Earnings Analysis

Is A Recovery In Corporate Earnings On The Horizon?

by: TD Wealth
Summary

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the corporate earnings downturn in the first half of the year, especially for sectors like airlines, hospitality, and energy.

But with a potential vaccine on the horizon, the corporate profit outlook may not be all doom and gloom.

Anthony Okolie speaks with Damian Fernandes, Portfolio Manager at TD Asset Management.

