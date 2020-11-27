The iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE) has risen substantially in the last few weeks on the back of the strength in oil prices and the good times might roll into the future. The iShares U.S. Energy ETF gives investors exposure to dozens of energy companies which have struggled in the past but their outlook is now looking better. The continued strength in oil prices will likely push this energy sector-focused ETF higher. The iShares U.S. Energy ETF is looking good heading into the future but other energy sector-focused ETFs are also facing a positive outlook and, to many investors, they might appear even better than the iShares U.S. Energy ETF.

Image courtesy of viarami at Pixabay

The iShares U.S. Energy ETF, or IYE, is designed to track the performance of the leading US-based energy companies and give investors broad exposure to the energy sector. IYE has $509.8 million of assets under management, which makes it substantially smaller than the leading energy sector ETFs, such as the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) which is the largest energy sector fund with $12.8 billion of net assets, or the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) which manages $3.1 billion of net assets. But with an average daily trading volume of almost 1.9 million shares ($40.4 million), IYE is still a highly liquid ETF that investors can easily trade.

The iShares U.S. Energy ETF follows the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index which uses a float-adjusted market-cap based methodology to pick stocks. IYE doesn’t track all energy stocks. Instead, it focuses on mid-to-large-cap companies. The ETF currently holds 36 companies, ranging from the oil major Chevron (CVX) which is its largest holding to the Bakken-focused independent oil producer Continental Resources (CLR). IYE holds oil majors and independent E&Ps as well as oil refiners like Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO), oilfield service providers like Halliburton (HAL), and energy infrastructure companies like ONEOK (OKE).

Although IYE holds a diverse group of stocks, it is still heavily tilted towards those companies that get a majority of their revenues from oil and gas sales. That’s because IYE is a top-heavy fund that ranks stocks and makes investments on the basis of market cap. Since Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron are two of the biggest US-based energy companies, they get the top two slots in IYE’s portfolio and the biggest share of net assets. The two companies alone represent a portfolio weight of 43% (see image below).

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Top-10 Holdings. Image: iShares U.S. Energy ETF [link provided earlier]

Clearly, the oil majors and the independent oil producers carry more portfolio weight in IYE than other companies. The ETF features four oil producers in its top-five companies (CVX, XOM, COP, EOG) which account for more than half (52.87%) of the fund’s net assets. Overall, the vertically integrated oil producers and the independent E&Ps represent almost two-thirds of IYE’s net assets.

Rising Oil Prices

This bias towards oil producers has worked out well for IYE in the recent past. The oil stocks have rallied in the past few weeks which has helped push many energy ETFs higher. The price of the US benchmark WTI crude has risen from $35 per barrel in late-October to more than $45 at the time of this writing. Brent crude has climbed from $37 to $48 in the same period. This has fueled a rally in IYE which has climbed by roughly 40% in November, largely in line with other energy sector ETFs like the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF which has also risen by 40% in the same period. So far, the oil prices are sending positive signals and the commodity’s outlook is looking good. Brent oil, in particular, has moved to backwardation for the first time in months, with the earliest month contract trading at a premium over the next month, signaling an easing of the supply glut.

I think some of the oil price gains can be attributed to the weakness in the value of the greenback against other currencies, as evident from the more than 2% drop in the Dollar Index seen in November. This decline has made crude oil less expensive for foreign buyers, since the commodity is priced in the US currency.

More importantly, the increase in oil prices has largely come on the back of growing optimism after Moderna (MRNA), Pfizer (PFE), and most recently AstraZeneca (AZN) reported highly promising results from their vaccine trials, increasing the chances of ending the pandemic soon. The world is, however, currently seeing a surge in Covid-19 infections. Two months ago, the world was seeing around 300,000 new cases on a daily basis. That average has climbed to more than 600,000 cases in the past few weeks. The US has seen two million new infections in the last two weeks. Several countries around the world have started to re-enact the lockdowns. Although the restrictions are typically not as severe as the ones seen in Q2-2020, they could still end up hurting crude oil demand. But a health solution is now on the horizon and this tough period will likely pass sooner rather than later. Once a rapid rollout of an effective vaccine occurs, likely in H1-2021, we might begin to see a quick recovery in oil demand. This could give further support to oil prices in the future.

The oil prices, however, will also be influenced by the actions of OPEC and its allies, including Russia. The group, as per the current agreement, is supposed to keep the production down by 7.7 million bpd through the end of this year and reduce the output cut to 5.7 million bpd from January. OPEC+ is due to meet on November 30 and December 1 to discuss the future course of action and the cartel’s heavyweights, including the kingpin Saudi Arabia, are reportedly in favor of extending the current supply cuts, instead of tapering them from 2021. This could further support oil prices.

What I like about the recent rally in oil prices is that it is also backed by some early signs of an increase in consumption from Asia – the global hub of oil demand which will likely drive the rally moving forward. Refiners from India and China, including Rongsheng Petrochemical Co. and Indian Oil Corp., have placed large orders for crude supplies for delivery in the coming months. From China, we may witness a rebound in economic growth as the country targets “proper” economic development for 2021, which could lead to an increase in oil consumption. The country has reported a big recovery in public transportation traffic which by September had climbed to 82% of last year’s monthly levels. Similarly, the airline industry, which has been hit particularly hard, is also recovering, with China’s domestic airline passenger traffic rising to 66% of last year’s September level. I think this recovery could accelerate in 2021 once a vaccine becomes available, which might cause a meaningful increase in oil consumption.

IYE And Other Options

The increase in oil prices improves the outlook for virtually all of IYE’s holdings. As mentioned earlier, the ETF is heavily tilted towards oil majors and oil producers, and this group will profit most from the oil price recovery since they have direct exposure to commodity prices. Chevron, Exxon Mobil, and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) - IYE’s top three holdings - have struggled with low revenues and quarterly losses in the previous quarters as oil prices plunged to under $40 per barrel. But as oil climbs back to mid-$40s and continues to move higher, these companies as well as many of their peers will likely become profitable again. An uptick in business activity and improvement in demand for refined products will aid the oil refiners. As oil prices continue to strengthen throughout the year, possibly climbing to $50 a barrel, we might see an uptick in drilling activity and some operators could start targeting a modest increase in production. This could help fuel the growth of the energy infrastructure companies like IYE’s seventh-largest holding Kinder Morgan (KMI) and the turnaround of the oilfield service providers like IYE’s fourth-biggest holding Schlumberger (SLB).

Due to this improvement in the outlook of its underlying holdings, I expect IYE to keep moving higher. But that’s also true for other energy sector ETFs. There are some energy sector funds whose portfolios are similar to IYE’s, with heavy exposure to the oil majors and the oil producers, and are well-positioned to benefit from the oil price recovery. To many investors, I think some of these rival ETFs might look even better than IYE.

The one thing that I don’t like about IYE is that it comes with an expense ratio of 0.42%, which means the fund charges $42 each year on every $10,000 of investment. This expense ratio is higher than what you would normally get with an energy sector ETF. As mentioned earlier, the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF, or XLE, is the largest energy ETF in terms of AUM and is often viewed as the industry’s benchmark fund. XLE’s portfolio consists of 28 energy companies, which means it gives investors exposure to fewer names than IYE. But both of these are top-heavy funds, with their 10 biggest holdings representing well over 70% of their net assets. Moreover, the top-10 holdings tables of both ETFs are similar, with XLE also featuring Chevron and Exxon Mobil as the two biggest energy stocks accounting for more than 40% of the net assets. More importantly, XLE has a much lower expense ratio of 0.13%. This means that XLE gives investors exposure to almost the same companies as IYE, but it is much bigger, more liquid, and cheaper.

Still, however, IYE holds more companies than XLE and some investors might greatly value this higher exposure. But I think such investors should consider the Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) which I have recently covered here at Seeking Alpha. The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF not only holds 89 energy companies, it is also the cheapest energy sector ETF with a low expense ratio of just 0.08%. Those investors who want to gain high exposure to several energy companies, not just a few big names like Chevron and Exxon Mobil, should take a closer look at Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) which, as the name suggests, is an equal-weighted ETF, unlike the other above-mentioned funds that use a market-cap weighted methodology to rank stocks. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF is more expensive than XLE and FENY, but with an expense ratio of 0.40%, it is still cheaper than IYE.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.