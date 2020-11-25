Ever since going public in 2018 at $9 per share, Viomi (NASDAQ:VIOT) has failed to capture investors' favor. The Chinese company - a leading Internet of Things (IoT) device maker and vendor of smart appliances - has seen strong growth over the past few years, though its stock has gone virtually nowhere.

Viomi just reported third quarter results, and despite beating Wall Street's estimates, shares fell 7% - taking the company's year-to-date losses to roughly 30%.

In my view, the fresh tumble in Viomi shares gives investors an opportunity to re-assess the bullish case in this stock. In particular, with U.S. stocks heating up to new all-time highs, Viomi gives investors a chance for exposure to growth and economic rebound overseas.

I see several key pillars behind the bullish thesis for Viomi:

Explosion of the middle class in China. As more and more of China's population pushes into the middle class and the urban ecosystem thanks to the massive explosion in the economy, Viomi's products have an increasingly large market in their home base - not to mention expansion potential overseas.

Viomi's products run across several categories, giving the company plenty of room to pursue growth by adding products. Smart vacuum cleaners, heating and air units, AI-powered refrigerators, and intelligent washing machines - Viomi's catalogue is wide, and gives the company broad growth opportunities. This also gives Viomi the opportunity to cross-sell products into its customer base. A growing share of Viomi's customers own two or more of the company's products.

Strong growth. Though Viomi's scale has put the company in deceleration mode, the company is currently still growing at a ~30% y/y pace

Profitable. And unlike many other high-growth technology companies (least of all in the hardware space, where early-stage companies are still far from breakeven), Viomi is actually profitable from a standard IFRS perspective.

In spite of these strengths, Viomi's year-to-date losses have diminished the stock's market cap. At current share prices just shy of $6, Viomi trades at a dollar-based market cap of just $399.6 million, putting the company firmly in small-cap territory. After netting off the $140.7 million of cash on its balance sheet, Viomi's enterprise value is just $258.9 million. For next year, Wall Street has a dollar-based revenue consensus of $1.10 billion (data from Yahoo Finance) in revenue, representing 17% y/y growth - putting Viomi's current valuation at just a fraction (0.2x EV/FY21 revenue) of its outer-year revenue, below where most other hardware stocks trade.

Note as well that Wall Street has a $0.69 EPS consensus, meaning that Viomi trades at a cheap 8.4x forward P/E. While it's undeniable that investing in Chinese stocks with a limited track record carries some risk (especially after fallouts like Luckin Coffee this year; though nothing so far has suggested similar issues at Viomi), I think the stock is cheap enough to take a small chance on.

Q3 download

Let's now take a look at Viomi's latest quarterly results in greater detail and assess where the fundamentals of the business are at. The Q3 earnings highlights are shown in the snapshot below:

Figure 1. Viomi Q3 results

Source: Viomi Q3 earnings deck

Despite no longer growing at a ~2x pace as it was immediately post-IPO, it's not wrong to still consider Viomi a high-growth stock. Viomi's Q3 revenue grew at a 39% y/y pace to ¥1.49 billion, or $219.0 million on a dollar basis - beating Wall Street's expectations of $210.2 million, or +33% y/y, by a solid six-point margin.

Viomi has been successful at continuing to expand its penetration of households in its home market. As shown in the slide below, by the end of Q3, the company has amassed 4.6 million in total users, up 77% from the prior year - and needless to say, this is still just a small fraction of the overall population in China alone.

Figure 2. Viomi user penetration

Source: Viomi Q3 earnings deck

Another thing that Viomi's broad product portfolio has helped with, as previously mentioned, is cross-selling. As the chart denotes, now 19.5% of Viomi's users own two or more of its products - up 240bps from last year. New products introduced recently include a washing machine called EyeBot that can detect water quality, an AI-powered washer-dryer combo, dust sweeper robots called Alpha, and new at-home routers.

Sweeper robots, in particular, are becoming an increasingly critical piece of Viomi's IoT portfolio. Per CFO Shun Jiang's remarks on the Q3 earnings call:

Third quarter sales from high margin Viomi branded sweeper robots, which we expect to be a key growth driver going forward demonstrated multi fold increases, both on a year-over-year, as well as quarter-over-quarter basis, and represented around 45% of overall revenues in the quarter."

Another positive note from management: Though this happened after the close of Q3, Viomi enjoyed a record-setting day of sales on the annual 11/11 "Singles Day" shopping holiday - a national shopping event created by Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) that has since spread across all retailers in China, and is the rough equivalent of the U.S. Black Friday.

There were some letdowns on the profitability front, however. The major disappointing piece of news in the quarter (and likely one of the factors pulling down the share price post-Q3 announce) was the fact that gross margins slipped to 17.1% in the quarter, down 520bps relative to 22.3% in the year-ago quarter. The company cited product mix as the driving force behind the margin reduction plus industry-wide price reductions in the water purifier business. However, Viomi noted that gross margins should be able to make a partial recovery as soon as Q4, with CFO Jiang noting that "the negative impact on our overall gross margin should be somewhat mitigated this fourth quarter, partially due to our overall product street portfolio streamlining and optimization initiatives."

And in spite of gross margin reductions, Viomi was able to partially counter that with added efficiencies on operating costs. Total operating expenses reduced by 110bps as a percentage of revenues, as shown in the chart below:

Figure 3. Viomi cost efficiencies Source: Viomi Q3 earnings deck

Viomi remained profitable - but operating income did decline to ¥36.4 million, representing a 2.5% operating margin versus 7.7% in the year-ago quarter. Investors should monitor the company for near-term recovery on this front, though as I said previously I think the stock's ~30% year-to-date plummet already prices in this bottom-line weakness. Note though that in spite of these profit slips, Viomi's dollar-based pro forma EPS of $0.12 still did edge out over Wall Street's $0.04 expectations.

Key takeaways

In my view, Viomi remains an established hardware device brand in China with meaningful opportunities for expansion into a large consumer market. With shares down so sharply since the beginning of the year, U.S. investors would be wise to consider repositioning a small piece of their portfolio toward international value stocks like Viomi.