We recommend investors to not chase the stock and wait for a margin of safety before investing in the company.

The market is putting a lot of emphasis on what a vaccine would represent to the business, but we believe expectations are a bit too optimistic.

While the stock price has appreciated in value, we believe the business fundamentals do not reflect the same type of improvement.

News of a COVID vaccine had a positive impact on Caleres, Inc.'s (CAL) market value. The market is putting a lot of emphasis on what a vaccine would represent to the business, but we believe expectations are a bit too optimistic. The company is expected to report full-year sales of $2.1 billion at its fiscal year-end (FY ends in January), with analysts projecting a 27% rebound in sales for 2021, or an increase of approximately $500 million. Considering the changing competitive landscape, we believe a 27% expected rebound in sales to be a herculean task, which depends mostly on the recovery of Caleres’ Brand Portfolio, which is down 37% so far in the 9-month period.

While the stock price has appreciated in value, we believe the business fundamentals do not reflect the same type of improvement, or at least not enough to justify a 45% increase in market value. Famous Footwear sales are expected to be down 10% to 15%, while sales in the Brand Portfolio are expected to be down 25% to 30% in Q4.

Although the company trades at 8x forward earnings, thus appearing cheap on paper, we have our doubts about the recovery of the Brand Portfolio, and therefore the projected EPS of $1.64. We recommend investors to not chase the stock and wait for a margin of safety before investing in the company. We remain neutral on Caleres.

Third quarter highlights

While Caleres beat analyst’s expectations on both its top and bottom line, third quarter consolidated sales were $646 million, down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis, showing the continuous impact of the pandemic.

On a segment basis, Famous Footwear sales improved 12% sequentially from Q2 but were down 12% year-over-year to $392 million for the quarter. Management mentioned a $6 million headwind to revenues due to remaining store closures, civil unrest, and weather-related issues. E-commerce sales still show continued strength (albeit at a slower pace compared to the triple-digit growth rates seen in the early quarters) growing 48% year-over-year, increasing penetration to 17% of Famous Footwear sales compared to the prior-year period.

The sales cadence at Famous Footwear has been choppy, to say the least, with August sales down double digits, followed by a double-digit increase in September, and ending the quarter with October sales down single digits. With management guiding for Famous Footwear down 10% to 15% for Q4, the segment is not out of troubled waters yet.

Caleres’s Brand Portfolio showed a 45% sequential improvement from Q2, but still down 26% on a year-over-year basis. That said, the segment managed to report a positive operating income of $7.3 million during the quarter due to cost control initiatives. The segment ended the quarter with inventories down 36% from last year’s levels. Approximately 37% of total sales in the Brand Portfolio is still represented by the Boots category, highlighting a significant exposure in an off-trend style. Management expects fourth quarter sales in a range of down 25% to 30%.

Winding down Naturalizer

The highlight of the quarter came from the winding down of Naturalizer’s retail brand stores as part of the company’s strategy to optimize its store footprint. Management has the goal to exit all stores by the end of its fiscal year, which at the end of 2019 accounted for approximately 139 stores out of a total 1,177 for the whole company.

As part of the restructuring, the company is expected to incur approximately $20 million to $25 million in pre-tax charges. It is important to note, however, that the company is keeping the e-commerce side of the business, of which they plan to expand by reinvesting some of the cost savings from not having to operate the retail stores.

In total, the company expects to realize pre-tax annual cost savings of $10 million to $12 million, which could translate to approximately $0.20 in after-tax EPS. The expected cost savings might already be reflected in the current share price, assuming the market would value the expected savings at an earnings multiple of 8x, adding approximately $1.60 to Caleres’s share price.

Why we are cautious about analyst’s sales expectations

As previously mentioned, analysts are expecting a sales rebound of 27% for fiscal 2021, to $2.6 billion. While the expected sales number still represents a significant decline pre-COVID levels (the company did $2.9 billion in sales in 2019), we believe estimates might be a bit optimistic given current sales trends, especially in the Brand Portfolio segment.

To reach incremental sales of $500 million (from $2.1 billion expected 2020 sales to $2.6 billion in 2021), most of the weight would rely on the rebound of the Brand Portfolio, as there is only so much Famous Footwear can do to improve performance. For example, with the guidance of sales down 10% to 15% for Famous Footwear in Q4, sales are expected to be $352 million at the mid-point, with total year sales for the segment to be approximately $1.3 billion, compared to $1.6 billion in 2019.

For Famous Footwear to reach pre-COVID sales, it would need a rebound of 25%. For the Brand’s Portfolio, the scenario gets a bit more complicated. For example, with expected revenues down 27% at the mid-point for Q4, (assuming Famous Footwear can reach pre-COVID levels and therefore increasing sales by $300 million), sales in the Brand Portfolio would need to increase by 22% to achieve $200 million in incremental sales, thus reaching analysts' sales target for '21.

That said, the competitive landscape is changing, and e-commerce adoption has accelerated. From an investor presentation, the company shows total e-commerce penetration at 28% of sales. If we subtract the 17% of e-commerce penetration at Famous Footwear, then we can assume 11% of e-commerce sales comes from wholesale partner’s accounts, mostly related to the Brand’s Portfolio.

If e-commerce continues to increase its penetration, then we could continue to see a decline in brick-and-mortar stores, thus reducing the need to fill them with inventories. We have seen this take place with management’s own actions with the winding down of Naturalizer. We argue the same could happen with its wholesale partners. If so, then the recovery in sales for Caleres’s Brand Portfolio might take longer than expected:

It's again a little early to talk to too much about 2021, but clearly, consumer behavior has shifted dramatically to consumers being very comfortable to purchase online. We do not see that changing. We see that penetration of our business continuing to grow at a pretty rapid rate. – Q3 call

The Bottom Line

While we have been bullish before, we believe the value gap and margin of safety are not big enough to justify an investment in Caleres. The recent increase in its share price is not justified by improved business performance, which in our opinion, still looks cloudy. Investors should avoid chasing the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.