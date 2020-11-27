Tracking Alex Roepers' Atlantic Investment Management Portfolio - Q3 2020 Update

The top three positions are O-I Glass, DXC Technology, and WestRock, and they add up to ~55% of the portfolio.

Alex Roepers added Ralph Lauren and substantially increased W. R. Grace and Edgewell Personal Care. They also dropped the large stake in Axalta Coating during the quarter.

Atlantic Investment Management's 13F portfolio value increased from $204M to $234M. The number of positions decreased from 9 to 8.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Alex Roepers' 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Roepers' regulatory 13F Form filed on 11/16/2020. Please visit our Tracking Alex Roepers' Atlantic Investment Management Portfolio article for an idea on his investment philosophy and our last update for the fund's moves during Q2 2020.

This quarter, Roepers' 13F portfolio value increased ~15% from $204M to $234M. The number of holdings decreased from 9 to 8. The top three holdings are at ~55% while the top five are at ~77% of the 13F assets: O-I Glass (NYSE:OI), DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC), Westrock Company (NYSE:WRK), Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR), and W. R. Grace (NYSE:GRA).

Atlantic Investment Management's annualized returns since the flagship fund's inception in 1992 thru 2017 was impressive at ~16%. Last three years, the fund has underperformed the S&P 500 Index. To know more about activist investing, check out Deep Value: Why Activist Investors and Other Contrarians Battle for Control of Losing Corporations.

Note: In an interview this March, Roepers disclosed that his firm is short Tesla (TSLA). Also, they were long several mid-sized businesses in Europe: Atos SE (OTCPK:AEXAY) of France, G4S (OTCPK:GFSZY) of UK, Continental AG (OTCPK:CTTAY) of Germany, Prysmian Group (OTCPK:PRYMY) of Italy, and Solvay SA (OTCQX:SVYSF) of Belgium.

New Stakes:

Ralph Lauren (RL): RL is a large ~9% of the portfolio position purchased this quarter at prices between ~$65 and ~$81 and the stock currently trades at ~$88.

Stake Disposals:

Axalta Coating (AXTA): AXTA was a large (top five) 13.10% of the portfolio stake established in Q1 2020 at prices between $13.67 and $31. Last quarter saw a ~120% stake increase at prices between $15.50 and $25.20. The entire position was disposed during the quarter at prices between ~$21.50 and ~$25.50. The stock currently trades at $28.79.

Note: part of their original bullish thesis was a likely buyout as there was significant interest when the business was put up for sale last year.

Nomad Foods (NOMD): The very small 0.32% NOMD stake was established in Q4 2019. Last two quarters had seen a ~75% reduction and the remaining stake was disposed this quarter.

Stake Increases:

DXC Technology (DXC): DXC is a large (top three) ~17% of the portfolio stake established in Q4 2018 at prices between $50 and $94. There was a ~130% stake increase in Q3 2019 at prices between $29.50 and $57. Q1 2020 saw another ~80% stake increase at prices between $9.31 and $37.50. There was a ~23% selling last quarter at prices between $11.65 and $19.55. That was followed by a ~11% stake increase this quarter. The stock currently trades at $23.56.

Note: In a March interview, Roepers said he expects DXC to trade above $30 per share within a few months.

W. R. Grace (GRA): The large ~11% stake was built last quarter at prices between $33.75 and $58.50 and the stock currently trades at $55.61. This quarter saw a ~85% stake increase at prices between $39.50 and $52.

Edgewell Personal Care (EPC): EPC is a large 10.44% of the portfolio position purchased last quarter at prices between $23.25 and $32.75. The stake was doubled during the quarter at prices between $26.50 and $32. It is now at $36.50.

Stake Decreases:

O-I Glass (OI) previously Owens Illinois: OI is Roepers' largest position at ~22% of the 13F portfolio. It is a very long-term stake. In 2008, the position was minutely small and was built to 11.2M shares by 2012 through consistent buying. It was sold down by ~40% the following year but was rebuilt to 12.2M shares in 2014 at prices between $24 and $35. Recent activity follows: Q2 to Q4 2019 had seen a ~85% stake increase at prices between $8.50 and $20. Last two quarters had seen a ~35% selling at prices between $4.65 and $14.85. The stock currently trades at $12.45. This quarter also saw a ~7% trimming.

Note: In an April interview, Roepers said he expects OI to earn $2 per share in 2021.

WestRock Co. (WRK): The large (top three) ~17% WRK position was built in Q4 2019 at prices between $33.50 and $43.25. Q1 2020 saw a ~17% selling while last quarter there was a two-thirds increase at prices between $24 and $34. The stock is currently at $44.06. This quarter saw a ~4% trimming.

Note: In an April interview, Roepers said he has a 12-to-18-month price target of $42 for WestRock based on 8x EV-to-EBITDA multiple.

Univar Solutions (UNVR): The large (top five) ~11% of the portfolio stake in UNVR was established last quarter at prices between $9.60 and $18.15 and the stock currently trades at $18.30. There was marginal trimming this quarter.

Kept Steady:

Eastman Chemical (EMN): EMN was a large stake established in Q4 2015 at prices between $65 and $74. The position was since sold down. Recent activity follows: It was rebuilt in Q1 2019 at prices between $71 and $85. H2 2019 had seen a ~45% selling at prices between $61.50 and $83.90. That was followed by another ~75% selling in Q1 2020 at prices between $38 and $79. The stock is now at ~$100 and the stake is at 3.33% of the portfolio.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Roepers' 13F stock holdings in Q3 2020:

