Genesco (GCO) came across a screen we ran where we were looking for companies trading under book value with bullish technicals. The apparel retailer's price to book ratio comes in just under 1 at present and the technical chart looks very attractive. We state this because shares have just broken out above their June highs. This means an ascending triangle drafted below may have been confirmed. Furthermore, the bullish volume we have seen in recent sessions is indicative of ascending triangles although Wednesday (25th) was a rough day for the stock. These patterns are invariably bullish irrespective of where they occur on the technical chart.

Since Genesco ends its fiscal year in January, the company reported its second quarter numbers at the start of September where a bottom-line loss of -$1.23 was reported. Furthermore, revenues of $391.22 million came in almost 20% below the same period of 12 months prior. These numbers were to be expected given the lockdowns. On the earnings call, it was quite evident that there remained a great deal of uncertainty regarding future operations. Obviously, if the rollout of the vaccine results in strong pent-up demand, Genesco with its strong store footprint should benefit meaningfully. One could say that the market (given the break-out) has already priced in the demand which is “expected” to show up in the numbers shortly.

However, it is the other side of the argument is what we are focusing on. Manufacturing companies, for example, have the benefit of dialling back production when demand is soft. Being nimble in an environment which we have at present has proven to be a distinct advantage for manufacturing companies. In retail, however, a lot of this “control” is essentially lost due to the high fixed cost nature of this business.

With respect to re-opening Genesco brand stores in the second quarter, workers had to be brought back and new procedures had to be put in place in order to be allowed to stay open. These measures cost time and money and essentially there are no guarantees that the respective store, for example, will be profitable going forward. Fortunately, the e-commerce channel compensated somewhat for the drop in store sales. We especially saw the bullish e-commerce trend in the company's Schuh's business as this segment grew its digital sales by almost 200% although elevated promotional activity was used here. Moreover, although the Journeys' business had a good start to the second quarter, the increase in Covid-19 cases resulted in reduced foot traffic which adversely impacted July's numbers in a big way. Gross margins dropped to 42.8% which is well below the 49% to 50% numbers Genesco enjoyed in previous years.

Source: Q2 Earnings Call Presentation

This is why we need to take analysts' expectations for next year with a pinch of salt. Consensus is predicting a huge jump from -$2.75 in earnings per share this year to $3.62 next year. These numbers are all predicated on the vaccine enabling society to return to something close to pre-pandemic levels. The president-elect Joe Biden has already stated that he will follow the science. Suffice it to say, the retail industry's fortunes can be expected to be choppy until a high percentage of population becomes vaccinated.

Therefore, based off the above pretence, the retailers who will be able to manage their balance sheets effectively will be the ones which should be able to survive and then thrive going forward. Inventory, for example, dropped 18% to $365 million in the second quarter whereas sales dropped 20% to hit $391 million. Although the cash-balance has been improved considerably to improve the quick ratio, Genesco's inventory levels are very high as a proportion of its sales (93%). This is essentially the problem Genesco faces. If lockdown-type conditions persist, the company can move this inventory through its operating stores and e-commerce channels. The problem it won’t be able to move as much as originally envisioned and increasing e-commerce sales will most likely mean lower margins also.

Therefore, to sum up, Genesco definitely presents opportunity (like many companies) in that the share price is coming off a very low base and earnings have the “potential” to explode next year. Genesco needs sustained economic activity more than other sectors as it has plenty of overhang inventory and limited profitability at present. Let's see what the third quarter brings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.