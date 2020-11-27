Eversource Energy (ES) is the largest utility in the highly populated New England region of the country. This naturally gives the company a large and relatively stable customer base that depends on its services for their everyday lives. This is a key quality of utilities and is one of the things that has helped the sector weather our pandemic-stricken world better than many other companies. Perhaps more importantly, though, Eversource Energy is one of the most active utilities in the development of renewable energy solutions, which has been a very rewarding area in which to invest so far this year. We can see this in the company's stock price, which has recovered reasonably nicely from the pandemic-driven collapse that sank every firm earlier this year, although it has not been nearly as strong as NextEra Energy (NEE), which has becoming something of a darling in the sector. This may be creating an opportunity for investors, as this underperformance could eventually correct itself. As is the case with most utilities, Eversource does have a much higher yield than the market as whole, which could appeal to income-focused investors. Overall, there could very easily be an opportunity here.

About Eversource Energy

As just mentioned, Eversource Energy is the largest utility in New England and one of the ten largest utilities in the United States. The company provides electric service to approximately 3.22 million customers, natural gas to 880,000 customers, and water service to 220,000 customers. This makes Eversource one of the few utilities that provides all three services to customers in its service area. This would expand its potential customer base somewhat, as the famously cold New England winters have resulted in many households and businesses in the region relying on natural gas for heating. If Eversource were solely an electrical utility, it would not be able to provide services to these customers.

One of the nice things about utilities is that they are generally recession-resistant and overall insulated from broader macroeconomic events. This makes a great deal of sense, because these companies provide a product that most people would consider to be necessities in our modern world. As such, they will generally prioritize paying things such as their utilities bills ahead of other more discretionary things. This is something that can be very important today, since a substantial number of people remain unemployed or otherwise strapped for cash despite the fact that the market has returned to a bull market. This is reflected in Eversource’s results, as the company has steadily managed to deliver earnings growth, which it expects to continue this year despite the COVID-19-related economic lockdowns:

Source: Eversource Energy

As we can see here, Eversource Energy has managed to grow its earnings at a 6% compound annual growth rate over the past seven years. This is a reasonably strong growth rate for a utility, and it clearly shows us the stability that these companies are known for. With that said, though, we can also see that the company’s growth rate is somewhat lower than what we would find in other sectors such as technology. This is one of the downsides of utilities as these companies are certainly not designed for substantial growth, and thus, are not appealing to those investors seeking this. Historically, these companies have generally been restricted to only a single service area, which largely meant that their ability to get new customers was limited to the population growth in their service areas. The other potential source of growth was to increase the rates that they charge for electricity and natural gas, but this is restricted by regulators, so is not usually an option to the degree that it is with other companies. Thus, utilities usually provide a sizable proportion of their investment return via the dividends that they pay out, and are thus favored by conservative investors, such as retirees or people seeking safety for whatever reason.

Eversource is also a major player in the emerging renewable energy sector, which could prove to be a source of forward growth for the company. As I discussed in my previous article on Eversource, this is partly due to government mandates. New England has some of the strictest green energy and carbon emission standards in the United States. This has led Eversource to start aggressively adding renewable energy facilities to its portfolio, primarily in the form of offshore wind. In order to accomplish the build-out of its offshore wind portfolio, Eversource has partnered with Ørsted (OTCPK:DNNGY), the largest electrical utility in Denmark. In line with this partnership, the two companies formed the Bay State Wind partnership, which is a 50-50 joint venture intended to build multiple offshore wind farms in a 300-square mile leaseholding in the waters between New England and New York City:

Source: Eversource Energy

There are currently two projects in this area that are under development. The larger of the two is the 700-megawatt Revolution Wind Farm, which will provide electricity to Rhode Island and Connecticut. The other project is the 130-megawatt South Fork Wind Farm, which will supply wind power to New York City. As might be guessed due to the size of the leaseholding though, there is still a great deal of potential for growth. As we can see in the graphic above, all three of these states are looking to increase their purchasing of offshore wind power by far more than what these two facilities can provide. This provides the two companies with an opportunity to construct more of these wind farms and produce growth.

As we can very clearly see here, Eversource expects its growth rate to increase once these new farms enter service. The company does not explicitly state how this will happen, because customers will presumably not increase their consumption of power just because it comes from renewable sources. We can make some assumptions though. It is very typical for utility companies to seek the approval of regulators to recoup their capital expenditures from their customers. It is uncertain whether or not the regulators would allow this, but if they do allow Eversource to raise its rates in order to recoup its expenses, then this should increase the company’s earnings growth rate.

It is interesting then that Eversource expects its capital expenditures to decline over the next few years despite the expenses involved in constructing the offshore wind farms:

Source: Eversource Energy

We can see though that the biggest cuts will be in the company’s transmission network and not in the other areas of its business. Although transmission and distribution are similar in the minds of most people outside of the industry, there are key differences between the two. A utility’s electricity transmission network consists of very high0voltage lines that carry the electricity from the generation plant to power substations that are located in neighborhoods closer to where the consumers are. The distribution network consists of much more low-voltage lines that transport the electricity from the substations to the consumers’ homes and businesses. Thus, while there are some similarities between the two, there are also some key differences. As Eversource is cutting back on capital spending for its transmission network but not its distribution network, we can assume that the company has largely completed its mainline capacity upgrades to meet the expected forward demand growth for electricity, and is now focusing on distributing this electricity throughout the various neighborhoods where its customers live.

Eversource is not strictly focused on expanding new renewable projects to its portfolio as part of its efforts to expand its green credentials. The company also has a business unit that helps its customers increase the energy efficiency of their homes and businesses. In fact, Eversource is the largest provider of this service in the United States:

Source: Eversource Energy

This focus actually makes a lot of sense given the firm’s desire to reduce its carbon footprint and market itself as a green energy utility. The reason for this is that there is no form of energy that does not produce carbon emissions. While things such as wind and solar certainly producer lower carbon emissions than coal, they are still not 100% carbon-free. Thus, as Eversource Energy points out above, the best way to reduce carbon emissions is to simply reduce the amount of electricity that people consume. It is also somewhat nice to see that the part of Eversource’s franchise that provides these energy efficiency solutions operates in every state. This allows the company to bring in money from outside of New England, and thus gives it access to a much larger market and more opportunities for growth.

Growth In Electricity Demand

As most of the people reading this are well aware, the overall demand for electricity is likely to grow in the coming years. As with the growing popularity of renewables, this is being driven by fears of climate change. These fears have resulted in things like the current boom in electric vehicles, as these are perceived to have lower carbon emissions than traditional gasoline-powered vehicles. We have also seen some push from regulators to convert natural gas and oil heating systems in homes to electricity. There may be an even greater push for this under the incoming Biden Administration than what we have seen thus far. These things will serve to increase the demand for electricity over the coming years.

The Energy Information Administration appears to agree with this assessment. As noted in the 2020 Annual Energy Outlook, the demand for electricity will grow at a modest rate going forward:

Source: Eversource Energy

We can likely expect this to prove beneficial for Eversource Energy over the long term for obvious reasons. After all, a higher demand for electricity should result in more money coming into the company. This is especially true if the regulators allow the company to raise its base rates in order to compensate for its expenses in deploying the new renewable systems. With that said though, the Energy Information Administration expects that the opposite will occur. This agency expects that costs will go down steadily over the coming years in real terms:

Source: Energy Information Administration

This might be enough to offset the impact of the demand growth. Thus, we may end up seeing a situation where Eversource Energy's revenues are relatively static, after excluding the impacts of population growth and inflation. The chart above still does show that the agency does expect electricity prices to grow over the next decade or so though, which should benefit the company in the medium term at least.

Fortunately though, there are reasons to believe that the situation may be better in the New England region, where Eversource is based, than it is in some other regions of the country. This is due to the fact that in addition to the transportation sector, there is a push for greater electrification for heating and cooking purposes. New England is famously one of the coldest regions of the country during the winter months, and most homes are heated by oil or natural gas due to the efficiency and cost advantages that these fuels offer over electricity. However, should governments mandates push people away from these fuels and towards electricity for heating purposes, electricity demand in these areas will likely surge much more than in an area like the South, where the winters are much milder. The charts above only show the projections for the nation as a whole and not for each individual region (the agency unfortunately does not provide this information), so it is certainly possible that this higher demand in the area would indeed more than offset a potential price decline and thus provide a source of growth for Eversource Energy.

The Opportunity

As already shown, Eversource Energy is making tremendous strides in the renewable energy sector and is very well-positioned to expand its presence in that area as demand grows over the coming years. It is not exactly a secret that the renewables sector has been incredibly popular with the market this year, as many companies that are even remotely connected with the industry have delivered phenomenal returns. This is even true in the usually sleepy utilities sector, where we have seen companies like NextEra Energy appreciate by 25.69% this year. Eversource Energy has also appreciated but not by nearly as much, as we can clearly see here:

This could certainly represent an opportunity for investors, since we could very well see Eversource similarly appreciate once the market begins to realize its own not-insignificant presence and potential in the market for renewable energy.

It also appears that Eversource Energy may be undervalued relative to its peers. We can see this by looking at a ratio known as the price-to-earnings growth ratio. This is simply a way of adjusting the more familiar price-to-earnings ratio to take a company’s growth into account. As a general rule, a lower figure here is a sign that a stock may be undervalued relative to its peers and growth potential. Ideally, we want to see this ratio under 1.0, but very few large-cap stocks actually have that in today’s market. Thus, it is best to compare a company’s ratio to its peers, with the lowest ratios indicating the best value relative to growth. According to Zacks Investment Research, Eversource Energy is expected to grow its earnings at a 6.47% rate over the next three to five years, which gives the stock a price-to-earnings growth ratio of 3.74 at the current stock price. Here is how that compares to a few of the company’s renewable-focused peers:

Company PEG Ratio Eversource Energy 3.74 NextEra Energy 4.10 DTE Energy (DTE) 3.28 Edison International (EIX) 4.66 Exelon (EXC) 3.44

As we can see, Eversource Energy is significantly cheaper than NextEra Energy based on this metric, which should mean that it offers substantially better value. With that said though, it is not the cheapest company on the list. Nonetheless, we can see that the company’s valuation appears to be reasonable given its potential.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the market certainly likes stocks in the renewable energy sector, as we can clearly see from the performance of NextEra Energy and, to a lesser extent, Eversource over the course of this year. It appears that Eversource may be undervalued in this regard though, as it is much cheaper than its peer in terms of forward earnings growth. The company also serves the wealthy New England market, which has a very real potential to grow its demand for electricity as homes convert to electricity for heating in an effort to reduce carbon emissions. Eversource is ready to feed this demand growth and produce profits for investors while it is at it.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.