Investors in equipment stocks need to ascertain whether changes in revenue share are due to customer cutbacks or equipment deficiencies.

Fab equipment spend in 2020 was enhanced from pull-ins of sales into China and Taiwan, with 3Q QoQ increases of 22.5% and 36.2%, respectively.

Applied Materials will regain its top ranking in the semiconductor equipment market in 2020 from ASML.

Background of Semiconductor Processing

Advanced nodes cost billions of dollars to develop and require capital-intensive 300-mm fabs that also cost billions. I estimate that a chip at the 3nm node costs $1 billion to design and requires as many as 1,000 steps to produce.

Fabs are designed to maintain a consistent flow of wafers in and out of equipment in terms of wafers per hour, and the cycle time (time to completely process a wafer) increases with each technology node due to the increased mask layers. For example, a 10nm device has 60 mask layers and has a cycle time of 60 days, while a 7nm device utilizes 80 mask layers and the cycle time is 80 days. A rule of thumb is it takes about 1 day to process one mask layer.

EUV systems were first deployed at the 7nm node and will likely continue to ramp up volume in 5nm/3nm nodes going forward. TSMC (NYSE:TSM) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) were the first companies to adopt EUV in 7nm+ process, in late-2018 and early-2019. cycle times are still increasing amid the shift towards more multiple patterning steps using DUV immersion lithography.

TSMC is increasingly using EUV because it offers a 15% cost reduction due to a reduction in the number of layers needed to make a chip, from 80 DUV layers for 7nm to 59 DUV layers and 6 EUV layers for 7nm+. Further, I expect that the number of layers for 5nm+ has increased to 15 EUV layers.

Semiconductor equipment manufacturers continue to spend research and development money on new production systems focusing on advanced features with the ability to make chips at the latest technology node. But if a problem arises on a single process step by a single piece of equipment, the yield would drop, the chip would not perform to specs, and the fab could incur a significant financial loss.

Best of Breed Equipment

With so much at stake, semiconductor manufacturers go through a rigorous evaluation of semiconductor equipment when moving to a new node (if more capacity is needed at the same node, they just buy more of the same equipment already installed and running). Thus, equipment that is considered the “best of breed” is purchased. This means several things:

The winner will generate revenue and thereby increased market share versus competitors

Although evaluation factors vary by semiconductor manufacturers, a superior system will generate more shares from other semiconductor manufacturers

The need for future purchases to increase capacity means additional purchases of the same equipment

Equipment Growth 2020 vs. 2019

In 2019, Applied Materials (AMAT) dropped to the number two position in global semiconductor equipment, which I discussed in a November 27, 2019, Seeking Alpha article entitled “ASML Will Overtake Applied Materials As Semiconductor Equipment Leader In 2019.”

Chart 1 shows that of the top six equipment companies, AMAT’s revenues grew 29.1% YoY for the first nine months of 2020 compared to 2019. With that growth surge, AMAT will overtake ASML and reclaim the top spot for 2020.

Chart 1

Revenue growth YoY for all companies for the entire CY2019 shown in Chart 2 is vastly different, with most companies exhibiting negative growth for the year, as fab spending dropped 7.5%.

In Chart 2, I show two bars for KLA (KLAC), with and without (organic growth) its acquisition of Orbotech. I also show two bars for AMAT, as reported and “reprofiling” $331 million in revenue taken from 2018 put into 2019.

Chart 2

Changing Market Shares 2012-2019

Charts 1 and 2 show that market shares and ranking can change quickly. This often happens if a major customer of the equipment supplier cuts back on capex spend. In 2019, global capex spend dropped 6.5%, with several companies reducing capex spend including memory companies Samsung Electronics (-21%), SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL) (-18%), Micron (MU) (-12%), and Nanya (-75%).

Market share changes from one year to the next do not necessarily mean that the trend will continue, and that capex spend from memory customers in 2019 dropped significantly from the previous year due to oversupply in the sector is a good illustration. Thus, a semi cap with high exposure to memory would be negatively impacted in 2019.

However, much of the time this issue translates to best of breed as discussed above. This is why it is important for investors to understand the undercurrents behind a company’s underperformance, and why it is important for readers to continue reading my articles and subscribe to my Semiconductor Deep Dive newsletter.

This section shows rankings of the top 3 equipment suppliers in nine equipment sectors. It illustrates that once an equipment supplier loses ranking and hence market share, it usually doesn’t recover.

Etch

Table 1 shows market rank for dielectric etch systems. Tokyo Electron (OTCPK:TOELY) has been in the #1 position since 2012 followed by Lam Research (LRCX). However, Applied Materials, which was ranked #3 in 2012 lost share to China’s Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment (AMEC) (in 2014), which maintained that ranking in 2019. In other words, AMAT lost share and never regained it.

This sector exhibited a strong CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 16.4% between 2012 and 2019. All data in these tables came from The Information Network’s report entitled “Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Forecast, Market Share.”

Table 2 shows market rank for conductive etch systems. LRCX maintained the #1 rank between the period of this analysis. AMAT was #3 in 2012, but jumped to #2 (in 2013) and never relinquished that position in 2019.

This sector exhibited a strong CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 16.3% between 2012 and 2019.

Table 3 shows plasma strip system vendor rankings. LRCX was #3 in 2012 but jumped to $1 in 2016 and maintained that position in2019. #1 Mattson in 2012 dropped out of the rankings in 2016 when it was acquired by Beijing's E-Town Capital and never recovered. Korea’s PSK was ranked #2 in 2016 but lost share to Hitachi High-Technologies and Ulvac in 2019 when its share dropped significantly.

Clean

In the wafer clean market, Japan’s Screen Semiconductor maintained its #1 ranking in this period, as shown in Table 4. But #2 SEMES in 2012 and 2016 lost share to Tokyo Electron and LRCX, dropping out of the rankings in 2019.

Table 5 shows wet station systems ranking. Japan’s Screen Semiconductor and TOELY maintained #1 and #2 rankings, but Korea’s KC Tech lost share to China’s Naura (in 2018), which continued at the #3 position in 2019.

Deposition

In the deposition market, Korea’s Jusung Engineering lost its #3 ranking to LRCX in 2017 and never regained it in the ALD (atomic layer deposition) sector (Table 6). This sector exhibited the strongest growth in this time frame with an 18.1% CAGR.

Table 7 shows PVD rankings. Canon Anelva was #2 in 2012 but lost share in 2013, Orelikon in 2014 (which was acquired by Evatec in 2014). The company never recovered its ranking.

Table 8 shows rankings for MOCVD, primarily used for LED layers. Veeco (VECO) held the #1 ranking in 2012 but through a series of flops dropped to #2 in 2016 and #3 in 2019.

RTP/Oxidation

Table 9 shows again that VECO was #2 in 2012 and dropped to #3 in 2016 and out of the rankings in 2019.

Investor Takeaway

Applied Materials is geared to reclaim its number 1 ranking in the semiconductor equipment market after losing its lead to ASML in 2019. Capex spend cuts by Samsung were largely responsible for AMAT’s share loss. In FY2019 (ending October 2019), Samsung’s capex spend, which accounts for 25% of all spend, dropped 21%, from $22.6 billion in 2018 to $17.8 billion in 2019. Note that capex includes equipment and facilities in an approximate 50%:50% ratio. Samsung’s share of AMAT’s revenues dropped from 13% in 2018 to less than 10% in 2019 as a result.

However, Chart 3 shows that AMAT has indeed had a long-term trend of flat to down market share of the global equipment market between 2015 and 2020, as shown by the trendline. The company exhibited significant drop in share between 2017 and 2018, recovering slightly in 2019 due to the reprofiling of $331 in revenues from 2018 into 2019. So, 2020 was the first year of positive, unadulterated revenue growth for the company since 2016.

There are two important issues:

In 2020, there was a pull-in of equipment revenues into China by companies, primarily by foundry SMIC (OTCQX:SMICY), as a prelude to U.S. Government sanctions blocking equipment into the country starting September 15. Equipment sold to China increased QoQ in Q3 by 22.5%.

The anticipated embargo of equipment into China and the move by Intel (INTC) to have Taiwan’s TSMC make its 7nm chips resulted in equipment pull-ins into Taiwan. Equipment sold to Taiwan increased QoQ in Q3 by 36.2%.

Therefore, investors need to continue to monitor AMAT revenues and revenue share in 2021.

Chart 3

Investors need to factor in a variety of factors such as customers and capex spend, to determine whether there is a long-term trend in underperformance, which could signify a technology undercurrent for the company, or a customer-based problem.

