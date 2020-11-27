Graphite Miners News For The Month Of November 2020

Black Rock successfully completes battery cell testing with POSCO. ZEN Graphene Solutions receives binding LOI for graphene based virucidal coating for a minimum of 100 million masks/filters.

Graphite market news - Graphite market to observe exponential growth by 2020-2027. New US trade group ZETA calls for 100% EVs by 2030. Global crude steel output rises again.

Graphite prices - China graphite-195 flake spot prices were up very slightly in November.

Welcome to the November edition of the graphite miners news. November saw an improving outlook for the global steel industry and hence graphite as well as reports of a surge in global EV sales the past few months (notably September global record EV sales). The graphite miners continue to progress despite a low graphite pricing environment with many aiming to move up to higher valued graphite-based products such as spherical graphite or graphene.

Several are making very significant progress towards commercialization including ZEN Garphene Solutions, who saw their stock price rise 366% in the past year, boosted recently by their Covid-19 (99% effective) graphene coated virucidal mask (agreement).

Graphite price news

During November China graphite flake-195 EXW spot prices were up 0.53%, and are up 5.61% over the past year. Note that 94-97% is considered best suited for use in batteries; it is then upgraded to 99.9% purity to make “spherical” graphite used in Li-ion batteries.

Graphite price chart - Large flake graphite price is ~USD 830/t (slightly out of date now, but an ok rough guide still)

Source: Northern Graphite

A reminder of a 2016 Elon Musk quote:

Our cells should be called Nickel-Graphite, because primarily the cathode is nickel and the anode side is graphite with silicon oxide.

In my January 30, 2018 Trend Investing Interview with Benchmark Minerals Simon Moores said about graphite:

Spherical graphite anode plants, predominately based in China, were traditionally 5-10,000 tpa but now we are tacking four megafactories are looking to produce 60,000 to 100,000 tpa from 2020 onwards.

2019 to 2030 demand increase forecast for EV metals as the EV boom takes off - 'Battery' graphite demand forecast to grow 10x.

Source: Courtesy BloombergNEF

The impact of the proposed megafactories on raw material demand (graphite in red)

Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence

Source: Syrah Resources (Courtesy Benchmark Minerals - 2019)

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence - Simon Moores's - forecasts (total demand)

Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence Twitter

Graphite demand versus supply forecast

Source: Triton Minerals courtesy Roskill

Graphite market news

On November 4 Cheshire Media reported:

Graphite market to observe exponential growth by 2020-2027 | Reports Globe" (links to a page selling the report by Reports Globe)

On November 18 Bloomberg Green reported:

Tesla, utility giants form trade group calling for 100% EV sales. More than two dozen utilities, EV-charging companies, battery suppliers and EV manufacturers have formed the Zero Emission Transportation Association, which is calling for policies such as consumer incentives and emissions targets that will accelerate the shift to EVs. Group wants emissions caps, total EV adoption by 2030.

On November 25 Fastmarkets reported:

Global crude steel production up in October despite US, Europe lag - Worldsteel. Global crude steel output rose for the third consecutive month in October as other countries joined China in ramping up production, according to the latest figures from the World Steel Association (Worldsteel).

Graphite miner news

Graphite producers

I have not covered the following graphite producers as they are not typically accessible to most Western investors. They include - Aoyu Graphite Group, BTR New Energy Materials, Qingdao Black Dragon, National de Grafite, Shanshan Technology, and LuiMao Graphite.

Note: Imerys Graphite and Carbon (OTC:IMYSF) and AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF) are also "diversified producers", producing graphite. SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) is a synthetic graphite producer.

Syrah Resources Limited [ASX:SYR][GR:3S7]( OTCPK:SYAAF)(OTC:SRHYY)

Syrah Resources Limited owns the Balama graphite mine in Mozambique.

No news for the month.

Investors can click here to listen to the Sept. 2020 quarterly activities report. You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Bass Metals [ASX:BSM] [GR:R2F] (OTC:BSSMF)

On October 30, Bass metals announced: "Quarterly activities report---September 2020." Highlights include:

"Bass continued exploration at Graphmada with a focus on establishing a continuous unit of mineralisation between the Mahela and Loharano deposits. Bass sees the potential establishment of a larger resource dominated by large flake mineralization combined with an outstanding commercial sales record as a significant value driver.

Bass further advanced discussions with developers of advanced material products and looks forward to updating the market soon as to the outcome of these discussions.

During the quarter, Bass reported completion of 56 holes of a planned 543 drill hole program (~10% of the program), the results of which were reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012) on 16 July 20201, announcing the Mangabe discovery.

The Company continues to drill and expects further results to be received from its Graphmada laboratory within the coming weeks.

Bass has utilized results so far, along with other historical information, to update its geological model for Graphmada, which now interprets the deposits of Mahela, Mangabe and Loharano as an extensive large flake graphite mineralization system, with a wide and shallow morphology.

The Company aims to provide an updated 2020 Mineral Resource Statement, to be reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012), interpreting the mineralization as a single deposit that takes into account this morphology.

Bass is pursuing its feasibility studies utilizing this new geological model."

On November 17, Bass Metals announced:

Bass’ concentrates achieve outstanding results for application in critical mineral technologies. Bass Metals Limited is pleased to announce its continued progression towards downstream manufacturing of advanced materials and specialty carbon products. Bass has recently concluded a series of advanced tests with prospective alliance partner Urbix Resources [URBIX], a leading US technology firm in the critical minerals and battery materials space that specializes in advanced energy storage cell designs and materials.

Ceylon Graphite [TSXV:CYL] [GR:CCY] (OTC:CYLYF)

Ceylon Graphite has 'Vein graphite' production out of one mine in Sri Lanka with 121 square kilometers of tenements.

No news for the month.

Mineral Commodities Ltd. ("MRC") [ASX:MRC]

Skaland Graphite is 90% owned by MRC. Skaland is the highest grade flake graphite operation in the world and largest producing mine in Europe; with immediate European graphite production of up to 10,000 tonnes per annum with regulatory approval to increase to 16,000. MRC owns 90%.

On November 2, Mineral Commodities announced:

Oslo Børs Listing Update Mineral Commodities Ltd provides the following update on the intended secondary listing of securities on the Oslo Børs in Norway (“Listing”). The Company sought and received shareholder approval on 30 July 2020 for the issue of up to 100,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares to underpin the Companys Listing and to provide capital to undertake a number of development and expansion initiatives.....

Graphite developers

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd [ASX:MNS] (OTC:URNXF)

Magnis is an Australian based company that has rapidly moved into battery technology and is planning to become one of the world's largest manufacturers of lithium-ion battery cells. Magnis has a world class graphite deposit in Tanzania known as the Nachu Graphite Project.

On October 30, Magnis energy Technologies announced: "Activities report quarter ended September 2020."

Source

Eagle Graphite [TSXV:EGA] (OTC:APMFF)

The Black Crystal Project is located in the Slocan Valley area of British Columbia, Canada, 35km West of the city of Nelson, and 70km North of the border to the USA. The quarry and plant areas are the project’s two main centers of activity.

No news for the month.

Battery Minerals [ASX:BAT] [GR:0FS]

Battery Minerals core commodity targets are graphite, zinc/lead and copper. BAT is maintaining a focus on its two graphite development assets Montepuez and Balama which are located in Mozambique.

On October 26, Battery Minerals announced: "September 2020 quarterly activities report." Highlights include:

"Battery Minerals completed acquisition of 100% of Gippsland Prospecting, the owner of a copper-gold project next to Stavely in Victoria following the grant of EL006871.

Battery Minerals commences planning for exploration on EL006871.

Cash on hand of $3.1M at 30 September 2020."

On November 10, Battery Minerals announced: "Numerous targets identified on newly acquired Stavely volcanics tenement in Victoria."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Mason Graphite [TSXV:LLG] [GR:M01] ( OTCQX:MGPHF)

Mason Graphite is a Canadian graphite mining and processing company focused on the development of the Lac Guéret project located in northeastern Quebec, where the graphite grade is believed by management to be among the highest in the world.

On October 28, Mason Graphite announced:

Mason Graphite presents a corporate update.....Over the last year, Mason Graphite has achieved its targets in the development of the coated spherical purified graphite for the Li-ion batteries and is in the final stages of optimization. Following the prioritization of the VAP project in April 2020, Mason Graphite has elaborated in the last few months a new strategy for the realization of this 2nd Transformation project. The first step in executing this strategy, which should lead to the construction of the Company’s first production unit.....

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Triton Minerals [ASX:TON][GR:1TG]

Triton Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of areas that are highly prospective for gold, graphite and other minerals. The company was founded on March 28, 2006 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia. Triton has three large graphite projects in Mozambique, not far from Syrah Resources Balama project.

On October 26, Triton Minerals announced:

Quarterly activities report for period ending 30 September 2020. During the quarter, the Company continued to progress its flagship Ancuabe Graphite Project (“Ancuabe” or “the Project”) in North East Mozambique. The Company also completed a fully underwritten option placement that closed heavily oversubscribed, funds used will enable Triton to focus on debt financing, permitting and engineering activities at Ancuabe. Triton is aiming at becoming the next East African graphite producer, currently targeting production of 60,000 tonnes of high purity, large flake graphite concentrate per annum. Late in 2019 a $19.5 million investment by state-owned enterprise Jinan Hi Tech (“JHT”) was completed to provide financing support for the early construction activities at Ancuabe. This investment brought JHT to become TON’s major shareholder with a 34.01% interest. The Company has signed binding offtake agreements with Tianshengda Graphite and Chenyang Graphite each for up to 16,000 tonnes of annual Ancuabe graphite concentration production, equating to over 50% of anticipated annual production from Ancuabe. A Definitive Feasibility Study (“DFS”) (ASX December 2017) completed by Triton confirms Ancuabe to be a high quality, long life, high margin graphite project and was underpinned by a Maiden JORC Compliant Ore Reserve of 24.9Mt at 6.2% TGC that supported the DFS evaluation period of 27 years.

You can view the latest investor presentation here and an excellent video here.

NextSource Materials Inc. [TSX:NEXT] [GR:1JW] (OTCQB:NSRCF)

NextSource Materials Inc. is a mine development company based in Toronto, Canada, that's developing its 100%-owned, Feasibility-Stage Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The Company also has the Green Giant Vanadium Project on the same property.

No news for the month.

Investors can view the latest company presentation here. You can watch the company's Senior Vice President Brent Nykoliation video interview here.

Northern Graphite [TSXV:NGC][GR:ONG] (OTCQX:NGPHF)

Northern’s principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located 100km east of North Bay, Ontario, Canada and close to major roads and infrastructure. The Company has completed an NI 43-101 Bankable final Feasibility Study and received its major environmental permit.

No news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Talga Resources [ASX:TLG] [GR:TGX] (OTCPK:TLGRF)

Talga Resources Ltd is a technology minerals company enabling stronger, lighter and more functional materials for the multi-billion dollar global coatings, battery, construction and carbon composites markets using graphene and graphite. Talga 100% owned graphite deposits are in Sweden, proprietary process test facility is in Germany.

On October 30, Talga Resources announced: "Quarterly activities review for the period ending 30 September 2020."

On November 2, Talga Resources announced: "LKAB, Mitsui and Talga confirm intent to jointly develop Swedish battery anode project." Highlights include:

"Swedish state-owned mining and minerals group LKAB has joined Mitsui in executing a tripartite non-binding Letter of Intent with Talga.

The LOI outlines the intent to jointly develop Talga’s Vittangi anode project in northern Sweden following detailed feasibility study due Q1 2021 and due diligence.

Agreement offers significant opportunities for synergies across Swedish operations and infrastructure, regional investment and global sales/distribution."

On November 4, Talga Resources announced: "Government supports Talga UK anode refinery study."

On November 24, Talga Resources announced:

ABB and Talga sign agreement for Swedish Battery Anode Project. Battery anode company Talga Group Ltd is pleased to advise it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with global technology leader ABB to support the development and construction of Talga’s Vittangi Anode Project in northern Sweden.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

SRG Mining Inc. [TSXV:SRG] [GR:18Y] [Formerly SRG Graphite Inc.]

SRG is focused on developing the Lola graphite deposit, which is located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The Lola Graphite occurrence has a prospective surface outline of 3.22 km2 of continuous graphitic gneiss, one of the largest graphitic surface areas in the world. SRG owns 100% of the Lola Graphite Project.

No news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Leading Edge Materials [TSXV:LEM] (OTCQB:LEMIF)

Leading Edge Materials Corp. is a Canadian company focused on becoming a sustainable supplier of a range of critical materials. Leading Edge Materials’ flagship asset is the Woxna Graphite production facility in central Sweden. The company also owns the Bergby lithium project, the Norra Karr REE project, and the Kontio cobalt project all located in Scandanavia .

No significant news for the month.

Investors can view the latest company presentation here.

Nouveau Monde Graphite [TSXV:NOU] (OTCQX:NMGRF)

Nouveau Monde Graphite own the Matawinie graphite project, located in the municipality of Saint-Michel-des-Saints, approximately 150 km north of Montreal, Canada.

On October 27, Nouveau Monde Graphite announced: "Nouveau Monde announces significant milestone to commercialise its value-added and sustainable battery-grade anode graphite material." Highlights include:

"Nouveau Monde’s first two commercial-scale pilot plant purification modules will be constructed within existing space at Olin Corporation’s Bécancour, Québec facility......"

On November 2, Nouveau Monde Graphite announced:

Nouveau Monde selected by Canadian and Quebec Governments as key partner for the electrification of mining operation.

On November 5, Nouveau Monde Graphite announced:

Nouveau Monde opens its European Office as a result of increased lithium-ion battery anode material demand.

On November 12, Nouveau Monde Graphite announced:

Nouveau Monde’s integrated battery anode material outperforms leading commercial producers.

On November 18, Nouveau Monde Graphite announced:

Nouveau Monde drives traceability for critical battery materials, in conjunction with Global Battery Alliance.

On November 23, Nouveau Monde Graphite announced:

As a world first, Nouveau Monde commits to all-electric fleet for sustainable open-pit mining & invites manufacturers for pre-qualification.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Renascor Resources [ASX:RNU]

Renascor Resources Ltd. is an Australian exploration company, which focuses on the discovery and development of economically viable deposits containing uranium, gold, copper, and associated minerals. Its projects include graphite, copper, precious metals, and uranium.

On October 27, Resnascor Resources announced: "Binding farm-in agreement with Rio Tinto exploration." Highlights include:

"Renascor enters into binding agreement with Rio Tinto Exploration regarding EL 5586, part of Renascor’s Marree Project in South Australia’s Adelaide Fold Belt.

Rio Tinto Exploration may earn up to an 80% interest in EL 5586 through payments of $200,000 to Renascor and sole funding exploration expenditure of $3 million.

Renascor will retain a 100% interest in the remaining Marree Project exploration licences, EL 6170 and EL 6403.

The agreement offers Renascor the opportunity to benefit from Rio Tinto Exploration’s resources and exploration expertise, while concurrently allowing Renascor to focus on core projects with near-term potential to offer significant value uplift.

With the completion of the recent capital raising (see Renascor ASX announcement dated 18 September 2020), Renascor has a healthy cash balance, with approximately $5.2 million cash on hand as of 30 September 2020."

On October 30, Renascor Resources announced: "Quarterly report 30 September 2020."

On November 25, Renascor Resources announced:

Silicon-enhanced anodes deliver outstanding battery results using Siviour Graphite. Preliminary half-cell tests confirm suitability of Renascor’s Siviour Purified Spherical Graphite for use in silicon-composite anodes.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

EcoGraf Limited [ASX:EGR]

On October 30, EcoGraf Limited announced: "September 2020 quarterly report." Highlights include:

Western Australia [WA] battery graphite manufacturing facility

"Preparation of a development report and updated financial model for the new facility as part of funding and project implementation programs, with final peer review in progress and key outcomes expected to be released shortly.

EPC and early works program progressing with GR Engineering.

6.7ha site secured and announced on site by Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan and Minister Bill Johnston.

EcoGraf featured in Australian Federal Government’s recently established Critical Minerals Facilitation Office inaugural report, Department of Industry, Science, Energy &Resources case study series and CSIRO latest report which provides the foundation for new battery industries in Australia.

Further lithium-ion battery electrochemical results demonstrate the importance of battery graphite crystallinity, which has a direct effect on battery performance factors."

Epanko debt financing

Further meetings held with Tanzanian Government to advance the US$60 million debt financing proposal submitted to the Government of Tanzania for the construction of the new Epanko Graphite Mine.

Tanzanian Presidential election was held on the 28th October."

On November 5, EcoGraf Limited announced: "Completion of EcoGraf™ processing facility development report. Results confirm attractive market opportunity and support financing and construction early works programs." Highlights include:

"World’s first purified spherical graphite processing facility outside of China at a time when electric vehicle, battery and anode producers are actively seeking to diversify battery mineral supply chains.

High growth battery graphite market forecast by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence to expand by an annual growth rate of 31.5% over the next decade and reach 1.2 million tonnes per annum by 2030.

Proprietary EcoGraf™ purification processing technology provides competitive advantages through environmental sustainability, product quality and low cost with patent pending and trademarks registered.

Financial modelling shows strong economic returns, with an equity NPV8 of US$317m, equity IRR of 42.4% and payback period of 3.3 years.

Conservative development schedule provides opportunity for capital savings through scheduling and procurement strategies, with GR Engineering to undertake an optimisation process during the construction early works program.

Recycling application of the EcoGraf™ purification process to recover high purity carbon anode material from lithium-ion battery production waste and recycled batteries, provides the opportunity to assist anode and battery manufacturers reduce production costs, lower carbon emissions and progress towards closed-loop manufacturing processes."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. [TSXV:ZEN] (OTCPK:ZENYF)

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. is a mineral development company based in Thunder Bay, Ontario. ZEN Graphene is currently developing the Albany Graphite Deposit (“Albany”), as well as developing graphene and graphene applications.

On November 9, ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. announced:

.....ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding letter of intent [LOI] with Trebor Rx Corp. [Trebor], a Canadian personal protective equipment mask manufacturer with an initial production facility located in Collingwood, Ontario on Saturday November 7th 2020. This binding LOI includes the initial purchase of ZEN’s patent pending graphene based viricidal coating for a minimum of 100 million masks/filters with pricing of these mask/filters being variable based on a number of factors. This initial minimum order is for the first year and is subject to Health Canada approvals. George Irwin, CEO of Trebor commented, “This is truly a game changer in the PPE space.....

On November 12, ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. announced: "ZEN Graphene Solutions signs lease for manufacturing facility in Guelph."

Westwater Resources (WWR)

Westwater Resources Inc. is developing an advanced battery graphite business in Alabama, holds dominant mineral rights positions in the Western United States and the Republic of Turkey for both lithium and uranium deposits, as well as licensed production facilities for uranium in Texas.

On November 12, Westwater Resources Inc. announced:

Westwater Resources announces third quarter 2020 results and business update. Westwater recently announced delivery of 30 metric tonnes of natural flake graphite concentrate at pilot plant contractor Dorfner Anzaplan’s facility in Hirschau, Germany. This material is being utilized in the Company’s pilot plant facilities presently under construction in Germany, upstate New York and Illinois. Operation of the pilot plants is expected to commence this month and continue through March 2021. Westwater continues to develop a proprietary process for the production of non-Chinese battery-grade graphite. The Company has filed a provisional patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for its proprietary graphite purification technology, which produces battery-grade graphite with a more sustainable environmental footprint than that produced in China. Independent performance testing of Westwater’s ULTRA-CSPG™ (Coated Spherical Purified Graphite or "CSPG”) material produced in a laboratory setting shows that it performs as well or better than benchmark commercially available natural flake and synthetic materials.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Black Rock Mining [ASX:BKT]

On October 28, Black Rock Mining announced: "September 2020 quarterly activities report." Highlights include:

"POSCO Strategic Alliance due diligence activities advanced.

Discussions ongoing with Govt of Tanzania on Free Carry Interest agreement.

Chief Government Valuer’s office approves Black Rock’s Resettlement Action Plan [RAP].

TIB Development Bank continues due diligence.

Black Rock meets Tanzanian Export regulations.

Capital raising completed for A$1.65M."

On November 11, Black Rock Mining announced: "Black Rock successfully completes battery cell testing with POSCO." Highlights include:

"POSCO of Korea has confirmed Mahenge graphite concentrate meets battery grade requirements as Lithium-Ion Battery anode pre-cursor.

The battery cell testing result has been achieved through: Laboratory/small scale production of Spherical Purified Graphite [SPG] from Mahenge graphite to POSCO anode pre-cursor specification. Extended battery performance testing demonstrating that anode made from Mahenge graphite meets POSCO reference standards.

Options for commercial qualification of a large-scale sample are being investigated.

POSCO and Black Rock continue to progress Legal and Commercial Due Diligence."

On November 23, Black Rock Mining announced: "Black Rock and POSCO complete external due diligence & commence negotiating investment agreement." Highlights include:

"Black Rock confirms completion of all external due diligence activities with POSCO under its Strategic Alliance and Development Memorandum of Understanding.

The parties to negotiate a binding Investment Agreement for the development of the Mahenge Graphite Project."

Sovereign Metals [ASX:SVM] [GR:SVM]

Sovereign Metals Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the explorations of graphite, copper and gold resources. It operates through the Queensland, Australia and Malawi geographical segments. Sovereign Metals has world's biggest graphite saprolith resource of 65m tonnes at 7.1% TGC at their Maligunde project in Malawi.

On October 30, Sovereign Metals Ltd. announced: "September 2020 quarterly report."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Other graphite juniors

Berkwood Resources [TSXV:BKR] [GR:BR2N] (OTC:CZSVF), BlackEarth Minerals [ASX:BEM], Black Rock Mining [ASX:BKT], DNI Metals [CSE:DNI] (OTCPK:DMNKF), Eagle Graphite [TSXV:EGA] [GR:NJGP] (OTC:APMFF), Elcora Advanced Materials Corp. [TSXV:ERA](OTCPK:ECORF), First Graphene [ASX:FGR] (OTCPK:FGPHF), Focus Graphite [TSXV:FMS][GR:FKC] (OTCQB:FCSMF), Graphite One Resources Inc. [TSXV:GPH] [GR:2JC] (OTCQB:GPHOF), Gratomic Inc. (TSXV:GRAT), Graphite Energy Corp. [CSE:GRE] [GR:GOA] (OTC:GRXXF), Lomiko Metals Inc. [TSXV:LMR] (OTCQB:LMRMF), New Energy Metals Corp. [ASX:NXE], NovoCarbon Corp. (formerly Great Lakes Graphite [TSXV:GLK] [GR:8GL] (OTC:GLKIF)), Volt Resources [ASX:VRC] [GR:R8L], Walkabout Resources Ltd [ASX:WKT].

Conclusion

November saw graphite prices up only very slightly.

Highlights for the month were:

Reports Globe - Graphite market to observe exponential growth by 2020-2027.

New US trade group 'Zero Emission Transportation Association' [ZETA] calling for policies such as consumer incentives and emissions targets that will accelerate the shift to EVs. Group wants emissions caps, total EV adoption by 2030.

Global crude steel output rose for the third consecutive month in October as other countries joined China in ramping up production.

Bass Metals further advanced discussions with developers of advanced material products.

Magnis Resources - Queensland state government approves Townsville Li-ion battery manufacturing plant Feasibility Study.

Triton Minerals continued to progress its flagship Ancuabe Graphite Project in North East Mozambique.

Talga Resources and LKAB, Mitsui sign MOU to jointly develop Swedish battery anode project.

Nouveau Monde’s integrated battery anode material outperforms leading commercial producers. As a world first, Nouveau Monde commits to all-electric fleet for sustainable open-pit mining & invites manufacturers for pre-qualification.

Renascor Resources - Silicon-enhanced anodes deliver outstanding battery results using Siviour Graphite.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd signed a binding LOI with Trebor Rx Corp. [Trebor], a Canadian personal protective equipment mask manufacturer. This binding LOI includes the initial purchase of ZEN’s patent pending graphene based viricidal coating for a minimum of 100 million masks/filters.

Black Rock successfully completes battery cell testing with POSCO. The parties to negotiate a binding Investment Agreement for the development of the Mahenge Graphite Project.

As usual all comments are welcome.

