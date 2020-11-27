Dividend Investing Isn't Dead Even If Growth Is Explosive

With the Dow sitting just above 30,000 and companies such as NIO Limited (NIO), FuelCell Energy (FCEL) and Bloom Energy (BE) generating triple and quadruple digit percentage gains, I have been asked why do I love boring dividend stocks so much. Personally, I think the market is way too high and we're going to see a correction. I could be incorrect as I have been saying this since the summer. Let's be very clear. I believe the large cap tech stocks such as Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN) Facebook (FB) and Google (GOOGL) deserve to trade where they are. There are so many highflyers that haven't proven themselves that continuously go up. I am not looking to pick on any companies specifically, but it's perplexing that companies can generate 1,000% returns without making money or having a proven track record. Many of the highflyers haven't been put to the test and we don't know who will succeed and who will end up disappearing.

While I am a shareholder of AAPL, AMZN, GOOGL and FB, I also own some growth companies which include Palantir (PLTR) and Cloudflare (NET), so I am not a fossil yet. I have always said a diversified portfolio is my preference with a healthy mixture of funds and equities which include growth and dividends. I don't believe dividend investing is dead even if it isn't attractive in today's investing world. Playing the long game isn't for everyone but a long time horizon with a quality dividend company can help ride out volatile markets while preserving capital. Go back to March and April when the country was in a downward spiral and the market fell off a cliff. Can you honestly say you thought the Dow would be over 30,000 before 2021? I sure didn't and I am shocked at where we are today. I held on to my dividend companies and the flow of dividends padded the loss in capital and as the market turned around, the dividends really helped out.

Three examples of how dividend companies protect the downside and generate increased income over time

To illustrate my perspective on dividend investing, I am going to use Starwood Property Trust (STWD), Omega Healthcare (OHI) and AT&T (T). I picked a specific account because I haven't added to the positions in it for a while and for this analysis makes things a bit easier to follow. If I had used the account where I have Energy Transfer (ET) and used that as an example, I must have added to that position 20 times so it would take some time to figure out.

I purchased STWD on 11/29/16 so roughly 4 years ago. My purchase price was $22.6598 per share and at the close on 11/24/20 STWD traded at $19.12. Without reinvesting the dividends, I would be 16% in the red on my investment with STWD. Prior to the Pandemic, STWD was doing exactly what I wanted it to do. Pay me a nice 8 - 10% dividend that I can reinvest from a well run company and I am a happy camper. Barry Sternlicht, STWD's CEO is one of my favorites in any sector. If you have never listened to Mr. Sternlicht speak, check out this interview at the Knowledge at Wharton Real Estate Forum or a more recent one where A-Rod and Big Cat from The Corp interview him. Believe it or not the interview A-Rod and Big Cat conducted is really good.

Well, the pandemic hit and like most REITs STWD fell off a cliff. Good thing I had reinvested 17 dividends. By reinvesting the dividends my initial share base increased by 46% and I am in the black by 23% on my overall investment. Prior to considering quarterly compounding of the dividend my new annual dividend income today has increased by 46% since my initial investment and the 17th dividend which I received not too long ago is 41% larger than the first dividend I received and STWD has not increased the dividend since I have owned it. My average quarterly dividend payout has increased by 2.34% over the past four years so while STWD hasn't increased its dividend I am getting a raise each quarter through compounding the dividend.

Next let's look at OHI. I purchased my first block of shares on 10/4/2017, then OHI dropped and I bought more on 1/26/18. My average price per share for the shares I purchased is $29.95. At the close on 11/24/20, OHI was $36.79 and my original investment is in the black by 24.5%. Now, with OHI, I reinvested all of the dividends just as I did with STWD. When I include my reinvested dividends, the return on my original investment is 58%.

Since I have owned OHI, their dividend has gradually increased, sometimes quarterly and sometimes annually unlike STWD. I have collected 13 dividends from OHI, but I am going to use 12 dividends for this analysis as I purchased more shares after the first dividend. By compounding the dividends, OHI produces significantly more income than it did when I first purchased the shares. My quarterly dividend income has increased by 26.15% from the 2nd to the 13th dividend I received. My average quarterly increase on dividend income has been 2.14% between the 2nd and 13th dividends. On an annual basis prior to compounding or dividend increases, my annual dividend income based on my stating and current shares has increased by 32.42%. OHI has been more volatile than STWD but as a long-term hold, I can deal with its fluctuations. I can't be mad that even though it's off of its previous highs, I am up 58% on my original investment and my annual income has grown by 32.42% in just over 3 years.

Now, let's see how AT&T has done for me. In this particular account, I first purchased T on 11/29/16, then again on 5/7/18 and again on 1/7/19. My average share price is $35.05. Without considering dividends, I would be down 19.92% on this investment. I will admit T has been disappointing as it has missed out on the bull market. After factoring in the dividends, I am actually up 0.19% on my initial investment even though I am down $5.82 a share. By reinvesting the 16 dividends, I have increased my initial share base by 20.48%. The total investment I made in T within this account has generated 19.06% of my initial investment in income.

I have collected 16 dividends from T but due to the two additional purchases of shares, I am going to only look at the last 8 dividends. From the 9th to the 16th dividend I collected, my quarterly payout has increased by 13.79% and my average quarterly increase has been about 2.01%. T has not been a great investment for capital appreciation, but its healthy dividend has made me break even and I am consistently generating additional income each quarter by compounding the dividends.

How playing the long game and compounding dividends can be a winning strategy.

Today's market is fueled by growth and a lot of it doesn't make sense. I was just on the phone with a buddy and I said being up 164% in a month on PLTR or 130% since June on NET isn't normal and it makes me nervous. While I am grateful to have invested in those names, the massive appreciation in a short period does make me nervous about the market in general. Regardless of my feelings, many investors are only looking at growth companies and playing the trends. If they can pull it off my hats off to them and it is a great investment. I feel as if there is so much discussion and hype around a handful of stocks that it has diverted focus away from other investment strategies.

I have a long time horizon on my investments and for my dividend stocks I am hoping to hold the majority of them for at least 20-30 more years, if not longer. Obviously, if something happens to the company which is negative, I would reevaluate my position. I don't believe dividend investing is dead and compounding dividends can be a winning strategy. Without making any price predictions, let's use a 5-year time horizon. I am going to use my average quarterly increase for this projection. With my investment in STWD from where we are today to where we would be at the end of a 5-year period, my quarterly dividend increase from the first dividend to the last dividend would be 124%. From the first year of dividends to the last year of dividends, my annual increase would have risen by 110%. For OHI based off of my second dividend since I had increased my share position from the end of year one to the end of the fifth year in this scenario, my annual dividend payout would have increased by 80% and my quarterly payout would have increased by 92%. With T from the 9th dividend I received since that's where I stopped purchasing shares in this account to the end of the five year forward period, my quarterly dividend would increase by 72.43% and the annual payout would have increased by 63.08%.

Conclusion

Dividend investing isn't exciting and it requires a long time horizon, but it can generate positive returns while providing income. Without the dividend I would have been negative on my initial investment in T and instead I am around even with 63% more capital being generated on an annual basis which increases each and every quarter. Picking well run quality companies that can withstand the test of time is critical for dividend investing. Look at OHI, they are a REIT operating in the healthcare space and has paid a dividend consistently since 1993. Even though OHI hasn't fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels, I am still up 58% on my original investment and my annual income has grown by 32.42% in just over 3 years. When I look at the previous history of OHI, STWD and T, I am excited about the income prospects and compounding dividends over the next decade and I hope to hold these names until retirement. I am not saying don't invest in growth, but I hope people realize even though growth is exciting, dividend investing certainly isn't dead and there are real benefits to picking a quality company and reinvesting the dividends over a long time horizon.

