We are not letting go of our shares.

Slack is one of the fastest-growing, highest gross margin SaaS companies that also generates free cash flow. At 24x EV/Sales, it would be way too cheap if acquired.

Salesforce reportedly in talks to acquire Slack! The news propelled the stock to a $22B market cap following the report, but it comes as disappointing news for Slack investors.

In Butterfield's world, emails don't exist - all work communication happens on Slack. But his eventual goal is to turn Slack into 'the enterprise social network.'

Slack is our bet on 'the future of work' - where collaboration can happen anywhere and with anyone - a conviction borrowed from the CEO and co-founder Steward Butterfield.

Investment Thesis

On November 25th, Salesforce (CRM) reportedly in talks to acquire Slack (WORK) at an undisclosed amount. However, the stock closed the day at a $22B market cap. The deal makes sense, but a lot more for Salesforce.

As a company that champions relationship management for multiple stakeholders and industries, Slack is precisely the tool SalesForce needs to compete with the big boy, Microsoft (MSFT). Additionally, its shareholders can feel assured that the company has done proper due diligence. After all, Salesforce was already a partner and a customer of Slack.

As for Slack's shareholders, the news came as a nice 37% boost in the stock price. However, as the information sinks in, the deal would cut short gains and destroy Butterfield's vision of what Slack could become.

We believe that Slack is not just replacing emails but transforming into an 'enterprise social network,' a vision that the CEO and co-founder, Stewart Butterfield, has been trying to tell the world, albeit with little success. Given more time, we believe Slack would get there and would be worth a lot more than $22B.

After careful consideration, we are not letting our shares go. Here's why.

A 'many-trick' pony is morphing into an 'enterprise social network.'

Firstly, everything starts with the product and the story it conveys. While it wasn't clear at first, Slack certainly has a product that works, and its story is being written!

The CEO and co-founder, Stewart Butterfield, is a visionary and a great storyteller. He found Flickr, a photo-sharing app, and a few multiplayer games that were ahead of its time. With Slack, it started with a vision - 'Where work happens.'

Initially, the message Butterfield tried to convey was that you could get real work done on Slack, reflected in Lyft's testimony:

So, at this point, Slack is all about replacing emails, a hindrance as you try to get through mundane day-to-day tasks.

However, Slack's use cases have expanded to more than just replacing emails, allowing it to proclaim itself as a 'many-trick' pony.

Now, users can do anything - from supporting customers, building products, coordinating sales to more complicated tasks require specialized workflows or strict compliance policy.

Below are some more use cases of real businesses.

The use cases have been growing as a result of Slack partnering with and integrating into platforms of Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Salesforce, Atlassian (TEAM), and Dropbox (DBX).

As of Q2'21, Slack has over 2,300 apps, allowing users to complete almost any type of work task.

Today, Slack is trying hard to sell its vision of becoming the 'enterprise social network' to its customers. It has been relatively successful - Amazon announced it would use Slack to communicate internally and externally with suppliers and retailers.

This shows that everything can happen on Slack. Organizations can collaborate effectively and communicate securely with multiple partners and vendors, including negotiating deals, driving investments, and building long-term relationships.

And the proof is in the pudding. Slack Connect shared channels have grown to 380K+ from 120K+, a threefold increase from FY2020. And as of Q2'21, more than 52 thousand organizations are using Slack Connect. Both stats show that more organizations connect and complete more types of works on Slack.

As you can imagine, the more organizations join Slack Connect, the more Slack can benefit from the network effect, looking a lot more like a social network than an email killer. It just needs more time.

Economies of scale

Slack is one of the fastest-growing companies, and its investment in growth is paying off just after over a year as a public company.

In Q2-2021, Slack's revenue was $261. It grew by 49% YoY. It added 8,000 new paid customers, an increase of 30% YoY, of which 87 customers paid more than $1 million in annual recurring revenue, up from 49 YoY. And 963 customers paid more than $100K a year, up to 37% YoY to 983.

Then, users were also more engaged. Average hours connected to Slack per day was over 10hr in Q2, up from 9hr in the prior year.

Altogether, Slack's revenue grew by adding more users and improving user experience. Perhaps, the best indication of Slack's growth was the 125% net dollar retention rate. It shows that existing users were spending 25% more on Slack, either by expanding use cases or spending more time on the app.

How do these numbers translate into the bottom-line?

Slack didn't disappoint! Q2'21 results demonstrate strong economies of scale and operating leverage.

In Q2, the gross margin was 88%, which improved massively from 79% last year. While the operating margin remained deeply negative at -3%, it improved remarkably from -11% in Q2'20 and -141% in 2017.

More importantly, operating cash flow has turned positive over the past 12 months, and the free cash flow margin turned positive for the second time in the most recent quarters.

Generating cash allows Slack to reinvestment more dollars to build Slack Connect, which by the way, is the critical differentiator to Teams, averting a critical headline risk.

Slack calls this feature 'the future of business communication.' As briefly described previously, it enables parties from outside the organization's wall to communicate with partners, customers, and vendors securely and efficiently. The capability isn't available in Teams. I recommend reading this blog post written by Stratechery for more information.

$60B TAM – Room for multiple winners

The estimated total addressable market ('TAM') for Slack is estimated to be $60B. This number is probably outdated now as the pandemic's effect has pulled forward years of growth into months.

Also, Slack sales are still under $1B; thus, it is just scratching the surface.

Valuation

At IPO in 2019, the market valued Slack at $20B. At one point, the market cap fell as low as $14B. Thus, even after all the progress made, the market valuation of $22B following the acquisition rumors, Slack is hugely underappreciated.

For a high growth SaaS company with 88% gross margin, 125% net retention, and already generating free cash flow, the multiple of 24x EV/Sales is cheap, relatively.

Butterfield's vision of Slack inspired us to own the stock for the long-term. Hence, receiving an offer from Salesforce for merely a 30% gain is nice but is unreasonably cheap for its potential.

Summary

Slack's initial idea was to replace emails, enabling teams to complete work more efficiently. But as the story unfolds, we are getting a clearer picture of what Stewart Butterfield is telling the world.

The 'future of business communications' or the 'enterprise social network' vision is not too shabby. However, the potential acquisition from Salesforce is threatening to cut Slack's future short. The deal makes sense for Salesforce shareholders but not Slack's.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WORK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.