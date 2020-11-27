Is A Recovery In Corporate Earnings On The Horizon?
The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the corporate earnings downturn in the first half of the year, especially for sectors like airlines, hospitality, and energy.
But with a potential vaccine on the horizon, the corporate profit outlook may not be all doom and gloom.
Anthony Okolie speaks with Damian Fernandes, Portfolio Manager at TD Asset Management.
The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the corporate earnings downturn in the first half of the year, especially for sectors like airlines, hospitality, and energy. But with a potential vaccine on the horizon, the corporate profit outlook may not be all doom and gloom. Anthony Okolie speaks with Damian Fernandes, Portfolio Manager at TD Asset Management.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.