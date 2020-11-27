Over the past week, December natural gas futures rolled to January. The January contract reflects the price action during the heart of the peak season for heating demand. When the nearby NYMEX futures contract fell to a twenty-five-year low at $1.432 per MMBtu in late June, the low in the January contract was $1.346 higher at $2.778. The 94% premium or contango was the difference between the price of the energy commodity during the injection season when stockpiles rise and the withdrawal season when they decline. The demand for the energy commodity increases each year during the winter months.

Natural gas futures moved steadily higher from the late June low to a high of $3.507 per MMBtu on the January contract, a rise of over 26%. The continuous contract peaked at 3.396, an over 137% gain from the quarter-of-a-century bottom in June. Warren Buffett gave the natural gas market a vote of confidence with Berkshire Hathaway’s (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) $10 billion investment in transmission and pipeline assets when the price was near the low. Hurricanes that hit the coast along the Gulf of Mexico, the home to natural gas infrastructure and an early cold snap across the US pushed the price of the energy commodity to the high at the end of October. In November, the rally ended in tears for the bulls as the price plunged when warm temperatures and high stock levels caused the latest correction.

Natural gas is a highly volatile market that offers market participants opportunities when the price trends. The four-month bullish trend gave way to a bearish one over the past month. The price fell to a level that attracted buying since the November 19 low.

The most direct route for a risk position in the natural gas market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the CME’s NYMEX division. The United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) product is unleveraged and tracks the short-term price action in the futures market. The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas product (BOIL) and its bearish counterparty (KOLD) offer some leverage for those looking to turbocharge the price action in the NYMEX futures on a percentage basis. Over the past week, BOIL enhanced the latest bounce in the natural gas futures market.

The market expected a 20 bcf withdrawal from storage

According to Estimize, a crowdsourcing website, the natural gas market’s consensus was for a 20 billion cubic feet withdrawal from storage for the week ending on November 20. On Wednesday, November 25, the Energy Information Administration posted the weekly inventory data one day early because of the Thanksgiving holiday on November 26.

Source: CQG

The chart highlights that the weekly stockpile data came in around the level the market had expected as stocks declined by 18 bcf for the period. The total amount of natural gas in storage stood at 3.940 trillion cubic feet as of November 20, 8.9% above last year’s level and 6.8% over the five-year average for this time of the year.

Stockpiles are likely to steadily drop over the coming months until the start of the 2021 injection season sometime in March. This year’s peak was at 3.958 tcf compared to 3.732 tcf in 2019 and 3.234 tcf in 2018. In 2019, natural gas only managed to reach a high of $2.905 per MMBtu because of the high level of stockpiles. Even though stocks are 226 bcf above last year’s peak as we head into the winter months, the continuous contract has already reached $3.396 per MMBtu, the highest price since January 2019. After falling to $2.525 on the continuous contract and $2.656 on January futures, the price action has been bullish since the November 19 low.

Natural gas bounces from the recent low

The weekly chart shows that the high this year at $3.396 per MMBtu may have come a bit too early in the season.

Source: CQG

In 2018, the high price for nearby natural gas futures came during the week of November 12 at $4.929 per MMBtu, the highest level since February 2014. The low level of stocks at the start of the withdrawal season at 3.234 tcf helped push the price of the energy commodity higher. Last year, the peak came during the week of November 4 at $2.905 as 3.732 tcf of inventory was plenty of natural gas to meet the heating demand over the winter months. The warm winter and high level of stocks drove the price to the June 2020 low at $1.432 per MMBtu as the price halved in eight months.

The price of natural gas reached $3.396 during the week of October 26, earlier than the past two years, even though inventories are substantially higher going into the 2020/2021 withdrawal season.

The weekly chart highlights that the total number of open long and short positions in the natural gas futures market has been flatlining between the 1.2 and 1.3 million contract level since January 2020 when it reached over 1.5 million contracts. As of November 25, price momentum and relative strength indicators were above neutral readings as the price bounced from $2.525 last week to over the $2.90 per MMBtu level. The wide weekly price ranges sent weekly historical volatility to the 73.85% level, close to the highest of 2020.

Natural gas rose too early in late October, and the recent correction looks like it also was premature.

December rolls to January futures - A magnetic gap on the daily natural gas chart

On November 16, when the natural gas price was on its way to the November 19 low, the spread between the January and December contract reached a high of 16.9 cents contango.

Source: CQG

The chart shows that the contango between the two contracts reached the high on November 16, the day that natural gas futures plunged and created a gap on the daily chart. The spread went out with a whimper as the January contract was at a 5.2 cents premium to December when it expired.

Source: CQG

Meanwhile, the price action on November 16 created a void on the daily chart from $3.022 to $3.074. Price action tends to fill gaps over time. January futures settled at $2.961 on November 25. Gaps are often magnets for future price moves.

High stock levels versus US energy policy pull the natural gas price in opposite directions

The natural gas market faces an atypical set of bullish and bearish factors as we head into the 2020/2021 winter season. First, and perhaps foremost, the global pandemic has made 2020 a year like no other in our lives. For the natural gas market, the high level of inventories going into the winter months means plenty of the energy commodity is available to meet any requirements created by cold conditions over the coming months. The level of stockpiles is a bearish factor for the natural gas futures market.

Meanwhile, the future of US energy policy could be in the hands of voters in Georgia on January 5. President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to follow a greener path in energy policy, which means more regulations and less hydrocarbon production. The Georgia runoff Senate contests will determine the majority in the Senate and if the Biden administration will need to compromise with Republicans or will have clear sailing for a far more restrictive path that could include limiting or even banning fracking. Less natural gas production in the US would be bullish for the price of the energy commodity as it has replaced coal in power generation and now travels worldwide on ocean vessels in liquid form.

The high level of stockpiles is a short-term phenomenon that could weigh on the price of nearby natural gas futures, but a shift in US energy policy has a far longer-term impact on the path of least resistance for the price of the energy commodity. Natural gas faces bullish and bearish factors over the coming weeks.

BOIL made gains over the past week after KOLD dominated during the correction from the October 30 high

January natural gas futures fell from $3.507 on October 30 to a low of $2.656 on November 19 or 24.3%.

Source: Barchart

Over that period, the leveraged ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas product (KOLD) rose from $28.96 to $47.19 per share or 62.9%. KOLD has net assets of $50.28 million, trades an average of 894,216 shares each day, and charges a 1.34% expense ratio.

The top holdings and fund summary of the inverse ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas product (BOIL) include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

BOIL has net assets of $84.61 million, trades an average of over 1.26 million shares each day, and charges a 1.31% expense ratio. The most recent bounce in January natural gas futures took the price from $2.656 on November 19 to $2.961 at the close of business on November 25, a rise of 11.5%.

Source: Barchart

The bounce sent the BOIL product from $24.46 to $30.14 per share or 23.2% higher over the same period.

BOIL and KOLD are only appropriate for short-term risk positions in the natural gas market. However, the bullish and bearish products and liquid and useful tools for those who do not venture into the futures arena but wish to participate in opportunities created by the energy commodity’s volatility.

The price action in natural gas is likely to fill the gap on the chart above the $3 level sooner rather than later. Bullish and bearish factors could cause price variance to remain high over the coming weeks and perhaps months.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from a top-ranked author in both commodities, foreign exchange, and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of over 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish, and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.