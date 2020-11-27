This article provides the history for this valuation metric, discusses some of the drivers for its recent high, and discusses potential implications for Seeking Alpha readers.

Most investors are aware that the S&P 500 hit a new all-time high on Tuesday, but fewer may know that a common valuation metric also hit a historic extreme.

On Black Friday in the United States, one of the biggest shopping days of the year, it is common for the public's attention to shift to sales. In this article, we will not be discussing discounted merchandise, but rather the total sales for the S&P 500 (SPY). This broad market index is trading at the highest multiple of its sales in at least 30 years.

In the graph below, I have depicted the price-to-sales ratio of the S&P 500 for the longest available dataset from Bloomberg, which dates back to January 1990.

Source: Standard and Poor's; Bloomberg

At Tuesday's all-time high, the index was trading at 2.69 times trailing twelve-month sales, the highest multiple in this three-decade dataset. Prior to the recent new highs, the highest multiple was on March 23rd, 2000 at 2.36x. The next day, March 24th, 2000, the S&P 500 hit its cycle high, a level it would not reach again for more than seven years!

With the price-to-sales ratio at all-time highs once again, investors should at least be asking themselves whether markets are at their highs. There are a couple of other factors to consider when making this historic comparison.

Interest Rates

One of the most oft-cited drivers of today's high equity multiples is the current level of interest rates. When the price-to-sales ratio was hitting its previous peak in March of 2000, the 10-year Treasury yield was 6.08%. Today it is a scant 0.88%. If the index level is the present value of future earnings, sales, or cash flow of its constituents, then low interest rates should increase current price levels. Very low bond yields also may increase the demand for, and ultimate price level of, stocks, which look relatively more attractive given low potential earnings from bonds.

Post-Recession Sales Rebound

The stock market continuously refreshes prices based on the market's estimate of what will happen in the future. The price-to-sales ratio is based in part on sales that happened in the past. Current price-to-sales ratios include the reduction from the economic disruption of the pandemic. While this reduction in sales was actually less at its peak than the Great Recession or the bursting of the Tech Bubble, there is a reasonable expectation that sales should rebound post-vaccine. The elevated price-to-sales ratio could see rosier forward expectations pricing into the numerator and the negative impact of the recession persisting in the denominator.

Index Composition Shift

It is perhaps unsurprising that the last time the price-to-sales ratio was hitting its peak was at the height of the tech bubble. Tech has led again in 2020 in the e-commerce/remote work-driven economy that emanated from the pandemic. While the broad index is trading at nearly 2.7x trailing sales, the Tech sector, which makes up 27% of the index, is trading at 6.4x. The tech sector is currently at its highest index weight since 2000, when the sector went on a three-year losing streak.

Even this high sector weight may understate Tech's influence. Amazon (AMZN), 4.5% of the S&P 500, is classified in Consumer Discretionary. Alphabet (GOOGL) at 3.5% of the index and Facebook (FB) at 2.2% are classified in Communications. Those three companies trade at 4.6x, 7.0x and 10.0x trailing sales. Re-classifying these companies to Tech would make that sector's weight much higher than any previous period for the S&P 500. High weights to high multiple tech and tech-like stocks are certainly influencing the price-to-sales ratio of the broad market.

Summary

The last time the S&P 500 put in a price-to-sales high of this magnitude, the index was on its way to its first three-year losing streak since the beginning of World War II. While the price-to-sales ratio is historically elevated, I am not ringing alarm bells on overall market valuations. This year has been a strange one, and while some of the gains from the ultimate economic recovery have been pulled forward, there are better times ahead for the economy and markets.

This article may again highlight that certain parts of the market, notably the megacap tech leaders, do appear rich and could lag on a relative basis as the economic recovery broadens. I hope this article gives Seeking Alpha readers another lens to put current valuations in a historical context, and provides some counterpoints to consider when evaluating the current historic high for this price-to-sales metric.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.