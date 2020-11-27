"The human element, the human flaw and the human nobility - those are the reasons that chess matches are won or lost." - Viktor Korchnoi

Watching with interest the tremendous "risk-on" rally in the high beta space throughout the month of November in European financials, small caps and the Energy sector on the back of an oil rebound, and given the ongoing US elections tussle, when it came to selecting our title analogy we decided to go for the "Poisoned Pawn". A "poisoned" pawn or piece is one that looks like it can be won freely, but, in fact, cannot be captured without suffering consequences. The "results" of the US elections appear to us as a "Poisoned Pawn" in the sense that the US Democrats think that they have captured the presidency without suffering any consequences. For us, the consequences are tremendous from a greater polarization of the US electorate perspective.

In the game of chess, the Poisoned Pawn Variation is any of several series of opening moves in chess in which a pawn is said to be "poisoned" because its capture can result in a positional loss of time or a loss of material. The best known of these, called the Poisoned Pawn Variation, is a line of the Sicilian Defense, Najdorf Variation that begins with the moves. One of the pioneers of this line was David Bronstein, who tied the 1951 World Championship match against Mikhail Botvinnik 12-12. Bobby Fischer later became a proponent, playing it with great success but that it is another subject.

In this week's conversation, we would like to continue looking at the disconnect between the « real economy » and financial markets as well as the potential return of the « inflation » trade with the strong rebound in commodities and what it means in terms of allocation in particular when it comes to Emerging Markets.

Wall Street euphoria versus Real Street dysphoria

The powerful rally continues unabated with battered sectors in March, reaching new highs such as the luxury sector thanks to strong Asian demand, as well as AP Moller Maersk, a bellwether for global trade:

Graph source: Tes Knuthsen - Twitter

The month of November so far has seen a tremendous rally in the high beta space, from European Financials and Southern European banks in particular to US High Yield CCCs on the back of a tremendous "risk-on" movement:

Graph source: KOYFIN

In US High Yield CCCs have rallied very strongly during the month of November but are still marginally negative YTD (-1.6%). The issue for the US is that at current levels, given 50% of your forward returns are based on your initial spread, we think it is starting to look rather expensive but, with the rising total of negative yielding bonds above $17 trillion make us wonder how tight can we go. Bondzilla the NIRP monster is clearly in control.

The big laggard of the year namely the US Energy sector have been rebounding strongly on the back of the rebound in oil prices:

Graph source: KOYFIN

When it comes to world equities indices, sure the US has been leading the pack but Asia is just behind while Europe has been going nowhere:

Graph source: KOYFIN

All in all, the state of the real economy as displayed by the weaker tone in PMIs across Europe due to "reconfining" measures should be taken with a pinch of salt when it comes to European Banks with UBS being an outlier:

Graph source: FactSet - Twitter

Sure the rally has been strong for European Financials during the course of the month with more consolidation taken place in Italy:

Graph source: MacroMarkets Daily - Twitter

But as indicated by Bloomberg, the level of provisions in Europe has been less than convincing relative to the US:

Graph source: Bloomberg - Twitter

And, according to Johannes Borgen on Twitter, the latest European Banking Association (EBA) data shows something totally unreal: out of a sample of 67 banks, 5 already have more than 10% nonperforming loans (NPLs) on guaranteed loans. This is in 3 months since the data is as of June 30th, 2020. 6 banks have Nonperforming loans percentage between 2% and 5%. There is no way this 10% has been achieved without the banks knowing a big chunk was going into NPLs.

Johannes Borgen has computed the "total aid" received by each sector and nuance a bit the analysis based on moratoriums only:

Graph source: Johannes Borgen - Twitter

As well, he highlighted the most important chart in the ECB's financial stability report. It suggests the ECB suspects banks have been taking the provisions they can afford as opposed to the provisions they should take:

Graph source: Johannes Borgen - Twitter

Sure the "relief" rally in the battered European Financial sector has been significant and although Europe's banks have blamed dividend bans for lower share prices, down 17% on average this year, the fact the selloff broadly matches the decline in profit forecasts suggests ultra-low interest rates are to blame. As a reminder and we keep saying this but 50% of income in an average commercial bank comes from the loan book therefore, no growth, no loan and no loan no income. No matter how generous the ECB will be with additional LTROs and financial support, you cannot "print" Aggregate Demand (AD).

Given a "poisoned" pawn or piece is one that looks like it can be won freely, but, in fact, cannot be captured without suffering consequences, it seems to us that NIRP with providing the "refinancing" of NPLs via LTROs is leading to consequences on the bottom line, namely put it simply "income". Same story goes with the United States, it is a tale of two lines: a surging stock market, and the line-ups at food banks. As well the story of the stock market presently is a story of a "poisoned" pawn given it seems easy to make money without suffering yet the consequences of rising inequality and deep polarization. A lot of people are still losing their jobs. Weekly initial jobless claims rose to their highest level in five-weeks and remain well above any pre-pandemic peak, including the 2008 Financial Crisis:

Graph source: Bloomberg

So all in all enjoy the euphoria, because the ongoing damage to the European service sectors and in particular the hospitality sector, will have dramatic consequences for unemployment in the coming months. We also see France has been particularly weak given that services represent around 80% of GDP against an average of 76% in the European Union.

Moving on to our next point, the weakening of the US dollar in conjunction with rising commodity prices make us think that, from an allocation point of view, we think you should go "East", towards Asia to benefit from the "reflationary" story given that, for Europe, it is a deflationary story playing out in earnest.

Weaker dollar and rising commodities bode well for Emerging Markets

If Asia is doing fine and the US dollar is weakening, then it will continue to benefit Asia:

Graph source: Bloomberg

Emerging Markets have underperformed US equities since 2011. Capital has been flocking to all US-denominated assets - whether its stocks, bonds, or real estate - for years. We agree with our friend Tiho Brkan and wonder if we are witnessing the early innings of a major trend change in Emerging Market Equities. As pointed out by Angus Maddison in his amazing book Contours of the World Economy, the global economy is transitioning from West to East and away from democracies.

As well, Fifteen Asia-Pacific economies concluded talks on Sunday, November 15 and signed what could become the world's largest free trade agreement, covering nearly a third of the global population and about 30 percent of its global gross domestic product. The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) at the end of a four-day ASEAN summit in Hanoi, will progressively lower tariffs and aims to counter protectionism, boost investment and allow freer movement of goods within the region.

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership spans 15 countries and 2.2 billion people, or nearly 30% of the world's population, according to a joint statement released by the nations on Sunday 15 when the deal was signed. Their combined GDP totals roughly $26 trillion and they account for nearly 28% of global trade based on 2019 data.

There has been a huge performance gap in emerging market stocks this year: MSCI EM Asia has been outperforming MSCI EM ex-Asia by almost 40 points. Biggest gap since the Asian financial crisis. (+37.4% YTD gap between MSCI EM Asia Index (up 17.6%) & MSCI EM ex-Asia Index (down 19.9%), largest in 25 years):

Source: FactSet - Twitter

Global stock valuations: forward P/E ratios rise to multi-year highs in 2020; orange for Asia Pacific ex-JAP, blue is S&P 500, yellow is EURO Stoxx 600 and purple is MSCI EM (Emerging Markets):

Graph source: Bloomberg

As indicated by our friend Tiho Brkan on Twitter:

"If you think US equities always deserve to be trading at a premium (extremely high valuations) vs the rest of the world, you haven't done your historical homework.

The strong performance of US stocks in the 2010s decade will most likely NOT be repeated. Expose to foreign assets." - Tiho Brkan

Source: Tiho Brkan - Global Financial Data - Twitter

Given that in the game of chess, the Poisoned Pawn Variation is said to be "poisoned" because its capture can result in a positional loss of time or a loss of material, with Europe mired into deflation and with lofty valuations in the US, and with the continued surge of commodities we think you should seriously think about going "East" from an allocation perspective:

"CRB Index vs. Dollar Index (inverted): A weaker USD will definitely mean higher commodities..."

Graph source: Philippe Preite CFA - Twitter

"In poker, you want to play the weaker guys. In chess, it's the opposite." - Hikaru Nakamura

