17%, and +25%, premiums to its 50-day, 200-day, and 400-day moving averages, respectively.

Put simply, for those wishing to participate in the potential upside of an economy surging out of the COVID-19 pandemic by the middle of next year, use a little patience, as the market is likely to provide you with a better entry point in the near term versus the prices currently on offer today.

Pricey. Another factor that should set the jittery investor's mind at ease is the frothy valuations for U.S. stocks at current prices. The S&P 500 is currently trading at over 39 times earnings based on current estimates for 2020 earnings at $93.21 per share. This valuation is more than double its long-term historical average multiple.

Of course, it is well-noted that the U.S. stock market is a forward-looking mechanism, as investors allocate to stocks not based on what exists today, but instead, on what is expected in the future. But stocks are still meaningfully overvalued even in this regard. For example, the S&P 500 is currently trading at more than 25 times forecasted 2021 GAAP earnings of $143.15 per share. Not only are these forward earnings multiples well beyond the recent historical average between 12 and 18 times earnings, but they are dependent on a 50%+ increase in corporate profits over the coming year. In other words, investors have already priced in a robust economic recovery one and a half to two times over at current prices for the S&P 500 Index. And this assumes the hotly anticipated economic recovery actually plays out to plan, which remains a meaningful uncertainty.

What about 2022? The same story still applies. Preliminary estimates for 2022 GAAP earnings on the S&P 500 are coming in just below $160 per share. Of course, any estimate for corporate earnings two years out must be consumed with a massive block of salt, particularly since they typically come in well below initial projections. Nonetheless, the S&P 500 is currently trading at nearly 23 times 2022 earnings, if indeed companies can collectively hit this mark, which is still extraordinarily expensive from a historical perspective.

Cold water. The U.S. stock market is also not without its vast array of uncertainties and downside risks in the months ahead that could provide investors with better price entry points versus what is on offer today.

Third wave. The first is the third wave of the coronavirus that is already accelerating to staggering levels at just the very start of temperatures getting colder. No other country in the world has recorded daily new active COVID-19 cases in excess of 100,000 in a single day with the exception of the U.S., which has done so for 23 consecutive days and counting, including last Friday, when daily cases reached over 200,000. What is disconcerting is that unlike the spring, when swift action was taken to implement measures to curb the spread of the virus, state and local governments are collectively responding much more slowly as we head toward the winter, which will enable the rate of new daily active cases to continue to accelerate. This will likely have an increasingly dampening effect on economic growth and, subsequently, corporate earnings in the coming quarters.

Vaccine. The excitement around the recent vaccine announcements from Pfizer (PFE), Moderna (MRNA), and AstraZeneca (AZN) is more than justified. The reported efficacy of these vaccines vastly exceeds expectations, and the initial rollout is expected to begin in the coming weeks. But what the current enthusiasm overlooks is the potential challenges that remain in the months ahead. Not only is the widespread distribution and administering of the vaccines a complex logistical effort, but not everyone may be rushing to take it. Moreover, the long-term efficacy of these vaccines remains unknown, and the potential exists that the virus itself may mutate between now and the time these vaccines are being widely distributed, thus undermining their future efficacy. Put simply, the vaccine situation is not necessarily a done deal despite the initial good news. In the meantime, prospects for a vaccine coming soon may embolden fiscal policymakers to assume that no further stimulus support is needed, regardless of how bad the current virus surge may be. This would only serve to take further wind out of the sails of the market.

Senate control. It has been widely accepted that the U.S. will have split government come January 2021. This includes a Democratic President and House of Representatives counterbalanced by a Republican Senate. But this final outcome remains uncertain due to the two run-off elections for the Senate seats from Georgia currently scheduled for January 5. While it is widely expected that at least one, if not both, Republican candidates will prevail in just over a month, roughly one-in-three odds could be assigned to the Democrats sweeping instead (it should be noted that these two elections are not independent, as a Georgia voter heading to the polls on January 5 is generally unlikely to vote for one Republican candidate and one Democratic candidate - instead, they are likely to pick both from one party or another). And if it turned out that the Democrats were to sweep on January 5, this reopens the possibility for legislation, such as higher corporate, dividend, and capital gains taxes, all of which may unsettle the U.S. stock market at least for the near term.

Liquidity reigns. Despite the staggering high valuations in today’s stock market, investors may be well-served to seize on the opportunity to increase their allocation to stocks on any short-term pullback. This is due to the fact that the U.S. Federal Reserve remains as ready as ever to inject even more stimulus into a market that is already hopped up on getting $4 billion per day on average in U.S. Treasury purchases alone. As a result, any short-term stock market declines are likely to quickly be drowned out by a hyper-responsive Fed that will remain unwilling to allow stocks to even momentarily stir from their prolonged monetary morphine bliss to actually engage in true price discovery, which is almost certainly hundreds, if not thousands, of S&P 500 points below where it is trading today. Someday this all will end badly, but it's not likely to come in the next 12-24 months.

Patient and selective. More importantly, just because the overall stock market as measured by the S&P 500 is frothy, it does not mean that the U.S. stock market does not have an abundance of attractive long-term investment opportunities on offer, particularly following any short-term pullback. For example, the value side of the market in general looks attractive following years of underperformance relative to growth. And selected segments within value, such as regional banks and energy stocks, just to name a few, are downright cheap. Just as many areas of the stock market steadily rose from 2000 into early 2002 while the tech bubble was bursting, so too could many of these long-neglected value segments rise even if the broader S&P 500 eventually tumbles into a bear market.

Trying to get it right. While it may be difficult to resist rushing into stocks as the strong November rally continues, the best strategy is to use a little patience. Stocks are running hot at a time when valuations are already frothy and downside risks abound. Just as stocks never fall in a straight line to the downside, they also do not rise in a straight line to the upside. U.S. stocks are currently primed for a pullback at current levels, and exercise the patience to wait for what is now an overdue pullback of as much as -10% or more on the S&P 500 to allocate to the names that you would like to own most for the stock market that lies ahead in 2021.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual U.S. stocks and international markets as part of a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy.



Additional disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research will be met.