Relax, Rotate, Reflate

November has been an interesting month for financial markets around the world. The US Presidential election came and went, and with its passing, financial market uncertainty diminished. This change of administration is undeniably important, but its effect was overshadowed by the arrival of three vaccines for COVID-19. As I write (Thursday 26th), the S&P 500 Index is within 30 points of its all-time high, amid a chemical haze of pharmaceutical hope, whilst the VIX Index has tested its lowest level since February (20.8%). The Nasdaq Composite is also near to its peak, and the Russell 2000 Index (an index of smaller-capitalisation stocks) burst through its highs from February 2020, taking out its previous record set in September 2018. The chart below shows the one-year performance of the Russell 2000 versus the S&P 500 Index:

Source: Yahoo Finance, S&P, Russell

It is worth remembering that over the very long term, small caps have outperformed large caps; however, during the last decade, the rapid growth of index-tracking investments such as ETFs has undermined this dynamic. Investment flows are a powerful force. I wrote about this topic in June in an article titled "A Brave New World for Value Investing," in which I concluded:

Stock and corporate bond markets have regained much of their composure since late March. Central banks and governments have acted to ameliorate the effects of the global economic slowdown. As the dust begins to settle, the financial markets will adjust to a new environment, one in which value-based stock and bond market analysis will provide an essential aid to navigation.



The geopolitics of trade policy, already a source of tension before the pandemic struck, has been turbo-charged by the simultaneous supply and demand shocks and their impact on global supply chains. Supply chains will shorten and diversify. Robustness rather than efficiency will be the watch-word in the months and years ahead. This sea-change in the functioning of the world economy will not be without cost. It will appear in increased prices or reduced corporate profits. Value-based investment analysis will be the best guide in this brave new world.

To date, evidence of a return to Value Investing seems premature, Growth still dominates, and the structural acceleration of technology trends seems set to continue - one might say, "There is Value in that."

The vaccine news led to a rotation out of technology stocks, but this had more to do with profit-taking, and new "Tech" buyers quickly emerged. The rotation into small caps was also echoed among a number of out-of-favour sectors, such as Airlines and Energy. It was enough to prompt the creation of a new acronym - BEACHs - Booking, Entertainment, Airlines, Cruises and Hotels.

Source: Barchart.com, S&P

Above is the one-year performance of the 11 S&P 500 industry sectors. Information Technology remains the leader (+38%), with Energy bringing up the rear (-32%). However, the level of dispersion of returns is unusually high, which has presented an abundance of trading opportunities. The table below shows the one-, three- and six-month performance for an expanded selection of these sectors:

Source: TradingView

Beyond the US, news of the vaccines encouraged both European (IEUR) and emerging markets (EEM), but the latter, helped by the strong performance of Chinese stocks, have tracked the US quite closely throughout the year. It is Europe which has staged the stronger recovery of late, although it has yet to retest its February highs:

Source: Yahoo Finance, S&P, MSCI

In the aftermath of the US election, US bond yields have inched higher. From an all-time low of 32bp in March, 10yr yields tripled, testing 97bp in the wake of the Democrat win. Putting this in perspective, the pre-COVID-19 low was seen at 1.32% in July 2016. The current concern is partly about the "socialist" credentials of President-elect Biden, but the vaccine announcement, together with the prospect of a return to some semblance of normality, has also raised the spectre of a less-accommodative stance from the Fed. There was initial fear that they might "take away the punch-bowl" before the global economy gets back on its knees, let alone its feet. Governor Powell quickly dispelled bond market fears, and yields have since stabilised.

Longer term, these bond market concerns may be justified, as this infographic from the McKinsey Institute reveals that combined central bank and government fiscal stimulus in 2020 has utterly eclipsed the largesse witnessed in the wake of the 2008 crisis: -

Source: McKinsey

Bond watchers can probably rest easy. However, should the global economy stage the much vaunted "V"-shaped recovery economists predicted back in the spring, only a fraction of the fiscal stimulus will actually materialise. Nonetheless, prospects for mass vaccination, even in developed countries, remain some months away, and both monetary and fiscal spigots will continue to spew for the present.

On the topic of monetary policy, it is worth noting that the Federal Reserve previously employed "yield curve control," though it was not called by that name, back in April 1942, five months after the attack on Pearl Harbor. Under this arrangement, the Fed committed to peg T-Bills at 3/8th and implicitly cap long-dated T-Bonds at 2.5%. The aim was to stabilize the securities market and allow the government to engage in cheaper debt financing during the course of WWII. This arrangement only ended with the Treasury - Fed Accord of 1951 in response to a sharp peace-time resurgence in inflation. This chart shows the period from 1941 (when the US entered WWII) up to the middle of the Korean War:

Source: US BLS

I believe we will need to see several years of above-target inflation before the Fed feels confident in raising rates aggressively. The experience of Japan, where deflation has been lurking in the wings for decades, will inform Fed decision-making for the foreseeable future.

Returning to the present environment; away from the stock and bond markets, oil prices also basked in the reflected light shining from the end of the pandemic tunnel. West Texas Intermediate, which tested $33.64/bbl on the 2nd, reached $46.26/bbl on the 25th. The energy sector remains cautious, nonetheless, and even the recent resurgence has left oil prices more than $15/bbl lower than they were at the start of the year.

Looking ahead, the stock market may take a breather over the next few weeks. A vaccine is coming, but not immediately. US politics also remains in the spotlight - the Republicans currently hold 50 Senate seats to the Democrats' 48. If Democrats secure the two seats in Georgia, in the runoff election on 5th January, VP Elect Harris will be able to use her "tie-break" vote to carry motions, lending the Biden Presidency teeth and hastening the expansion of US fiscal policy.

The stock market has yet to make up its mind about whether Biden’s "new New Dealers" are a positive or a negative. Unemployment and underemployment numbers remain elevated as a result of the pandemic; and whilst bankruptcies are lower than at this time last year, the ending of the myriad schemes to prolong the existence of businesses will inevitably see those numbers rise sharply. Does the stock market benefit more from the fiscal spigot than the tax increase? This is a question which will be mulled, chewed and worried over until long after Biden’s inauguration on January 20th.

Meanwhile the trend accelerations in technology, which I discussed in an article titled "The prospects for Emerging and Frontier Markets in the post-Covid environment" earlier this month, continue. The chart below shows how information industries have been transforming the makeup of global trade ever since the Great Financial Crisis:

Source: ECIPE, OECD, TiVA, Erik van der Marel

Manufacturing trade is in retreat, and trade in digital services is accelerating. The chart above stops at 2015. When we have the data to incorporate the period of the current pandemic, I expect the pace of growth in information industries to have gain even greater momentum.

Back in 1987, MIT economist and Nobel Laureate Robert Solow observed that the computer age was everywhere except for the productivity statistics. During the 1990s, technology productivity growth was finally observed, but the past decade has seen a string of disappointing productivity growth statistics - yet, they have coincided with digitisation transforming vast swathes of the global economy. Perhaps the next decade will see the fruit of these labours. I believe we can look forward to significant productivity improvements in the coming years. Stock prices, however, are forward-looking. The valuations may seem extended, but this may be entirely justified if technology ushers in a new golden age.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.