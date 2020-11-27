Investment Thesis

Mettler-Toledo (NYSE:MTD) remains at the head of the spear in the life-sciences manufacturing and supply domain, even after a lumpy 2020 from Covid-related headwinds. MTD will look to come out of 2020 with a more linear cost structure and liquidity preservation measures in place, backed by a gradual recovery in end markets and strength on the balance sheet. Guidance has been laid at 4-5% top-line growth over 2021, which brings MTD back to historical performances, and strength in operations this year is evidenced by operating leverage and geographical sales performance.

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

Liquidity preservation measures have assisted the above points YTD, and MTD is well-positioned to expand their competitive position, relative to peers within the marketplace. MTD has a heavy focus on precise execution, instead of targeting complementary or high margin names via acquisition activity. As such, active portfolio management over recent periods has helped ease supply chain pressures, alongside driving growth to the top and consolidate internal systematic processes. Backed by sales growth in the APAC region, the company is likely to realise further upside on the back of healthy financials and investor dynamics. We hold a bullish outlook on the long-term prospects of the company, and believe MTD will pounce on the pandemic rebound.

China and Emerging Markets Exposures Add Fuel To The Growth Engine

Domestic sales for 2020 have certainly been an outlier in MTD's story relative to the past. Covid-related headwinds have dampened US sales to low-single digit sequential expansion quarter/quarter, since the pandemic first ensued. However, MTD's early exposure to the APAC region has been a key driver in the fundamental momentum obtained over recent years and YTD in particular. MTD's presence there has added the necessary fuel to the growth engine, by increasing several torque factors on the company's flywheel. Pent-up demand was the main catalyst over Q3, which does point to issues on sustainability for Q4 and 2021. Nonetheless, MTD's exposure to China is ~18% of total sales, and management believes this trend will continue well into 2021. The company was clever to maintain its footprint there, and has signalled sequential growth from APAC in the mid-single digits in the base scenario, over the coming year.

Additionally, MTD's emerging market footprint also widens their geographical reach, and the portfolio's total sales exposure to emerging markets is 35%. High-growth economies and emerging markets continue to add additional catalysts for shareholder value, especially as demand elasticity characteristics in these regions will make a rebound, once the pandemic diminishes over time. In fact, international revenues remain important to the overall growth narrative for MTD in years to come. Key exposures in Brazil, China (as mentioned) and Russia, have enabled momentum drivers to fuel growth at the top, albeit with ulterior outcomes this year from Covid-19. The company will continue its competitive standing and quality operation well into 1H 2021, particularly as pent-up demand will carry through into the back end of this year. Additionally, strong recovery in those 3 large centres will likely speed the refractory period in MTD's rebound story. Management has confirmed as much on the Q3 earnings call, especially on China's outlook, being such an integral geographical segment to the portfolio.

Q3 Performance Links With Key Causal Relationships and The Wider Narrative

Q3 results came in strong, with 6% local currency growth, that included a ~100-200bps Covid-related tailwind from product supply. Sequential growth was underscored by MTD's exposure to China, with 17% added quarter/quarter there, and ~10% in the wider APAC region. There was also strength in the laboratory segment, on the back of reopenings and Covid-related demand for R&D. Additionally, food and retail made a rebound with 5% sequential growth, whilst the pent-up demand in China drove core industrial growth of ~8% over this quarter. All of the above had a positive outcome on operating leverage, with ~250bps added to margins at the operating level, backed by the top-line performance.

Over the last year or so, ~55% of valuation (in some respect) has been driven by ROIC. Additionally, R&D has converted exceptionally well to revenue growth with ~99% causal relationship, whilst top-line growth has been a major contributor to free cash conversion since Q2 2019. These trends are similar over a longer time series, back to 2013. ROIC has driven EV/Invested capital measures, and has been a significant player to FCF also over these periods. Additionally, the drivers to P/E multiple expansion have been helped by FCF growth and R&D expenditure over the recent periods.

High Causal Relationships from ROIC to Valuation, R&D to Revenues and Revenue to FCF:

Data Source: MTD SEC Filings; Author's Calculations

As such, YoY performance has been overwhelmingly positive to free cash conversion. In all 3 measures of FCF, including to the firm and to equity holders, we've seen relatively strong YoY expansion from operations this year. FCF itself has increased 37% YoY, whilst FCFE and FCFF have expanded 13% an 8% YoY, respectively. Consequently, shares are now trading at higher multiples of free cash relative to previous quarters, which likely reflects the premium MTD shares command from this type of performance YTD, in the face of all the market risks and volatility of the wider segment. We believe these figures demonstrate the company's prowess in delivering value for shareholders, and investors have rewarded the company YTD, compared to the peer group.

FCF Growth Has Been Stellar YoY, In All Measures:

Data Source: MTD SEC Filings; Author's Calculations

MTD Is A Leader In Its Niche Segments and The Portfolio Setup Is Geared For Stability

MTD's portfolio is heavily exposed to its core industrial and laboratory segments, where it has expertise and leverages this to expand its foothold in key markets. Both of these segments combined, contribute to 90% of total sales from the portfolio mix. MTD's tools are distributed across a wide outlay, meaning the company is well recognised at the upper echelon in many segments within the product mix. Considering the food & retail segment only comprises ~7% of the entire portfolio, the high margin but equally as high risk components of this are mitigated by the remaining structure. To illustrate, ongoing reorganisation of food markets, lower entry barriers, the heavy presence of conglomerates dominating global food retail sectors and dynamic pricing disadvantages increase the volatility of the food retail segment for MTD, which has been lumpy in growth terms in certain years. However, the end markets for laboratories and industrials are far more stable, particularly in the laboratory segment, which the portfolio remains ~52% exposed to. Macroeconomic crosscurrents play far less of a role in the sensitivity of market movements in this segment, and margin opportunities are greater on the back of low fixed costs, in addition to more benign variable costs structuring, especially from equipment pricing. Covid-19 has been a big headwind for both the industrial and food retail segments this year, although both should see a decent recovery over 1H 2021 and beyond.

The Portfolio Setup Is Strategically Over-allocated To The More Stable Laboratory Segment:

Data Source: Bloomberg Intelligence

The Moving Parts In The Portfolio Continue To Add Value:

Data Source: MTD Q3 Investor Presentation

Buybacks and Execution Are The Strategy, Instead Of Acquisition Activity

Buybacks have historically been a key strategy driver for MTD ever since listing. Earnings growth has reflected this buyback activity, and shareholders have enjoyed steady growth over the same for over 10 years now. The pandemic has had little bearing on this strategy YTD, with another ~$770 million repurchase commitment still on the cards for 2020 total. Due to the operational structure in sales distribution, supply chain integration, linear cost-savings (from 2020), and direct relationships with key clients, cash flows have remained stable and on the upward trajectory for a long while for MTD. Thus, buybacks have been set in stone for over the last 10-12 years, albeit were absent in the 2 black-swan events of the last 15 years (financial crisis in 2009 and Q2 Coronavirus effects). Consequently, dilution effects are clearly absent for investors, and the diluted shares outstanding number has decreased to 25 million over the 5-year period to date, a ~16% decline. Management anticipates ~$850 million in capital allocation to buybacks over 2021, and has announced another $2.5 billion under authorisation to allocate to the buyback program, over the coming periods.

The overall buyback story has been an excellent use of cash for MTD over the last 10-12 years. Shares have seen ~670% upside over the 10-years to date, and hit all-time highs this year, of all years. As such, the company prioritises underlying growth and organic revenue expansion, largely by developing customised solutions for its key markets and adjacent industries. Considering its expertise in life-sciences manufacturing, customising and manufacturing product solutions for adjacent markets has been a key flavour to MTD's market positioning over the recent years, including the YTD. Therefore, M&A activity has traditionally remained low on the priority list for MTD, with its most recent transaction acquiring Biotix, on a $105 million valuation. Nonetheless, all transactions have been to complementary names, that tuck in nicely to the niche operations within the wider portfolio. To illustrate, in 2001, the company acquired Rainin Instruments, which mushroomed MTD's laboratory reach, via Rainin's pipette labels. This type of strategy tucks in nicely on the ever-expanding laboratory solutions that MTD continues to provide to core and adjacent markets, as mentioned. Thus, as can be seen, the company creates direct shareholder value via its competitive standing through operations, alongside direct rewards to shareholders via the lengthy buyback program. As an investment debate, these are several points for entry that are yet to be challenged.

Guidance Underlines The Recovery In End Markets

Management has guided for ~5% sequential growth in the upper range for Q4, which included a ~100bps Covid-related tailwind. Similar figures are projected for 2021, with ~6% at the top in the upper bound of guidance. Earnings growth will be underscored by the $850 million in buybacks planned for 2021, with additional catalysts from the $2.5 billion authorisation to the buyback program over the coming years. This will undoubtedly drive bottom-line growth. The laboratory segment will likely be the key takeout for 2021, underscored by Covid-19 testing volumes and ongoing vaccine research, aided by boi-production into the early part of 2021. Food retail will likely see a rebound as markets begin to reopen, and policy negates the effects of lockdowns and such; however, uncertainty remains on the timing of these events. So much is true in Europe right now, especially with the Covid-19 situation there right now, notwithstanding the US case numbers in the back end of 2020.

The colour on guidance was expected for us, especially given the resilience this year and exposure to key portfolio segments and APAC markets. The recovery in end markets continues to underscore the growth narrative into 2021, and much of the anticipated outcomes are contingent on major rebounds across all segments. Weakness in core industrials and food retail has been offset by laboratory strengths this year, but not enough to withhold liquidity preservation measures that may hinder margin growth, and place additional pressures on operating leverage. Furthermore, the exposure to China this year has paid off in bounds; however, wider market recovery is a key driver for financial health into 2021, particularly from local currency sales. Undoubtedly, management has baked in a conservative recovery of end markets into their own projections, and we have done the same, particularly as a high percentage of the portfolio remains exposed to industrials. This plays into our risk/reward summary for MTD, especially given the Covid-uncertainties in Europe and other emerging markets like Brazil. Therefore, in view of the major wins the company has deservingly achieved this year, the future growth story remains underlined by the moving parts made up from the virus risk, political risks and market segment risks, pertaining to food retail and core industrials.

We see ~6% CAGR by 2025 at the top, with ~7% FCF Growth and High Free-Cash Conversion (~19-20%) Over This Time:

Data Source: MTD SEC Filings; Author's Calculations

Valuation

Shares are trading at ~46x FCF on a FCF yield of 2.55%, representing decent shareholder value. Shares are also trading at ~48x P/E, ~61x book value and ~33x Q3 EBITDA. Thus, shares are certainly trading at a premium, and are above historical averages, most likely as a reward from investors this year. Blending the multiples view with DCF analysis, using our implied inputs, we see a fair value of ~$838 in the base case. First, we've used a discount rate at the company's Q3 WACC of 6.4%. Then we've coupled the situation with a discount rate which reflects the opportunity cost, of holding a 10-year treasury and the S&P 500 index in the downside scenario, which reflects more risk in the model. We can see significant variance on outcomes, depending on the choice of hurdle rate.

MTD DCF Summary - Valuation Disconnect; High Sensitivity From Inputs:

Data Source: Author's Calculations

Investors can see the potential valuation outcomes on a wide range of inputs in the sensitivity matrix below. We would point investors to the box within the matrix, which represents a de-risking adjustment that would be performed with a stellar performance in Q4. This kind of performance warrants a discount to the hurdle rate, as a reflection of the lower risk on future cash flow certainties for 2021. In that scenario, we see less of a range, but in all scenarios, shares seem highly overvalued on absolute terms.

Notice the de-risk adjustment that is warranted in an outperforming scenario:

Data Source: Author's Calculations

We can see the sensitivity in our model on the chart below, which demonstrates the outcomes sensitivity to hurdle rate over the choice of terminal growth rate. Thus, investors should pay close attention to the outcomes within the sensitivity matrix outlined above, for this reason.

Valuation is most sensitive to the choice of hurdle rate in our model:

Data Source: Author's Calculations

As such, we see shares as overvalued at the current time, which means that MTD does not present as a deep value proposition. It all depends on one's definition of value, however. Considering MTD's operational standing, in addition to the bastion around the company's laboratory segment, coupled with a likely rebound in industrials and food retail, then there is value in that proposition without a doubt. Considering the fundamental momentum over the last 5 years also, this would also register as value in some books. Thus, on price terms alone, there is a disconnect in value and share price. However, considering the wider scope of value in terms of the business, the concept of reasonable value is balanced. Therefore, although shares may seem overvalued in the investment debate, we would advocate investors think of the longer term, and that the premium attached to share prices (vs. fair value) may be warranted at this stage.

In terms of a price target, things become a little more interesting there. If we were to assign our 2021 P/E estimate of 45x to our 2021 EPS estimate of $27.68, then we see a price target of $1,260, which is ~12% upside on today's trading (subject to change with publication timing). Thus, there is significant variance in potential for valuation outcomes, depending on methodology. If we were to blend the price target and DCF outcomes and take the arithmetic mean, we'd see a fair value of $1049, a small downside on today's trading. Thus, considering the entire scope of valuation methodology, considering all of the moving parts in MTD's flywheel, including market strength and current investor sentiment, a fair value might be closer to ~$1050 as mentioned.

2021 Forward P/E Estimate - 45x

2021 EPS estimate - $27.68

2021 Price Target Based on multiples = 45 x 27.68 = $1260

Blended with DCF (arithmetic mean) = ($1260+$834) / 2 = ~$1050.

Investors can see the potential in pricing outcomes should shares continue along their current trajectory, on the chart below. This is crucial information for longer-term investors, seeking valuable entry and exit points over the coming quarters. Therefore, we would encourage those with a longer-term horizon to familiarise themselves with the chart below, in order to understand the potential pricing distributions with the current share trajectory.

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

Further Considerations

On the charts, shares have trended in an ascending channel since the selloff in March. Pricing distribution has snaked tightly around the mean, and shares have reverted to the mean in quick succession on a number of occasions YTD. We can see the mean return in pricing outcomes, via the red line in the regression channel, on the chart below. Support has been clearly defined, and shares are currently being tested at the mean from today's trading. Should shares hold their current longer-term trend, then further upside is likely on the charts. Investors can see this pricing activity YTD on the chart below.

Constant mean reversion activity YTD:

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

Additionally, shares have shown high autocorrelation and causal relationships between RSI ranges and momentum YTD. Most Shares have entered into overbought territory on several occasions, where small pullbacks have occurred on each breach of the RSI 70 line YTD. With exposure to momentum, shares have demonstrated a linear relationship with the same, and momentum may be lagging on the current share trajectory, as it tends to do so. This means that the recent uptick in momentum may drive shares further north in the near term. The on balance volume level has gradually wormed its way north over the last few months, giving further indication of the strength and direction of the overall trend. Based on these factors, and the autocorrelation and causal relationships between each to share price, we firmly believe that the current investor sentiment is bullish. Investors can see these relationships on the chart below.

High correlation to RSI ranges; On balance volume indicates strength and direction of longer-term trend:

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

In Short

MTD is a high class operator in the life sciences domain. Considering healthy performance this year, backed by strength in China and the wider APAC region, the company has grounds to expand its footprint there and realise further upside, via cost targeting measures at the operating level. We've seen the strength in the company's portfolio mix, remaining heavily exposed to the more stable laboratory segment, whilst leveraging the Covid-related tailwinds that have propped up earnings this year. Most impressive is the commitment to ongoing buybacks in the buyback program, with another $770 million committed this year, alongside an additional $850 million to be allocated to buybacks in 2021. This is on the back of a further $2.5 billion authorised for the buyback program over the years to come. Considering that MTD shies away from acquisition activity, this seems to be the best use of cash in order to create longevity in shareholder value.

The company has strength on the balance sheet, with adequate coverage on short-term liabilities, but with only ~0.2x coverage from cash and around the same without inventory in the equation. The company is leveraged ~1.2x and has a debt figure of ~44% of the total capital structure. Thus, they are well positioned for the longer term. Adding to this, is the high conversion of revenue-driving free cash flow, alongside ROIC driving ~55% of valuation outcomes. ROIC of ~33% this quarter evidences the same, and this helps to justify market prices on current valuations. In this view, on price alone, MTD does not present as a deep value proposition, however, one's view of value will determine that sentiment. Certainly, considering the strength of the business model and buyback program, there is value in MTD's shares, albeit at a premium at today's trading. Nonetheless, a strong Q4 performance and 2021 outcome are contingent on end market recovery for MTD, and this is heavily underscored in management's guidance, alongside the risks to the company over these periods. Should MTD's end markets suffer additional turmoil from the pandemic, this presents as risks to our thesis. Weakness in China would also challenge our thesis, in addition to challenges in the emerging market footprint. In any sense, we are bullish on the long-term outlook of the company, and look forward to providing additional coverage.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.