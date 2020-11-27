I am an Indonesian, which means I can give readers some real-life insights into how Shopee experienced monstrous growth over the last few years.

Investment Thesis

Sea Limited (SE) has devoted a substantial amount of resources to grow its e-commerce arm, Shopee, in Southeast Asia's fastest-growing economy: Indonesia. While readers have access to the company's financials statements and growth numbers, they have less visibility as to how and why Shopee was able to successfully dominate the market. I am an Indonesian, and today, I want to share some real-life insights on Shopee Indonesia.

I believe Shopee was able to grow its business rapidly because of its vertically integrated business model, consisting of the Shopee marketplace, aggressive marketing campaigns, e-wallet offering, and last-mile logistics.

(Source: Google Image of Shopee)

Growing Like a Weed in Southeast Asia

Once again, SE posted astronomical results in Q3, with total GAAP revenue doubling YoY. Its digital entertainment segment saw 110% YoY growth in bookings (GAAP revenue + changes in deferred revenue) while its e-commerce segment blew up by 173% YoY, a testament to management's ability to execute their growth strategy. Today, I want to focus on SE's e-commerce arm, specifically Shopee.

(Source: SE 2020 Q3 Presentation)

Since its inception in 2015, Shopee has taken the Southeast Asian e-commerce market by storm. As shown below, Shopee ranked #1 in top shopping apps by downloads across all major Southeast Asian markets. However, nothing is more important than capturing market share in Southeast Asia's largest economy: Indonesia. Clearly, Shopee is able to capture a large chunk of Indonesia's pie. Furthermore, it seems that Shopee is not slowing down anytime soon.

Per its 2020 Q3 update, Shopee registered a total of 742 million orders, a 131% increase from 321 million orders in 2019 Q3. Shopee Indonesia, on the other hand, grew by 124% from 138 million orders to 310 million orders. As of Q3 2020, Indonesia makes up about 42% of Shopee's total gross orders, making Indonesia the largest, and therefore, the most important market for Shopee.

(Source: Financial Times)

I've read several Seeking Alpha articles on SE and noticed that most of the discussions were quantitative rather than qualitative. Over and over again, authors write about SE's monstrous growth without talking much about why and how the company was able to grow like a weed. As an Indonesian, I have first-hand experience of Shopee's operations, which gives me an added advantage in analyzing the business. At the same time, it gives me the moral obligation to provide real-life insights to readers who may not have a clear picture of how Shopee operates in Southeast Asia's largest economy.

Key Players in Indonesia's Digital Economy

Before Shopee entered Indonesia in 2015, there were several other players that have already begun planting their seeds in Indonesia's digital economy. Indonesia's very own tech unicorns include Gojek and Tokopedia, which both started in 2009. Gojek is initially a ride-hailing app but has now grown to become an on-demand superapp for everyday things such as food delivery, item delivery, and even payments. Tokopedia, which some of you may be familiar with, is an online marketplace for individuals and business owners. Since then, other smaller e-commerce players such as Blibli.com (2011) and Bukalapak (2011) have joined in the game but have not gained traction to earn themselves unicorn statuses.

In 2012, outsiders started to realize the massive potential in Indonesia and therefore decided to enter the market. Lazada, backed by Alibaba (BABA), entered the scene. Lazada's business model is similar to Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) online retail store. Also in 2012, Zalora, a Singaporean-based company, launched in Indonesia, serving as the leading Asian destination for online fashion shopping. In Indonesia, more tech companies continued to emerge. In 2014, Moka appeared in the picture, which is a cloud-based point-of-sale solution for small and medium enterprises. HappyFresh, an online grocery store emerged as well. Grab, a multinational company similar to Gojek entered Indonesia as well. A year later, Fabelio, an online furniture store joined the e-commerce mania. Finally, Shoppe launched in Indonesia in 2015.

For easy reference, I summarized the companies mentioned above along with their US comparable counterparts:

Gojek and Grab - Uber (UBER) for everyday things

Tokopedia, Blibli.com, and Bukalapak - eBay (EBAY)

Lazada - Amazon (AMZN) online store

Zalora - Asos

Moka - Square (SQ)

HappyFresh - Instacart

Fabelio - Wayfair (W)

Shopee - ???

Why did I leave Shopee with question marks? Because there's no comparable company in the US. Also, I believe there's no comparable company in Indonesia as well. Instead, I believe Shopee is a combination of all the companies I listed above — Shopee has some, but not all, elements of each company. All in all, Shopee is a superapp and it is getting more and more powerful each day. To me, Shopee is operating as a different breed. Here's why.

Vertically-Integrated E-Commerce Machine

One of the biggest differentiating factors Shopee possesses is its vertically integrated value chain which consists of:

The Shopee marketplace,

Aggressive marketing campaigns,

E-wallet offering, and

Seamless last-mile logistics.

A Marketplace for All

Starting with the marketplace, Shopee has two distinct marketplaces: Shopee and Shopee Mall. Shopee's main platform offers all kinds of products from all kinds of sellers - it is the equivalent of eBay. Shopee Mall, on the other hand, is home to verified products and sellers which guarantees customers original products from direct producers or distributors.

(Source: Shopee Mall)

It is important to note that Shopee is not just an e-commerce site for fashion, electronics, and Amazon-kind-of-products - you can buy fresh meat from local butchers, you can buy homemade cakes from a bakery outside your city, and you can even buy custom-made wooden shelves made by a local craftsman. It is essentially a marketplace for everything.

(Source: Shopee Search Results for "Fresh Meat")

When the pandemic hit, millions of micro-businesses have to shut their doors or operate on a limited capacity. To compensate for lost sales, these micro-businesses flock to Shopee as the platform provides simple and convenient means for them to establish their digital presence. Shopee's already large buyer base makes it even easier for struggling micro-businesses to find customers. I do see micro-businesses selling in Tokopedia as well but not at the scale that Shopee has. This is the network effect coming into play.

The main point here is: most micro-businesses choose Shopee as their go-to marketplace, which is huge given that 99% of businesses in Indonesia are categorized as micro, small, and medium enterprises.

Super Aggressive Marketing

But how was Shopee able to capture a large buyer and seller base. The answer is relentless marketing campaigns day in and day out. Tokopedia was the market leader in Indonesia, but Shopee has taken its place due to aggressive marketing. There are many marketing tactics that Shopee took to acquire customers, but two methods stood above the rest: influencer marketing and monthly promotions.

Shopee utilizes social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube to run ad campaigns. Not only that, but Shopee reaches out to social media influencers to promote the Shopee brand. The most popular Shopee influencer ad thus far goes to soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo where he is seen dancing to Shopee's remix of the viral children song, Baby Shark. When you put Cristiano Ronaldo and Baby Shark together, it spreads like wildfire and it's very difficult to get that off your head.

(Source: YouTube Ronaldo Shopee Ad)

Alongside influencer marketing, Shopee is also very proactive in launching sales events. On top of major national holidays, Shopee launches monthly sales events in a very easy-to-remember date format: 1.1, 2.2, 3.3,..., 11.11, and 12.12. This way buyers know when sales will drop and sellers know when to prepare beforehand. Such sales events have already been ingrained in Indonesian society, thus sellers are hungry to bid Shopee's value-add services in order to promote their products in the app and website during these sales.

That's not all, Shopee has also launched new features in its app such as Shopee Feed and Shopee Live that offer improved seller-buyer engagements. Sellers can post product pictures and videos of their products in Shopee Feed, as well as host live tutorials or infomercials using Shopee Live. With these features, Shopee has turned itself into an e-commerce juggernaut with social-media capabilities.

(Source: Google Image of Shopee Live)

Surely, it's safe to say that Shopee had to break the bank to run all these sales and marketing campaigns. That is in fact true. In its Q3 update, SE reported that its e-commerce segment generated $619 million while burning $307 million in sales and marketing expenses alone, which consequently makes up close to 50% of e-commerce revenue. This is aligned with management's long-term strategy of capturing as much market share as possible in a winner-takes-most e-commerce environment, similar to what we see with Amazon in the US. Ultimately, Shopee's scale and aggressiveness to capture market share first hand will pay off in the long run.

(Source: SE 2020 Q3 Results)

Capitalizing E-Wallets

Moving on to the next part of the value chain: payments. Before I move on, I'd like to explain a very important distinction between Indonesia and the US. I had the privilege of studying, working, and living in the US for 6 years, so I'm well-acquainted with the market dynamics there. When purchasing goods in Amazon, for example, buyers can just pay directly with their credit cards. In Indonesia, however, such transactions are not always possible, especially when we're dealing with micro-businesses.

In order to protect consumers against fraud, buyers have to transfer money to a designated virtual account, which will then be released to the seller once buyers confirm that they have received the product. This process is not as streamlined as what I experienced in the US. That is where e-wallets become widely accepted in Indonesia - consumers deposit money into their e-wallets and make purchases through them, instead of transferring money to a virtual account every time they make a purchase.

In Indonesia, there are three main fintech players: GoPay, OVO, and ShopeePay. GoPay is Gojek's in-house payment subsidiary. OVO was an independent mobile payment provider but was acquired by the multinational ride-hailing app Grab. ShopeePay is one of SeaMoney's mobile wallet services that is specifically integrated with Shopee. Based on my observation, Shopee is the only e-commerce platform in Indonesia that has an in-house e-wallet. Unlike Shopee, its peers like Tokopedia and Lazada do not have an in-house e-wallet service offering. Why is this a big deal? Because it is more convenient for buyers to pay by ShopeePay rather than transferring money to a virtual account again and again.

E-wallets are not only convenient to use online, it is also useful for offline purchases. Prior to the pandemic, mobile payments were rapidly expanding in Indonesia, and now, it has been adapted on a massive scale. Everywhere you go - restaurants, cafes, and even mom and pop stores - you will find QR code signs on display, ready to be scanned for payment.

(Source: Google Image of GoPay)

Moreover, you won't be seeing just one mobile payment provider in retail stores. Most of the time, you will see at least the big three: GoPay, OVO, and ShopeePay. As shown below, various mobile payment providers compete heavily to incentivize consumers through cashback. Of course, the more people use ShopeePay, the more money SeaMoney gets as they charge merchants a small commission for each transaction. However, the main point here is: integrating Shopee's marketplace with ShopeePay not only provides convenience for online consumers, but also allow Shopee to capture market share in the offline retail landscape.

(Source: Google Image of Mobile Payment Providers in Indonesia)

Executing On Last Mile Logistics

Upon completion of payment, goods will have to be delivered to the recipient, which brings us to our last component of the value chain: last-mile logistics. When it comes to transportation and logistics in Indonesia, it is no fun. According to CBS News, Jakarta (capital of Indonesia) ranks number 10 in the list of cities with the worst traffic in the world. Can you imagine traffic worse than that in Los Angeles? And yet, Shopee offers options for instant delivery within 3 hours or same-day delivery, all at the cost of just 20,000 rupiah, or about $1.50 in USD. How does Shopee fulfill that in an environment not favorable for speed and efficiency?

Shopee partners with on-demand ride-hailing apps like Gojek and Grab to act as couriers between buyers and sellers. When an order is placed, Shopee sends the invoice to Gojek or Grab, which will then assign the invoice to a rider. By working with Gojek and Grab, Shopee is able to tap into their network of riders, which are constantly available across the nation. Notice that I wrote riders, not drivers — there's little chance that a driver can deliver an order within 3 hours in one of the worst traffic in the world. Riders on motorbikes, on the other hand, can maneuver their ways through heavily congested roads.

(Source: Google Image of Jakarta Traffic)

In addition, Shopee is also beginning to integrate its own logistics fleet, called Shopee Xpress. Shopee is also starting to hire their own riders as well. Further vertical expansion towards last-mile distribution will decrease Shopee's dependence on Gojek and Grab, making the company an Amazon-like e-commerce powerhouse in Southeast Asia. Given that Shopee's parent company is a public company, Shopee has better access to liquidity than local peers to execute on its growth and operational strategies.

(Source: Google Image of Shopee Xpress)

Risks

While Shopee seemed to be taking Indonesia by storm lately, there are still risks for the e-commerce giant. Most notably, the stiff competition in e-commerce is leading to a full-fledged price war as companies turn desperate to capture market share. Heavy sales discounts and oversized incentives for sellers may continue to deteriorate Shopee's economic potential. Although SE reported in Q3 that Adjusted EBITDA loss per order decreased by 48.1% year-on-year to $0.41, compared to $0.79 for the third quarter of 2019, the ongoing price war may continue to destroy shareholder value. The longer it goes, the more pain the company will experience. Take Uber (UBER) for example. Uber entered Southeast Asia in 2013 and ended up selling its operations to rival Grab in 2018 due to price competition in the region. That said, we can never rule out the possibility of Shopee Indonesia being in the same boat as Uber.

It is also important to note that other key players in the industry also have well-known backers that may inject additional liquidity in them. Tokopedia, for example, is backed by SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY), Sequoia, and Alibaba. Lazada is also backed by Alibaba. Gojek, on the other hand, is backed by Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and more recently Facebook (FB) and PayPal (PYPL). We cannot ignore the possibility of consolidations as well. I won't be surprised if local companies Tokopedia and Gojek merge together to take on Shopee. There's definitely a sense of pride and patriotism to support local companies than outsiders.

Finally, with its aggressive approach towards growth, Shopee may not be able to keep up with the pace of its growth. The costs of sales and operating expenses may grow faster than actual sales, leading to higher cash burn rates. As the company has yet to turn profitable, continued growth aggression may require SE to raise additional capital, which of course, will dilute shareholders.

Conclusion

What sets Shopee apart from its competitors is its vertically integrated business, unifying an online marketplace, strong marketing initiatives, e-wallet capabilities, and an efficient logistics system. These elements put together create an e-commerce powerhouse that is highly favored by both buyers and sellers, creating a powerful network effect that enables Shopee to capture significant market share.

More importantly, the role that e-commerce companies like Shopee (and Tokopedia, Gojek, and peers) played in the economy is monumental. When the pandemic hit, millions of people became unemployed and hundreds and thousands of businesses in Indonesia were forced to close down as a result. But the country was able to emerge on the other side with the help of companies like Shopee.

Micro-businesses leveraged digital tools more prominently than before, setting up stores in Shopee in an attempt to generate the income they desperately need. Suffice to say, business is booming as people turn to online shopping in the comfort of their homes. As a consequence, more jobs are created - riders for logistics, staff for micro-businesses, etc. - which revived the economy once again. We are not out of the woods yet - the economy is still shaky. But it is improving thanks to this digital revolution.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.