A Dividend Cornucopia Of 39 November Kiplinger/Analyst Favorites

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five of 10 top yield Kiplinger/Analyst Dividend Favorite stocks showed 15.14% more net gain than from $5k invested in all 10. Little (lower-priced) stocks solidly led the 'Kiplinger/Analyst Favorites' pack this month.

The prices of 12 of these 39 Analyst and Kiplinger Favorites (listed by yield) made the possibility of owning productive dividend shares from this collection more viable for first-time investors.

The top 10 Kiplinger/Analyst Dividend Favorite stocks boasted net gains from 12.68% to 36.05% from O, C, MPC, EXC, EOG, FANG, WMB CVS, EPD, and NRG. Energy ruled the top tier.

These 39 stocks ranged from 1.42% to 8.74% in annual yield and ranged from 0.13% to 33.33% in one-year price target upsides per brokers 11/25/20.

In October and July, Kiplinger Today listed Analyst and Kiplinger favorite dividend stocks. Analyst October favorites numbered 25, plus 15 from Kiplinger, with one repeated left 39 total.

Foreword

This article is based on two Kiplinger investing articles, aimed at identifying the Wall Street and Kiplinger favorite dividend stocks.

The Kiplinger Dividend 15, by Ryan Ermey, published 7/6/20, "We divided these payers into three categories: stocks with a long history of stable dividends, stocks with the potential for rapid growth in their payouts, and high yielders."

25 Dividend Stocks the Analysts Love the Most, by Dan Burrows published 10/14/20, "To find analysts' favorite dividend stocks, we scoured the S&P 500 for dividend stocks with yields of more than 3%, excluding a number of extremely high yielders because of excessive risk. (Sometimes, a too-high yield can be a warning sign that a stock is in deep trouble.)"

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis, this collection of Kiplinger/Analyst Favorite Dividend Dogs are perfect for the dogcatcher process. Below are the November 25 data for 39 dividend stocks.

The prices of 12 of these 39 Analyst and Kiplinger Favorites (listed by yield) made the possibility of owning productive dividend shares from this collection more viable for first-time investors. Those 12 are EPD, WMB, VLO, MPC, PSX, CFG, FITB, ETX, NRG, BKR, NI, and DVN. They all live up to the ideal of having their annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed their single share prices. Many investors see this condition as a buy signal.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 12.68% To 36.05% Net Gains For 10 Top Kiplinger/Analyst Favorite Dividend Dogs To November 2021

Four of 10 top analyst and Kiplinger favorite dividend stocks by yield were among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these October dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 40% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1k invested in each of the highest-yielding stocks plus their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. 10 probable profit-generating trades projected to November 25, 2021 were:

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) was projected to net $360.53, based on dividends, plus a median on the target price estimates from nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 7% over the market as a whole.

Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) was projected to net $280.74 based on the median of target price estimates from 35 analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 35% greater than the market as a whole.

CVS Health Corp. (CVS) was projected to net $239.47, based on the median of estimates from 28 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 31% less than the market as a whole.

Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was projected to net $206.48, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from 24 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 75% more than the market as a whole.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) was projected to net $203.88 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from 33 brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 129% greater than the market as a whole.

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) was projected to net $163.58, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 31 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 95% greater than the market as a whole.

Exelon Corp. (EXC) was projected to net $153.63, based on the median of target price estimates from 19 analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 80% less than the market as a whole.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) was projected to net $563.01, based on the median of target estimates from 16 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 114% more than the market as a whole.

Citigroup Inc. (C) was projected to net $128.15, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from 25 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 81% greater than the market as a whole.

Realty Income Corp. (O) was projected to net $126.81, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 19 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 35% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 20.04% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these 10 stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk/volatility 39% more than the market as a whole.

Source: wellnesspetfood.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

39 Kiplinger/Analyst Favorite Dividend Stocks Per November 25 Target Gains

39 Stocks Per October 22 Yield Data

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top Kiplinger/Analyst Favorite Dividend Stocks By Yield

Top 10 Kiplinger/Analyst Favorite Dividend stocks by yield represented five of 11 Morningstar sectors. The first six places went to energy representatives, Enterprise Products Partners LP [1], Williams Companies Inc. [2], Valero Energy Corp. [3], Chevron Corp. (CVX) [4], Marathon Petroleum Corp. [5], Phillips 66 (PSX) [6].

Seventh place went to a healthcare company, AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) [7], and eighth place was claimed by a financial services sector representative, Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) [8].

To complete the Kiplinger/Analyst Favorite Dividend top 10 by yield field for November, a real estate company placed ninth, Realty Income Corp. [9], and a communication services sector representative placed tenth, Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) [10].

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top 10 Kiplinger/Analyst Favorite Dividend Stocks Showed 9.79%-33.33% Upsides While (31) Three Downsiders Emerged November 25

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, median analyst target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 15.14% Advantage For Five Highest Yield, Lowest Priced of 10 Kiplinger/Analyst Favorite Dividend Stocks To November 2021

10 top Kiplinger/Analyst Favorite Dividend Special stocks were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend / price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top 10 Kiplinger Dividend Special stocks screened 11/25/20, showing the highest dividend yields, represented five of 11 stocks in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted Five Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Outstanding Dividend Stocks (32) Delivering 14.44% Vs. (33) 12.54% Net Gains by All 10 Come November 2021

Source: YCharts.com

$5k invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 Kiplinger /Analyst Favorite Dividend kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 15.14% more gain than $5k invested as $.5k in all 10. The very lowest-priced selection, Enterprise Products Partners LP, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 28.07%

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield Kiplinger/Analyst Favorite Dividend Dogs as of November 25 were: Enterprise Products Partners LP, Williams Companies Inc., Citizens Financial Group Inc., Marathon Petroleum Corp., and Valero Energy Corp, with prices ranging from $20.36 to $56.43.

Five higher-priced Kiplinger/Analyst Favorite Dividend Dogs as of November 25 were: Verizon Communications Inc., Realty Income Corp., Phillips 66, Chevron Corp., and AbbVie Inc., whose prices ranged from $60.41 to $104.20.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Afterword

This article features 39 Kiplinger/Analyst Favorite Dividend Stocks. The article focuses on the top 30 so a quarter the original list of companies is neglected. Therefore, below is the complete list of 39 stocks grouped by author and including the analyst rankings from 1 (strong buy) to 5 (strong sell). Anything over 2.5 is considered a buy recommendation.

Sources: Kiplinger.com,YCharts.com

If somehow you missed the suggestion of which stocks are ripe for picking at the start of this article, here is a reprise of the list at the end:

Those 12 are EPD, WMB, VLO, MPC, PSX, CFG, FITB, ETX, NRG, BKR, NI, and DVN. They all live up to the ideal of having their annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed their single share prices. Many investors see this condition as a buy signal.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com, YCharts.com, finance.yahoo.com, analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo: wellnesspetfood.com

